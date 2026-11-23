Monday, November 23, 2026

On November 19, the World Court did something it had NEVER done before.

Watch & share the mini documentary first, then read on

Share

The International Court of Justice ruled on 19 November that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya. The court did something it had NEVER done before. For the first time, it found a country responsible for committing genocide itself. The court’s own summary says it plainly. By this judgment, the World Court has found “for the first time that a State committed genocide.” In the 2007 Bosnia case, it only found that Serbia failed to prevent the Srebrenica genocide. The vote was nine to six, and President Yuji Iwasawa read it in The Hague.

The bigger news for every other country is in the second finding. By the same nine-to-six vote, the court found Myanmar “violated its obligation” under the Genocide Convention “to prevent the commission of genocide by individuals alongside its security forces.” The court then went further than it ever has. President Iwasawa read the new rule aloud in court, and the Guardian quoted it word for word. “International responsibility for breach of the duty to prevent genocide is not conditioned on a finding that genocide has occurred.”

Here’s how it works. The court’s own summary says a country is on the hook when it “was aware, or should normally have been aware, of the serious danger that acts of genocide would be committed.” The duty starts at the RISK, not at the mass grave. The Srebrenica case against Serbia in 2007 already used that “should normally have been aware” standard, but CFR says the court has now “reversed” the earlier rule that genocide had to actually happen before a country could be blamed for failing to prevent it. In the majority’s words, as quoted by CFR, a country can’t “remain idle and gamble that the risk might not ultimately materialize.”

Six judges dissented, and two of them said out loud that this is new law. According to the court’s summary of his opinion, Judge Peter Tomka of Slovakia wrote that in 2007 and 2015 the court “held that responsibility for failure to prevent genocide depended upon genocide having occurred,” and that “the present Judgment abandons that settled jurisprudence.” He called the ruling “puzzling if not bizarre.” Judge Georg Nolte of Germany objected to “decoupling the duty to prevent genocide from the actual occurrence of genocide,” and warned that “every State must expect to be held responsible, including before this Court, for not acting diligently enough to prevent a genocide which has not occurred.”

Where’s America?

The US signed the Genocide Convention in 1948 and didn’t ratify it until 1988, forty years later. The Senate attached a reservation to ARTICLE IX, so no country can take the US to the World Court under the treaty without Washington’s own consent. When Yugoslavia sued the US over the 1999 NATO bombing, the ICJ threw the case out for exactly that reason. The US also walked away from the court’s general jurisdiction in 1985, after Nicaragua won against it, and it never joined the International Criminal Court.

The duty itself didn’t go anywhere, though. ARTICLE I binds every party to “prevent and to punish” genocide, and Congress wrote genocide into federal law as 18 USC 1091. The US kept the obligation. It just made sure the only judge would be itself.

What about emergency medicine nobody’s monitoring?

This is where the law gets tricky and precise. Genocide needs intent to destroy a “national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.” The court’s own summary says that “absent a serious risk of the presence of genocidal intent,” the duty to prevent “does not arise.” A shot pushed on a whole population under emergency use, and called “safe and effective,” doesn’t target one group as such. That’s the door that keeps shutting.

That’s why IoJ argued back in 2024 that crimes against humanity is the better fit. It covers a widespread or systematic attack on any civilian population, with no protected group and no genocidal intent to prove. Experimenting on people without consent is the original Nuremberg charge. Seven doctors were hanged for it in 1948.

What the Myanmar ruling hands us is the standard of knew or should have known of a serious risk. A government that doesn’t really track injuries from its emergency products is choosing not to know. In Leeuwarden, the judge told Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s lawyer that heart injuries “had been found relatively often.” Every defendant in that case denies the claims, and the court hasn’t ruled.

At home, Congress already wrote the rule. 50 USC 1520a bars the Pentagon from testing chemical or biological agents on civilians without INFORMED CONSENT. I

IoJ founder Lady Xylie’s pro se case, Eshleman v. Hegseth, asks the court to make the Pentagon PROVE it followed that law. DOJ’s own 9 November filing described the case as alleging “non-consensual biological experimentation.” Chief Judge Boasberg ordered an answer from the government by DEC 9.

December 9 keeps showing up in this story.

The Nuremberg doctors’ trial opened on December 9, 1946. The UN adopted the Genocide Convention on December 9, 1948. Eighty years to the day after that first trial opened, the government’s answer is due in Lady Xylie’s case.

The World Court just told every nation that the duty starts the moment a serious risk is known, and that waiting to count the bodies is a breach. America signed that duty, wrote it into federal law, and keeps the only courtroom that can enforce it at home.

On DEC 9 the US government’s answer is due and the window opens for the Dutch ruling, and both will show whether anyone is willing to act on what they should have known.

The Nuremberg promise is also on trial in Washington. I, Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder, filed Eshleman v. Hegseth alone, pro se, in my own name. Interest of Justice is a small nonprofit and couldn’t afford an attorney, and an organization can’t go to federal court without one. The case asks a federal judge to make the Pentagon prove it followed the law before the shots went out. That law, 50 USC 1520a, bars testing chemical and biological agents on civilians without their informed consent, and it requires an informed consent and oversight report to Congress first. If that informed consent report exists, they have to show it. If it doesn’t, the injections were prohibited, non-consensual biological experimentation on the public. The case also asks the court to make FDA answer my citizen petition to take the shots off the market.

The government’s lawyers chose their own words. In their motion, they told the judge my case says giving people the COVID-19 shot “ constitutes non-consensual biological experimentation ” on the population of the United States. That phrase is theirs, not mine. They asked for more time to answer because the case raises “ issues infrequently encountered by this Office .” The motion went in unopposed, and that extra time is my window to raise the funds to prepare for their answer. Chief Judge James E. Boasberg ordered Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA to answer by DECEMBER 9. That’s 80 years to the day after the Nuremberg doctors’ trial opened, and 78 years to the day after the UN adopted the Genocide Convention.

December 9 is coming fast. Once the government answers, my reply is next, and it’s being prepared by me pro se while I would rather hire an Attorney to fully take over. That takes far more funding than this small nonprofit has. This is an open opportunity to get behind a very serious case — to get these shots off the market and to enforce the Nuremberg promise Congress wrote into US law, the law that EXPRESSLY PROHIBITS non consensual biological experiments like these. The government broke that law, in my view, and this case is the ONLY way how they’re held to account and the law. If you’re able to step up in a big way, now is the time to be a real hero in the fight. Give only if and when it’s right for you.

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund

Share

Related reading

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Leave a comment