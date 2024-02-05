WHO’s WGIHR IS Meeting This Week To Help States Violate IHR Article 55

What’s Going On? Did They All Forget That Under Article 55 The horrible IHR Amendments Are Past The Legal Timeline To Adopt In May’s WHA77???

Problem. Reaction. Solution. Solution.

We double like solutions to problems over here at IOJ!

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We are preparing a few VERY SERIOUS lawsuits against WHO. Please chip in if you are able! We need your help to make things right!

The WGIHR is meeting again this week to continue drafting the contentious IHR Amendments, and apparently they are ignoring the FACT the IHR Amendments cannot be adopted this year at the WHA77 in May because they just passed the IHR Article 55 deadline to propose amendments 4 months prior to the vote for due process.

LETS GIVE THEM AN EARFUL AND BE HEARD! Silence is CONSENT!!!!! We say NO. No. No. No. No. KNOW. NO. NO! NO!

Link To Demand: https://whowatch.org/protest-wgihr-article-55-violation

Thank you for signing - the list of supporting signatures will be sent immediately to the recipients WHO DG Tedros, HHS Loyce Pace and Collin Mciff, WHO Ethics office, WHO Health and Multilateral, WHO Exec Board, and also be used in court to help IOJ unwind the IHR amendments and reverse the mess if they are adopted in three and a half months at the WHA77.

Notice: An edited video of this mornings meeting is below!

All we know is that in our opinions this weeks WGIHR meeting is all a charade because they spent the whole damn morning speaking of equity, whilst simultaneously INEQUITABLY treating us like chopped liver, and casting us away, presumably because they know our input doesn’t support their fantasy of the IHR Amendments being legit. We say its all illegitimate and NON inclusive, non participatory and non acceptable without dissenting misfit scientists & civil society like IOJ.

Technically - its all secret & RIGGED without us being let INSIDE to SPEAK!

IOJ IS a WHO recognized relevant stakeholder and people need to know the WGIHR started to cut out of the process after we showed we are not easily moldable into their schemes and dreams early on. The WHO freedom of information, lawyers, ethics, etc will not even help us find out how to get help to be included, DESPITE WRITING TO ASK MANY TIMES!

Here is the WHO press release then a video:

https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2024/02/05/default-calendar/seventh-meeting-of-the-working-group-on-amendments-to-the-international-health-regulations-(2005)

Seventh meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

5 – 9 February 2024

09:30–13:00 and 14:00–17:30 CET, Geneva, Switzerland

In May 2022, the World Health Assembly agreed to embark on a process to consider proposed amendments to the current International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR). The process is being led by the Member States of WHO through the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (WGIHR) and builds on lessons learned from the various review panels that examined the functioning of the IHR and the global health security architecture during the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh meeting of the Working Group on Amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (WGIHR) will be held from 5-9 February 2024. The opening plenary session, which will begin at 9:30 CEST on Monday, 5 February, will be publicly webcast. As agreed by the WGIHR, it will be open to WHO Member States, Associate Members and regional economic integration organizations, as well as to relevant stakeholders. The big LIE is that STAKEHOLDERS will be invited to deliver their interventions! They USED to invite IOJ to attend by email, but went into full EXCLUSION -NON EQUITABLE mode when they realized the interventions we seek are to STOP COVID VACCINES NOW, mRNA funding & to stop the censorship! During this session, stakeholders will be invited to deliver their interventions ( Agenda Item 1: Opening and Adoption of the Agenda ). The WGIHR will then hold a drafting session to negotiate text proposed by the Bureau for some articles and annexes, and, for others, to continue discussing an approach to the development of the proposed text for negotiation. This session will be held with attendance limited to WHO Member States; Associate Members; regional economic integration organizations; the Holy See and Liechtenstein as States Parties to the IHR that are not Member States of WHO; and the Observer Delegation of Palestine. The closing plenary of the WGIHR7, expected to be held on the afternoon of Friday, 9 February 2024, will be open and publicly webcast. During this session, the WGIHR will discuss the report of the meeting.



Webcast - More secret meetings? We see an error code!

Can anyone else actually see the video of todays meeting or did they make it secret after it aired live by pretending the player is broken with an error?

The alleged video from this mornings WGIHR meeting is below with an Error code!

Good thing James Roguski got us all a copy and edited the important parts:

SEE VIDEO OF TODAYS WGIHR MEETING KEY EXCERPTS

https://rumble.com/v4bhqcb-equity-equity-equity.html

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We are preparing a few VERY SERIOUS lawsuits against WHO. Please chip in if you are able! We need your help to make things right!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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