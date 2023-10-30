We got to tell WHO IOJ says hell NO!!!

Activist James Roguski showed up too and told them off diplomatically, of course.

Just ended! Thank you to those who participated by speaking or writing in.

From this morning:

Right now the public is invited to participate with the general program of the WHO for 2025-2028

Here is the link to Participate live: https://who.zoom.us/j/97393386540 (Passcode: GPW14#2023)

Its all in regards to the adoption and implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals SDG’s.

“Translational science is the process of turning evidence from data and science into interventions and national decision-making that improve the health of individuals and the public.”

As IoJ observes the behind the scenes CSO public participatory programs, there are not many people or other organizations actually building a record in favor of humanity. IoJ is on the ball as usual in the meeting right now.

When they have these participatory engagements, they are building their record… So by IoJ participating, we are also building a record against them! We can use this record to our advantage by using law to hold them into account for the actions or non actions being taken. A lot of times, those actions are not in favor of the peoples wellbeing. Speak up now as plans are being made for 2025-2028!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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