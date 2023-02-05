I can’t stand it. I know you planned it.

We decided to get all information from the WHO ethics guidance in an effort to expand our charges for crimes against humanity and breach of duty that the W.H.O. Director General has failed to respond to.

Dear Tedros, you can’t breach duty to respond about formal charges without consequence. There are RULES. We are drafting our final expanded charges and will meet you in court.

UNFORTUNATELY, THE RULES ARE APPARENTLY SOMEWHAT HARD TO FIND, OR DELETED…

Most links in the ethics guide are broken (4404 error) or lead to a Microsoft account login page.

IOJ, being prudent, isn’t really into giving Microsoft our information, so signing in to the required WHO/Microsoft portal, after making an unwanted Microsoft account, just to be able to view the WHO ethics guidance seems like unethical data harvesting by the Health Monopolists.. Just our take. It’s also an obstacle to our rights to information regarding human rights. Its not our obligation to give Microsoft information prior to reading the documents.

Of course we wrote the WHO ethics department to demand the WHO ethics information they make so hard to obtain.

We also wrote the ethics department about the problem, asking to make the full guidance available in one downloadable document people in the future don’t need to log into a Microsoft account.

IOJ was able to access only a small portion needed to hold the WHO to account. This must be resolved by the WHO ethics department to create a remedy where people are given free access to full information we need to defend our rights against WHO breaches of duty.

Below is a screenshot of all the links from the ethics guide. Do you think the WHO is hiding their duties so people cant identify the exact duties breached, with exact wording needed to prove essential elements, which is the key verbiage to build a winning case & meet the requirements in law, to successfully hold them to account? It’s food for thought.

IOJ thinks the information should be easier to obtain without a tedious search and the WHO needs a lot of reforms pronto. That is, if the WHO is somehow able to avoid fully being abolished as a useless health monopoly.

The Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct document is here to download. Check the links for yourself. In the opinion of Interest of Justice, the WHO is making it pretty difficult to access human rights information related to ETHICS.

Here are the documents that are named in the document as part of The Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct:

Acceptable Use of Information and Communication Systems – outlines entitlements and responsibilities for the acceptable use of the information and communications systems at WHO. - BLOCKED BEHIND A WHO MICROSOFT LOGIN PORTAL

Accountability Framework – acts as an enabler by providing the overall architecture for accountability in the Organization and defining what it entails. It is guided by seven core principles of accountability, which form its foundation and provide the basis for implementing accountability policies, processes, and tools.

The third document ‘Beneficiary Population” doesn’t even have a link or place to find it:

Clearance procedures for publications – lays out the procedures for all proposals for publications to be issued by WHO to be cleared before development begins.

Code of Conduct for Responsible Research – provides a standard to assist WHO staff in carrying out the Organization’s mission regarding health research. It provides general principles and standards for good practice in the conduct of research, applicable to all staff engaged in research under the auspices of the WHO.

Code of Conduct for the Election of the Director-General of the World Health Organization – aims at promoting an open, fair, equitable and transparent process for the election of the Director-General of the World Health Organization. In seeking to improve the overall process, the code addresses several areas, including the submission of proposals, the conduct of electoral campaigns by Member States and candidates, as well as funding and financial matters. - WORKS!

The seventh document does not have a link:

Country Cooperation Strategy 2016 Guide – presents the essential steps in the preparation of a Country Cooperation Strategy, WHO’s medium-term strategic vision to guide the Organization’s work in and with a country.

Declaration of interest for staff members – form that WHO staff members in designated functions are requested to complete annually to declare any interest that may conflict with their work at WHO

Declaration of interest for experts – form that external experts are requested to complete before they can initiate their collaboration with WHO. External experts are asked to declare any circumstance that could represent a conflict of interest related to their expertise.

Financial regulations and financial rules – The Financial Regulations govern the financial administration of the Organization. The Financial Rules are established by the Director-General, including relevant guidelines and limits for the implementation of the Financial Regulations, in order to ensure effective financial administration, the exercise of economy, and safeguard of the assets of the Organization.

Framework on Engagement with non-State Actors – enables WHO’s engagement with non-State actors (nongovernmental organizations, private sector entities, philanthropic foundations, and academic institutions) and serves also as an instrument to identify the risks, balancing them against the expected benefits, while protecting and preserving WHO’s integrity, reputation and public health mandate. - WORKS!

Fraud Prevention Policy and Fraud Awareness Guidelines – defines fraud as "misappropriation, irregularities and illegal acts characterized by deceit, concealment or violation of trust", and establishes an investigation process.

Gender Equality Staffing Policy – commits WHO to achieving at least a 1.5% increase in the percentage of female staff at P4 and above, every year for the next five years in the Organization, taking into account and monitoring the different levels of progress made by HQ and Regional Offices.

Guidelines for Declaration of Interests – explain the meaning of a "conflict of interest"; identify when an external expert must complete a declaration of interests form ("DOI Form"); explain how the WHO Secretariat through the relevant technical unit (the “Secretariat”), should assess the information disclosed; and describe what actions should be taken when a potential conflict appears to exist. The Guidelines also describe the Public Notice and Comment procedure and provide a listing of practical considerations relating to the selection of experts and the management of conflicts of interest.

Handbook for Guideline Development – provides step-by-step guidance on how to plan, develop and publish a World Health Organization (WHO) guideline.

Integrity Hotline – a telephone number, email, or web tool providing a safe and independent mechanism to report any concerns about issues involving WHO or other partners.

Outside activities – Engagement in outside occupation or employment, paid or unpaid, may interfere with exercise of the staff members’ WHO functions. Some external activities may be incompatible with the status of World Health Organization employees, or conflict with the best interest of the Organization.

Publishing Policies – Outlines the different steps involved in publishing information products and links to the policies that apply during those steps

Performance Management and Development Framework – aims to ensure that staff members are able to perform at their highest level and are accountable for their work

Policy on open access – Taking account of WHO’s obligations as an intergovernmental organization (IGO)， aiming to increase the reach and usage of WHO publications, and to maximizing access to WHO-authored and WHO-funded work published externally, this policy supports open access to the published output of its activities as a fundamental part of its mission and a public benefit to be encouraged wherever possible. - IRONIC SQURED - OPEN ACCESS DOCUMENT IS BEHIND A MICROSOFT PRIVATE LOGIN TO ACCESS. THATS NOT VERY GOOD OPEN ACCESS IN OUR OPINION.

Policy on Whistleblowing and Protection Against Retaliation – Issued in 2015, WHO’s policy aims to encourage staff members as well as the wider public to report concerns or suspicions of misconduct involving WHO, and defines protection against retaliation. - LOOKS LIKE W.H.O. DOESN’T WANT YOU TO KNOW THE POLICY ON WHISTLEBLOWING AND PROTECTION AGAINST RETALIATION?

Policy on Prevention of Harassment – This policy: (a) seeks to promote a work environment free from harassment, in which staff members at all levels avoid behaviors that may create an atmosphere of hostility or intimidation; (b) provides a process for the consideration of claims of harassment and (c) provides for due process for all concerned

Policy on Sexual Exploitation and Abuse – addresses sexual exploitation defined as any actual or attempted abuse of a position of vulnerability, differential power, or trust, for sexual purposes, including, but not limited to, threatening or profiting monetarily, socially or politically from the sexual exploitation of another. It also addresses sexual abuse, defined as the actual or threatened physical intrusion of a sexual nature, whether by force or under unequal or coercive conditions. Sexual exploitation and abuse also includes sexual relations with a child, in any context2

Programme budget – presents the Organization's expected deliverables and budget requirements for the biennium within the broader context of the program of reform, within the general program of work for the five-year-period

Research Ethics Review Committee – provides ethical oversight to health research supported by WHO involving human beings

Respectful workplace – workplace that encourages trust, responsibility, accountability, mutual respect, open communication and embraces the dignity and diversity of individuals

Social media policy – aims to promote the consistent use of and ethical conduct on social media

Staff regulations and Staff Rules – The Staff Regulations embody the fundamental conditions of service and the basic rights, duties and obligations of the World Health Organization Secretariat staff. They are the broad principles of personnel policy for the guidance of the Director-General in the staffing and administration of the Secretariat. The Staff Rules implement the provisions of the Staff Regulations and govern the conditions of service of the World Health Organization

Standards of Conduct for the International Civil Service – lays out a set of standards of conduct for international civil servant

The Investigation Process – explains the existing investigation process at WHO

UN Charter - was signed on 26 June 1945, and is the foundational treaty of the United Nations - WORKS!

United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child – sets out the civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of children. The Convention defines a child as any human being under the age of eighteen, unless the age of majority is attained earlier under national legislation. - WORKS!

UN-SWAP – Since 2012, UN System-wide Action Plan on Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, to implement the gender equality policy of its highest executive body, the UN Chief Executives Board, chaired by the Secretary-General. - WORKS!

Universal Declaration of Human Rights – was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948 as a common standard of achievements for all peoples and all nations. It sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected. - WORKS!

UN Supplier Code of Conduct – informs vendors of the practices of UN organizations with regards to procurement practices, conflict of interest, gifts, hospitality, and restrictions of employment of former WHO staff members. - WORKS! Link within link leads to full document here

WHO procedures for dealing with allegations of misconduct in research – outlines actions to be taken when allegations of misconduct in research are brought against individuals working for or collaborating with WHO.

And there you have it. Above is the WHO ethics information on defending your rights against the WHO committing ethical violations. Not all of it, obviously, because the WHO is making you search for it, but this is the WHO ethics departments attempt at providing you the tools and ethical code of professional conduct information that you need to hold the WHO to account.

So we wrote them and and told them that they are hiding behind Microsoft, withholding information which is supposed to be EASY accessible to all of the Public

Here’s what it says:

Hello WHO Ethics Office, We are requesting the “print Files” in English, of the documents below so we may print them as Stated on the ethics website-"If you would like the print files for any of these documents (available in 6 languages) please contact." The Documents Being requested: 1. Who code of ethics and professional conduct 2. Who code of conduct for responsible research 3. WHO whistleblowing and protection against retaliation 4. The WHO policy on prevention detection and response to fraud and corruption 5. Each one of these guides listed above, 6. Out of 26 links in the code of ethics and professional conduct document, our Organization IOJ: * Only able to access 6 documents. * There were 7 broken links which lead to a “404 not found” error message. * 13 links are unable to access because we refuse to have a “Microsoft account to access the “Code of ethics and professional conduct” The same problem is within every single document named above, one through four, where we are unable to actually receive the full information, which is our right to receive due to the missing links and excessive use of Microsoft to host documents which are needed to uphold human rights and protect the public interest, behind a private login portal. Please provide the full information in digital PDF or readable format immediately because we have an urgent need for all information that should be accessible within the “Code of ethics and professional conduct” document as well as all four of the documents named above. To be clear please provide all four documents as well as all information from every link within all four documents in a way which we can read and not needed to log into Microsoft to access. Thank you. Dustin, Interest Of Justice

The WHO can’t escape the universal law of cause and effect. They can expect our final expanded charges very shortly, using every ethical violation we can find, in EVERY document they have….

