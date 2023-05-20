The following messages from Dr. Yeadon are verbatim and posted on our Rumble video from May 3, 2023 where IOJ is advising the entire US government in Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs in preparation of tomorrows 76th WHA. The video is of IOJ ratting out the WHO for failure to respond to multiple charges for serious undue experimentation and crimes against humanity and demanding the US exit the WHO.

Dr. Yeadon to Interest of Justice yesterday:

Your speaking out is uplifting. If you get Justice, you’ll have earned the undying respect & thanks of not only CR, but broader humanity. I am ready to work with you & also Denis Rancourt. There’s no question in my mind that there never was a novel respiratory virus as described by the authorities, that is, stalking the globe, causing mass scale illness and death. If there’s anything, it’s still not as described. Some people have argued for a non-contagious toxin being dropped into a population centre in order to yield many sick people at once in, say, northern Italy, New York and London. I’m not persuaded that the perpetrators released anything, but I leave open the possibility. I’m as sure as it’s possible to be that there never was a new health threat of any kind, except the oppressive government “policies” which included deliberately frightening propaganda (this aspect has been acknowledged inside the U.K. government). I’m not alone in this conclusion: https://off-guardian.org/2023/03/24/40-facts-you-need-to-know-the-real-story-of-covid/ The lies & fear provoking propaganda was coupled with a fraudulent & inappropriate use of a claimed clinical diagnostic procedure, based on PCR. We can show that the Corman, Drosten test could not detect “SARS-CoV-2” though obviously we don’t know exactly how they did it. The same people either sabotaged the equivalent rotten diagnostic for influenza or the decision to deploy the PCR test for flu rarely & always so late in the course of clinical illness that it would be negative even if they’d “had flu”. Patients often got a positive test result for covid & flu was almost never diagnosed. In essence, a positive PCR test for covid was planned and flu wasn’t suppressed, just diagnosed as covid19. Stress and fear itself made many people sick, as is well established. I mustn’t forget to tell you something of GREAT significance. I’ve known for a couple of years that flu vaccines do not work either.

Continued… Influenza like illnesses (ILI) are the real diagnosis because we’re not sure what causes all of them. The official story is that ILI = Influenza (‘flu), but that’s simplistic. Some ILI cases aren’t apparently due to “flu viruses”. We genuinely don’t know the cause of many if not most. But the REALLY big deal is the peer reviewed journal articles showing that FLU VACCINES DO NOT WORK!!! Meta analyses in U.K., US & Japan each show that they don’t reduce hospitalisation or death. They’re a global fraud of decades. I think being able to show that there is such long running fraud by pharma, regulatory agencies, governments, the medical establishment and more in relation to another alleged respiratory virus & disease means it’s no longer faintly a stretch that “covid19 vaccines” do not work and are being injected for motives other than helping prevent illnesses. The most recent example is in the Substack article series by my friend Dr Peter McCullough in May 2023.

Influenza Vaccine Fails to Stop Hospitalization and Death petermcculloughmd.substack.com Back to covid. All the main narrative points were also lies as in my affidavit. Given there never was a new virus & given the decades of flu vaccines fraud, nobody could doubt what we’re saying. Malice aforethought all the way. 25 years of rehearsing through tabletop simulations of global pandemics. I assume you’ve watched this crisp documentary? maxresdefault.jpg Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era?

Mustn’t forget to reinforce the obvious nonsense of the proposed changes to the international health regulations and the WHO treaty. I can easily explain to anyone why centralising power over responses to pandemics is absurd and MUST yield worse outcomes than local / regional outbreak management. Only if needed. Must spare my fingers. In brief by definition nobody will know the best response. It’s a novel threat.

Continued: I’m still not persuaded that this is the true depopulation event (though I cannot rule it out). I think they’ll do it again and again if they succeed in gaining totalitarian power. Digital ID & cashless CBDC is all they need. Game over. If we’re told that there’s a new pandemic & getting jabbed is a condition of continuing validity of our digital ID, there’s the perfect coercion & potentially the ability to drive population to any level. Finally, in public I accused the seniormost R&D scientists across the vaccine manufacturers of crimes against humanity. I named them, as I know all but one of them personally. Without explanation, JNJ’s seniormost scientist resigned abruptly and did not give a reason nor announce a new job elsewhere. This was Dr Mathai Mammen. I assure you, NOBODY does this because it meant walking away from millions of dollars in deferred compensation.

Best wishes Mike - Dr Mike Yeadon