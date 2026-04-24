Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
6d

When will these greedy genocidal criminals be arrested?

World law enforcement agencies must arrest Bill Gates, Walensky, Birx, Baric, Fauci, Dr. Peter Marks, Collins, Daszak and all former and present DOD, DARPA, CIA, CDC, NIH, WHO, FDA, AMA, AAP, doctors and hospital admin., HHS and big pharma and big tech. executives involved for crimes against humanity!

Fraud and Genocide are ...not included... in the total immunity from legal liability agreement under the PREP Act for the big Pharma criminals! I know, I've read it!

Nuremberg Code and RICO laws apply now! The Trump DOJ better wake the Fk Up and get busy!

Federal Crimes, Insurrection and conspiracy are what RICO laws are for!

Trial at 2 PM, Verdict ant 2:03, Executions at 2:27 PM. Rope is reusable!

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Healthful Outcomes's avatar
Healthful Outcomes
5d

You've been filing bullshit lawsuits for a decade;

Rosondich et al. v. Madison County et al., No. 1:15-cv-01120 (W.D. Tenn. May 13, 2015)

An expansive, sprawling civil rights complaint alleging a county-wide conspiracy and multiple constitutional violations. It did not survive initial judicial screening due to lack of factual support and legal barriers like immunity. Your allegations were "conclusory and not supported by specific, plausible facts." Court did you a favor by considering it because it "failed to meet basic pleading standards required in federal court."

The dismissal;

Rosondich et al. v. Madison County et al., No. 1:15-cv-01120, 2015 WL [unpublished] (W.D. Tenn. Aug. 20, 2015)

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