Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Ivan M. Paton's avatar
Ivan M. Paton
May 26, 2023

I like your suggestion for reforming the HHS and the WHO.

But reform is not the answer.

Getting rid of them is the right solution. The bureaucrats of the United States HHS and the WHO have no business getting into the business of doctors treating patients - which is what has created all of the public health terrorism with Covid-19 - the arrogant attitude that we need "global solutions" which is in fact code for global fascism, it's always been a Trojan horse for tyrannical control of humanity,

The WHO and the HHS need to be defunded, dismantled and driven out of all nations, and get out of the business of the health of humanity - because since they both came into being the health of the people's nations that they are interferring in has not gotten better, it has arguably gotten worse, and very likely because the only solution they have is vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.

And vaccines don't cure diseases or stop pandemics. Doctors do that.

Get there public health fascists out of our doctors faces!

That is the only solution that serves humanity

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Kev usa hannahspace foundation's avatar
Kev usa hannahspace foundation
May 15, 2023

I've already served them notice I'm a all their contracts are invalid and all if include all their borders state everything there pandemic treaty is void and it's been voided it's also Abby folder directors the rules of regulations of now I do not consent to it nor anyone and I say this on behalf of everyone you're not exist they've been nullified got all good one of them

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