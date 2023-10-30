Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Lisa Nash's avatar
Lisa Nash
Oct 30, 2023

I know this is easier said than done but we need to stand for our Constitutional freedom above the WHO and our Bill of Rights! Satan is alive and active with these people trying to take away all of our freedoms and rights. Satan is all about slavery and death!

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keith evans's avatar
keith evans
Oct 30, 2023

Your link to participate in the World Health Organization's survey to participate with the general program of the WHO for 2025-2028 leads to a ZOOM site: CSO - Youth consultation on GPW14

and not a survey by the WHO.

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