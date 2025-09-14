Share

Your government is about to admit something they've hidden for over four years. American children are dead from military experiments disguised as vaccines. This Thursday and Friday, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary will present evidence to the CDC that 25 children have died from what they still call "vaccines." But these were never vaccines. They were military countermeasures - DOD prototypes deployed on your children without your informed consent.

You were never told the truth. When you took your child for their shot, you thought you were protecting them. You trusted your pediatrician. You trusted your school. You trusted your government. But the contracts prove these products were owned by the Department of Defense until the moment of injection. Your doctor didn't know. Your school didn't know. But the evidence was there all along, hidden in plain sight.

Since 2022, our small team of legal advocates has been building a case for humanity. We've filed Citizens Petitions with ironclad evidence. We've submitted formal complaints to FDA and CDC. We've presented documentation to HHS Office of Global Affairs. Everything you need to demand justice is already on the record, waiting for you to use it.

The June 20, 2025 Citizens Petition sitting on FDA desks right now contains 132 pages of evidence proving:

Operation Warp Speed violated federal law (50 USC 1520a)

Congress was never informed by DoD in a REQUIRED REPORT as required by law

These products are gene therapy, not vaccines

The entire authorization was void from inception

Your children were experimented on illegally

Read the Citizens Petition filed for you: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002

Remember Maddie de Garay? She was 12 years old when Pfizer's own trial left her paralyzed. They listed her injury as "functional abdominal pain" in the official data. When her mother tried to warn other parents in official testimony, YouTube deleted her testimony. When doctors tried to report similar injuries, they were threatened with license revocation.

How many parents never heard Maddie's warning because hearings under oath were censored? How many children paid the price for that censorship?

FDA is admitting to 25 deaths, but that's just what they can no longer hide. Every parent who watched their child develop myocarditis, suffer seizures, or die suddenly knows the real number is exponentially higher. You've been gaslit, censored, and called "conspiracy theorists" for noticing what happened to your children.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. interviewed Sasha Latypova about these military operations in March 2023, before he ever became HHS Secretary. He knows these weren't vaccines. He knows DOD ran the operation. He knows FDA and CDC were "Kabuki theater" providing cover for military deployment.

Watch RFK Jr.'s interview with Sasha Latypova exposing the military operation

Yet he admits he has "no successes yet." Why? Because Big Pharma's capture of the agencies is so complete that even an HHS Secretary who knows the truth can't break through alone. He needs you to rise up. He needs millions of parents demanding action. He needs the American people to give him the political cover to dismantle this system.

Congress explicitly prohibited military experiments on civilians without informed consent. The law is crystal clear. But DOD never filed the required reports to Congress. They bypassed oversight. They violated federal law. Every injection given without explaining these were military countermeasures was a crime.

As Latypova explained to Kennedy: "under public health emergency, it does not constitute clinical investigation, which means it puts them outside of the FDA regulatory supervision." Your children were experimented on outside any regulatory framework, using military Other Transaction Authorities that turned health agencies into arms of the Pentagon.

The evidence is documented. The petitions are filed. The law is clear. The only thing missing is your voice - millions of parents and concerned citizens saying "ENOUGH."

Thursday and Friday's CDC meeting about dead children should be your breaking point. Not Interest of Justice's breaking point. Not RFK Jr.'s breaking point. YOUR breaking point. Because these are YOUR children being killed by military experiments that YOUR government conducted without YOUR consent.

THE FIGHT GOES ON UNTIL VICTORY DAMMIT - BE THE PERSISTENCE!

For four years, our small team of parents and legal advocates has done what million-dollar organizations couldn't. We've won five court victories against government lies. We've forced WHO into default judgment. We've filed the Citizens Petitions that contain your legal ammunition. We've done it all without salaries, without corporate funding, without billionaire backers.

[Sign and share the Citizens Petition: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002]

But here's the brutal truth: Passion doesn't pay legal fees. Dedication doesn't file court documents. And the little guy can't keep fighting Globalist Empires with an empty slingshot. While Pfizer spends $100,000 per hour on legal defense, we've been running on whatever donors could spare. While other freedom orgs have raised millions and delivered no cases to stop the experiments off the market, we've delivered five court victories on pocket change. But we've reached our limit. The international case that could end this is ready - the lawyer who beat WHO is ready - but we can't file it without your help.

Become a monthly supporter:

]URGENT - THIS IS BECOMING A BIG PROBLEM & QUICKLY! EXPERIMENTATION ON YOUR NATION IS INCOMING QUICK!

Tomorrow, WHO's PABS meeting concludes, institutionalizing global military medical operations. More children will be injected with military countermeasures. More will die. More parents will be censored when they try to warn others. The system that killed 25 children (or likely hundreds, or thousands) will become permanent.

Your window to stop this is closing. The September 19 convergence of WHO meetings, CDC admissions, and the Nuremberg Hearing evidence release is your moment. Not next month. Not next year. Now.

Millions of parents have watched their children suffer. Millions have been gaslit by doctors, censored by Big Tech, and ignored by agencies. But you're not crazy. You're not alone. You're right. And now you have the evidence to prove it.

The same evidence that forced Costa Rica's courts to rule against WHO. The same evidence that made Peter Marks wrongfully deny petitions because he couldn't refute them. The same evidence that sits on FDA and HHS desks right now, waiting for enough public pressure to force action.

HEADS UP: They Fear You More Than Anything - People Have POWER

Why the censorship? Why the gaslighting? Why the cover-ups? Because they know that if parents unite, if Americans rise up, if the people demand justice, their entire system collapses. They fear organized parents more than courts, more than Congress, more than international law.

You have more power than you realize. Every school board that mandated these shots answers to parents. Every pediatrician who injected children answers to families. Every politician who enabled this answers to voters. They fear you discovering your power.

THIS ENDS NOW WHEN YOU SAY IT DOES! Not when Interest of Justice files another petition. Not when RFK Jr. finds political courage. Not when Congress investigates. This ends when YOU - millions of parents, grandparents, and citizens - say "ENOUGH."

The 25 dead children FDA admits to this week are not statistics. They're not collateral damage. They're not acceptable losses. They're children whose parents trusted a system that betrayed them. Don't let their deaths be in vain.

Use the evidence that's been prepared for you. Demand action on the petitions filed in your name. Share the truth they've tried to censor. Fund the prosecution they fear. Rise up before more children pay the price for your silence.

Your children's lives depend on what you do next. The evidence is ready. The law is clear. The moment is now.

Stand up. Speak out. Save the children.

Because if 25 dead children presented at a CDC meeting while Big Pharma owns your government doesn't make you fight back, they'll know they can do anything to your family.

And they will.

All evidence, petitions, and legal documents referenced are available at NurembergHearing.org. The FDA Citizens Petition demanding immediate action is at https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002. Time is running out.

