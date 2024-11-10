Calling all Digital light warriors! We must leave a trail and record of our our objections in the global town square!

TEAM IOJ is flooding the WHO and the member states with legal demands, media blitz and a barrage informational memes etc.. It’s time everyone demands they stop the treaty and to let them know they are being heavily watched for their dubious agreements.

Join IOJ’s Conscious Community to get started with the media toolkit and flood them all with the barrage of energy to STOP the TREATY! Below is something you can share now, and throughout IOJ Media will be posting more anti treaty/WHO music and materials to share on social media.

Join IOJ's Conscious Community

Media blitz starts NOW!

If you haven’t already, sign the global demand to stop the treaty! It goes to delegates and member states and also top officials such as WHO DG Tedros.

Sign The Global Demand Stop The Treaty

link: https://whowatch.org/stopwhopandemictreatynow

If you think we're doing a good job, consider supporting with a tip

here is a starter list of X (formerly Twitter) tags Latest and greates update. Looking for more ambassadors to send to!

WHO INVITES YOU TO AN URGENT PRESS CONFERENCE TOMORROW

Below is the invite for Journalists/independent media to join the press conference to update everyone on the negotiations and if there will be a special session for an early December vote.

Virtual press conference on the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body for a WHO pandemic agreement

When: Monday, 11 November 2024 at 18.00 CET

Subject: Update on the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) for a WHO pandemic agreement

The Co-Chairs of the Bureau supporting the WHO Member State-led negotiations for a WHO instrument to strengthen international pandemic prevention, preparedness and response will update the journalists on progress made during the latest round of negotiations and the next steps in the process.

Speakers:

Precious Matsoso, INB Bureau Co-Chair of South Africa

Ambassador Anne-Claire Amprou, INB Bureau Co-Chair of France

Join by Zoom:

Link: https://who.zoom.us/j/98991774268

Password: INB+11+11



Join by phone:

International numbers available: https://who.zoom.us/u/ad4XWHGYJ3

Webinar ID: 989 9177 4268

Password: 261936048

Notes to editor:

The 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) drafting a pandemic agreement started in Geneva on 4 November and will end on 15 November 2024.



In December 2021, a special session of the World Health Assembly established the INB to draft and negotiate a pandemic agreement. During the World Health Assembly on 1 June 2024, governments made concrete commitments to complete negotiations on a global pandemic agreement within a year.



Notes to journalist:

Please ensure you enter your name and media outlet (use name/outlet).

When you sign in, you will be automatically put in the meeting room. To ask a question, please click the "raise hand" icon, which will enter you into the queue for questions (the icon can be found under the tab: participants). Make sure you have a microphone connected or active on your computer.

Full thread download for Media Advisory:

Who Inb Zoom Media Advisory Virtual Press Conference On The 12th Meeting Of The Intergovernmental Negotiating Body For A Who Pandemic Agreement Monday, 11 November At 18 00 Cet Printout 490KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

