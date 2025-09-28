THE NETWORK EXPOSED - Why We Had to Go Global

One court wasn’t enough. One country wasn’t enough. One agency wasn’t enough.

For four+ years, the WHO, governments, courts, and agencies have operated in lockstep — shielding each other from accountability.

When WHO ignored a lawful court order to give covid vaccine information, governments looked away. When ministries lied about “vaccines,” courts delayed. When citizens demanded answers, agencies hid the data.

When we went to ministries, they hid behind agencies.

When we petitioned the FDA, we found the Department of Defense behind “health” policy.

It’s all connected — from FDA & DoD to WHO’s Emergency Use Listing program, to the UN’s global marketplace, then into GAVI & COVAX with Bill Gates funding distribution worldwide.

BELOW IS critical visual in your understanding of the fraud on humanity. More to be exposed, so stay tuned if you want to really deep dive into THE NETWORK.

When we WON May 6 2025, against WHO being in default, we were TARGETED by the judiciary open government program in less than 24 hours by May 7, 2025!

This is the lockstep network . It doesn’t operate in isolation. It shields itself across borders, agencies, and even courts.

That’s why Interest of Justice is in multiple courts, multiple countries, and even inside the FDA with citizen petitions.

This week marks the turning point

Tomorrow, we’ll show you how we’re moving from exposing the network to cornering it legally. No escape. No excuses.

This is bigger than a single courtroom. It’s you, the donors and supporters who are funding and sharing our work that are actually stepping up to help ensure the global network is legally being held to account.

They make it hard to win - because they know we will ABSOLUTELY win AND CHANGE THE WHOLE DAMN SYSTEM once in front of the court with the right claims and evidence.

Stay with us. Share this. Be the persistence.

You can be a hero and help fund this fight

URGENT - THIS IS BECOMING A BIG PROBLEM & QUICKLY! EXPERIMENTATION ON YOUR NATION IS INCOMING QUICK!

NurembergHearing.org

Law Note: The duty to disclose safety data was breached by WHO & Countries.

The rightful remedy is litigation and international accountability for responsibility to cease the serious breach of duty. Be the PERSISTENCE!

Reminder: Mistakes were NOT made. Don’t let them get away with it!

Justice is necessary to heal. Do NOT give up now that we are getting so much closer to the finish line!

We are about to REALLY expose the entire network of control on Substack, but you should know that also we intend to expose it in COURT.

Hint: ALL authority in THE NETWORK is VOID! We must stop them before they install the whole control system.

The Lockstep Network is CRIMINAL. It’s built on fraud and TREASON.

Share

