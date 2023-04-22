FaceBook needs to pay up.

You might as well join the suit and get what's owed to you!

On Apr 18, 2023, A judge has made it possible for certain Facebook users to receive money as a part of a settlement involving parent company Meta and a 2018 scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. The class-action lawsuit accused Facebook of collecting and selling users' personal data to advertisers without their consent. People who had Facebook accounts between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022 can fill out a form online at FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com Get Los Angeles breaking news, entertainment, weather, traffic and sports from L.A.'s Very Own, KTLA 5 News. Keeping Southern Californians informed since 1947.

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Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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