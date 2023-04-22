FaceBook needs to pay up.
You might as well join the suit and get what's owed to you!
On Apr 18, 2023, A judge has made it possible for certain Facebook users to receive money as a part of a settlement involving parent company Meta and a 2018 scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. The class-action lawsuit accused Facebook of collecting and selling users' personal data to advertisers without their consent. People who had Facebook accounts between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022 can fill out a form online at FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com Get Los Angeles breaking news, entertainment, weather, traffic and sports from L.A.'s Very Own, KTLA 5 News. Keeping Southern Californians informed since 1947.
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$750 million is an estimate maybe $10-$20 per user who files for this settlement, just as any average or general nation-wide product liability class action seems to bring to the victims. However, this is not just a loss that can be calculated in a specific dollar amount which can be done for product overcharges or faulty products that do not injure and other types of very limited loss to consumers that end up with settlements usually ranging from $5 to $20, previously in a check that could be deposited in your bank.
Considering the much more extensive number of consumers of FB alone than for the ordinary defective product or overcharge, this fine should be in the billions. This is a case which should go to court by attorneys who care about privacy and constitutional rights and will do discovery to discover the exact risks that jeopardize FaceBook consumers. This should not be a case where a token is paid out to stop lawsuits of gross privacy violations, but IMO this case can only be a token, not a serious settlement for serious injury that most people do not know exists yet. I suspect FB profiling, facial recognition, and perhaps AI scoring not shared with its victims may be used to limit the choices and freedom of many of its victims in different ways currently and in the future, and this is not serious compensation for FaceBook's privacy violations of its millions of US consumers who already have been harmed, are being harmed, and/or will likely be harmed in the future from FaceBook's disregard of its consumers' Constitutional rights to privacy and other rights to not be bullied to obtain personal info that is none of FaceBook's business. It is not FaceBook's business to bully for a photo of the account user that is up-to-date defined by FaceBook as not more than 3 months old, but FaceBook'a AI bullies users in this way and suddenly without warning deplatforms them for "being a robot" when the content of the messages could only be a human. The deplatforming was for not be bullied into providing an up-to-date facial profile that FaceBook does not need.
Accusations exist from countless sources alleging FaceBook with "coincidences" of high percentages of being the platform involving the communications surrounding the kidnapping of children and human trafficking of children and sex slaves, allegations of these trafficked children being used for porn and sex slaves, and/or tortured to death for adrenachrome. If true but without proper legal investigation and discovery, this type of crime that appears to involve privacy violations now may create an loophole to possibly could escape privacy violations which could be at the causation root of the high numbers alleged. Certainly the majority of children who have been rescued by law enforcement have identified FaceBook as the common denominator where they first encountered those who later kidnapped and trafficked them.
Then, we have what started as gradual identity theft that has exploded in the last year or so because of carelessness with corporate customer databases with customer's private information. It should be illegal for anyone to retain credit card numbers, dates of birth, social security numbers, and any information whatsoever that should remain on a "do not need to know" basis.
I find the fact abominable that the plaintiff class action attorneys agreed to settle with FaceBook unfairly to disqualify future action against FaceBook's privacy violations in this 5-24-2007 to 12-22-2022 period 1) to the extent that all those who do not find out timely to file for settlement or for exemption to settlement give up without consent any right to their legal rights to sue for privacy violations as the harm shows itself in the future--if I correctly understand this; 2) to the extent that victims of privacy violations currently remain unaware of past, current, and future harms from FaceBook's sharing personal details with 3rd parties without specific permission and compensation to its victims; 3) to the extent that FaceBook's privacy violations sometimes involved bullying and coercing its customers in order to obtain information that was none of FaceBook's business.
The $750 million is not the number that gets distributed. The plaintiff legal team plan in this settlement to get about $25 to split among themselves, which comes off the $750 million.
This settlement is unreasonable for millions of Americans who require court discovery to link their identity theft and emptying of their bank accounts to privacy leaks. This settlement is unreasonable for thousands of trafficked children who when rescued by law enforcement allegedly have identified to law enforcement that their contact with the kidnappers first occurred on FaceBook and continued there. There are many more unreasonable situations.
California Court settlements for Bought Milk for which consumers were charged too much money for the product ended up not being collectable after being sent to those in the settlement, as you had to PAY FEES to get a VISA or a MC debit card that acted more like a credit card that couldn't be used to pay bills or to obtain cash and limited the choices of the victims instead of being legal tender to buy anything in the USA. Will this FaceBook settlement also have some unreasonable violation of legal US tender attached to it because it is also in a California Court?
One thing that I am weary of is that if you were anonymous on Facebook, giving your identity in connection with your account will link your handle to your real Identity.
Also, what's the expected reward? I read the faq and they don't specify any amount.