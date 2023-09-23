“Artist” Marina Abromovic set to lead the rebuilding of schools?

Is this a good idea?

For those who are unaware, this demonic woman Marina Abromovic is a big “thing” in the circles of the elite.

By circles we mean magic circles with lots of blood and semen… Or something like that.

Share

Below at the bottom is the Wikipedia description and a couple of videos of the very dark and demonic Marina Abromovic, who Ukraine President Zelinski OUTRAGEOUSLY wants as Ambassador of Ukraine to rebuild the schools.

What in the world this woman has to do with “lending her voice” to rebuild schools is beyond us. Its laughable if it were not so insane and if schools were not involved.

First lets read the mainstream news from today about this very shocking development:

Source Telegraph

‌Ms Abramović, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion, said the Ukrainian president had asked for her help in rebuilding schools.

‌The 76-year-old Serbian is holding her first solo exhibition in the UK and is the first female artist to have a major show in the Main Galleries of the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

‌Visitors to the exhibition must squeeze between two nude models to enter the show, or opt to bypass what one journalist dubbed the “naked gates”.

‌“I was the first artist to support the Ukraine war against Russia and to give my voice. It is definitely a repetition of history,” she said in an interview with the Modern Art Museum in Shanghai.

Marina Abramovic supported the Ukraine war against Russia CREDIT: Shutterstock/ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE

‌“I have been invited by Zelensky to be an ambassador of Ukraine, to help the children affected by rebuilding schools and such.”

‌The artist posted a video online days after Putin launched his unprovoked war. In it she spoke about being born in the former Yugoslavia, which was once invaded by the Soviet Union, and called Ukrainians “proud, strong and dignified”.

“I have full solidarity with [the Ukrainian people] on this impossible day,” she said in the video. An attack on Ukraine is an attack on all of us. It’s an attack on humanity and has to be stopped.”

Shortly after the invasion, Ms Abramović restaged one of her most famous performances, The Artist is Present, to raise money for Ukraine.

Share

‌Ms Abramović's artwork in Kyiv was not damaged in a missile strike that killed five people CREDIT: AFP/JOEL SAGET

She was asked how she reconciled the transcendent nature of her work with the cruel realities of the modern world.

“I think true change only comes by changing yourself. By changing yourself you can change thousands and you can change the world,” she said.

“Gandhi was one example in history who made a revolution without dropping a single drop of blood.”

Ms Abramović is just one of several celebrities to be recruited to help Kyiv’s public relations battle to ensure continued support for its struggle.

Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars films, has raised funds to buy reconnaissance drones for front-line Ukrainian troops.

Here is her Wikipedia description:

“Marina Abramović (Serbian Cyrillic: Марина Абрамовић, pronounced [marǐːna abrǎːmoʋitɕ]; born November 30, 1946) is a Serbian conceptual and performance artist. Her work explores body art, endurance art, feminist art, the relationship between the performer and audience, the limits of the body, and the possibilities of the mind.[1] Being active for over four decades, Abramović refers to herself as the "grandmother of performance art".[2] She pioneered a new notion of identity by bringing in the participation of observers, focusing on "confronting pain, blood, and physical limits of the body".[3] In 2007, she founded the Marina Abramović Institute (MAI), a non-profit foundation for performance art.[4][5]” Controversies Among a tranche of emails leaked from John Podesta and published by WikiLeaks in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election was a message from Abramović to Podesta's brother discussing an invitation to a spirit cooking, which was interpreted by Alex Jones as an invitation to a satanic ritual, and presented by Jones and others as proof that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had links with the occult.[104] In a 2013 Reddit Q&A, in response to a question about occult in contemporary art, she said: "Everything depends on which context you are doing what you are doing. If you are doing the occult magic in the context of art or in a gallery, then it is the art. If you are doing it in different context, in spiritual circles or private house or on TV shows, it is not art. The intention, the context for what is made, and where it is made defines what art is or not".[105] On April 10, 2020, Microsoft released a promotional video for HoloLens 2, which featured Abramović. However, due to accusations by many people of her having ties to Satanism, Microsoft eventually pulled the advertisement.[106] Abramović responded to the criticism, appealing to people to stop harassing her, arguing that her performances are just the art that she has been doing for 50 years of her life.[107]

Below is a short video to get you acquainted with her “performance” art with razor blades and hammers:

The “participants” actually “experience” the pain, the pleasure and the loneliness…

She says: “The audience and the performer make the art together”… “blood is the material in the performance”…

Marina is so high on the totem pole she was even invited to speak at the Rothschild Foundation: We did NOT listen - but FYI here it is:

A YEAR AGO below: Looks like her public appeal worked. She is now tasked to be the next Ukrainian Ambassador!!!:

Look folks - we live in a crazy world run by crazy demonic psychopaths. Will Marina do a good job and save the schools? Maybe. Lets just hope she does NOT teach the Ukrainian kids her “art” and she leaves the razor blades and hammers at home.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

Share

Leave a comment