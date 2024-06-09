IOJ edited another video for you all below in order to show you EXACTLY how the IHR Amendment process will work and why it cant cause WHO to EVER usurp your countries Sovereignty. Don’t shoot the messenger or get mad at us for our free opinion!

Basically, we want to expose why the sovereignty argument against WHO is not legitimate or factually correct. We want to show why protestors who repeat the sovereignty argument are AWESOME, but sadly too easy to discredit, because the argument lacks factual basis and is way too easy to overcome for our opponents the WHO.

In Response To Protestors: WHO & Nations Promise To "Intensify Our Efforts" & Double Down On Sovereignty Misinformation. While protests were raging OUTSIDE the leaders were SIGNING IHR Amendments INSIDE. How do we measure success, because we totally lost - hello Freedom Movement, we won an extra year max on the treaty - thats it. Its a big deal and wonderful that we won more time. We got a year. So will we waste it or use it?

WHO says it's OK to protest, but calls Geneva protestors out for sovereignty misinformation & profiteering!

1st half of video: WHO Addresses Geneva Protestors At WHA77

2nd half of video: WHO Head Attorney Explains With Precision Exactly How YOUR Country Can Take Or Leave The IHR Based On Their Sovereign Choice, Gives Official IHR Timelines

WHO Addresses Geneva WHA77 Protestors Misinformation & Explains Precisely How Adopting IHR Amendments Can NOT Usurp Countries Sovereignty. IOJ Actually Agrees With WHO? Only On This Issue.

IOJ is tired of hearing from our side that Geneva protestors won against WHO, when in reality they were CLEARLY ignored and discredited in WHA77 DUE TO their off point MESSAGING & we have no valid choice left but to sue WHO to win.

While protests were raging OUTSIDE, the leaders were SIGNING IHR Amendments INSIDE. We Lost This Round At WHA77 Folks And Therefore Humanity Must Now INTENSIFY OUR OWN EFFORTS!!!

Heads up.

IOJ cant stand WHO, we have good cause not to like WHO, and IOJ really, really doesn’t want to agree with the WHO on this one…. but we have to agree with WHO’s head Attorney on this one, because WHO is right about this issue and SOME of the Anti WHO crusaders within the movement, many elected officials, etc are FLAT WRONG in a legal and factual sense.

Sorry, we need to speak up and protect many of you from being indoctrinated by OUR SIDE. If you are one of the people who are out parroting that the main issue with WHO is they want to interfere with sovereignty, we want to wake you up in the friendliest but firmest way with video proof that the argument is not a winner and won’t get us anywhere.

The ‘WHO usurps Sovereignty’ movement needs a wake up call.

We are looking from the legal perspective as a Judge would see it.

It’s a losing argument that States should not adopt the IHR Amendments or treaty because WHO would usurp sovereignty. In fact, be it known, it is the ONE argument that can NEVER win or be taken seriously by the decision makers or courts. EVER.

Why do we care? Because the sovereignty issue is the LEAST accurate and therefore LEAST EFFECTIVE. It’s THE MOST CONTENTIOUS AND EASY TO SMEAR OUR SIDE FOR!!!! Its the one argument against WHO that is honestly able to be called misinformation and easily discredit our entire movement calling on Member States to exit WHO.

What’s the one thing WHO is calling misinformation on our side? SOVEREIGNTY. It’s a hot word - it will get you on the red list for being a “troublemaker”. Think about it: If they take you out, you can’t take them out, so half the battle is choosing arguments that let you stay in the game!

IOJ considers it a big misdirection into USELESS protesting against tyrants who care less, rather than SUE THE WHO.

Protesting is cool, but suing is much more EFFECTIVE.

WHO is right, the organizers surely made money, but IOJ asks, precisely WHERE ARE THE LAWSUITS against WHO from Anti WHO Swiss Attorney Phillip Kruss who helped organize part of the protests? Oh thats right, he tells people WHO is above the law and can’t be sued, even though he is an attorney and held a conference on legal issues with WHO and the instruments being negotiated during WHA77! Enough is enough. Our side wasting time and money telling other protestors in Geneva that WHO sucks and don’t comply is inspiring, but now that we only have a year to stop the IHR and treaty it really is a reckless gamble & diversion in our opinions.

Sue the WHO is the best thing we need to do. Take em down legally in court, not through lip-service and protesting, because it’s mostly preaching to the choir.

Protests are important, we did win against Agenda 2030 in Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica April 4, 2024 by starting with a huge peaceful but firm protest to stop the 15 minute city, BUT IT REQUIRED MAJOR ONGOING LEGAL ACTIONS TO FOLLOW UP (more on that soon - the legal wins are reforming the whole town to be participatory government & IOJ may be chosen as an advisor for public diplomacy by the Mayor soon).

Let’s face it, protests are often for those with little power who are complaining to those in power to hear them out because they don’t know what else to do to give effect to their wishes. They hope it will influence a key decision maker or body who is often biased or corrupted. Protests rarely reach masses to cause greater acceptance of the messaging and usually have little impact, if any, especially if their tool is their voice and their message is immediately met with bias and rejected as untrue.

Court cases are for the winning Plaintiffs who can crush the paths of the tyrants using law as the tool of choice. We will convince the court that our facts and law are true & as a result we will win. It’s the inevitable Great Reset of Rule of Law.

What happened at WHA77?

WHO Won?

Well, let’s see… WHO just said the polarization from the protesting is going to force them to “intensify their efforts”. Great. WHO and the nations are doubling down on us all in the near future, and at WHA77 they merely discussed how to ignore all the diverse voices that disagree, including how to ignore the protestors outside. In that case, can we ask if the Geneva protests helped or backfired? Do we need to do MORE?

Sue the WHO Initiative! Cases must be filed against World Health Abomination!

URGENT Notice:

URGENT Notice:

The IHR Amendments may be in violation of IHR procedure Article 55(2), and void, but if no one legally challenges the adoption of the IHR Amendments last week they will stand as if they are legitimate and valid. We think lawsuits and legal disputes should be filed. Lets go!

Leave a comment

