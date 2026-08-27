Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
Aug 27

Zuckerberg knows no remorse or shame! He will continue to advance his globalist causes irregardless of damage it causes to any human, dishonesty involved, results in court! He’s like Canada’s PM!! They both live in the Epstein world of social friendships - the sewer level of corruption and heresy “normal” folks look down upon with contempt and utter disgust!!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Aug 27

Soulless people are running our world.

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