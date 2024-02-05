Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
Feb 5, 2024

HERD THESE MURDEROUS CRIMINALS TO THE GALLOWS HANG EM HIGH

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Dennis Battler's avatar
Dennis Battler
Feb 5, 2024

Of course they don't care about deadlines - why would they be bothered by anything as trivial as a deadline or timeline or agreements??

They've violated basic human decency in place to perpetuate the human species. Their goal is to destroy the human species, no silly current agreement is going to stop them. Theirs is a world of annihilation. Of any and all ideas, beings, places, concepts, and the known world of planet earth.

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