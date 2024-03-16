Share

Support Real Lawsuits & Fix Things!

Our First Global Lawsuits Are VERY Close To Filing - We have been working day and night to wrap it up and file.

We finally made a fundraising video for the GiveSendGo campaign. Check it out, It explains very well what we are up to in a very concise way and should give real hope.

Some readers asked how our legal master plan works and why we keep promoting that we are holding a donation drive to raise funds for lawsuits. Two very grumpy free subscribers even wrote and told us to stop begging for funds - it annoys them - to which we say UNSUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE SUBSTACK PLEASE… lol IOJ can’t please everyone!

It annoys US way, way, way more than you, that we are still forced to be unfunded with NO sponsors and still having to be out here asking for peoples monthly help to stop tyranny affecting us all and threatening our future. We cant get Stripe, so we cannot get paid subscribers on Substack to support us monthly. We would rather ask for help than let it go, so here we are on a mission to promote our lagging Donation Drive.

The people who supported so far are our HEROS!!!!!!!!!

We have serious work to do and it requires REAL RESOURCES folks.

Cheering us on only gets us so far and is WHY the court cases are not yet filed.

In short, in the interview below with Dr. Ana Mihalcea we discuss what may very well be the worlds most serious plan for actually achieving real justice through the courts and International Human Rights Commission.

NO ONE else in the freedom movement that we are aware of even thinks its possible to Sue the WHO or to Stop Global Censorship, or Stop Covid Vaccines NOW, but its more than possible, each of these issues has a legal remedy, but it’s up to us to go to the top and fix things with VERY strategic moves, and dogged PERSISTENCE.

Full interview is below explaining our step by step global strategy to sue the WHO, States and Big Pharma & Stop Covid Vaccines & Global Censorship, etc

Watch on Rumble

Watch on Clouthub

Dr Ana Mihalcea interviews the Interest of Justice Team – to explain the series of lawsuits of international importance that are occurring now in Costa Rica and how you can get involved and help.

You have an opportunity to help ensure the global mission of covid justice, transparency and accountability. Interest of Justice (IOJ) is on a mission to finally arm humanity with a series of formidable lawsuits against covid tyranny and WHO breaches of duty.

IOJ intends to prove the WHO & States declared a fraudulent emergency, censored truthful whistleblowers and coerced humanity to take an experimental risky gene therapy misbranded as a safe vaccine, which violates international law. Additionally we aim to prove the injections were toxic by design and that the WHO coordinated and directed global censorship, nudging and experimental warp speed injections which are part of an attack on civilians, which is a crime against humanity. IOJ is proudly supporting top experts that will be testifying, which include Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Norman Fenton and other top experts to be announced soon.

The small organization IOJ has spent many thousands of UNPAID pro bono hours over the past 3 years building a very viable case against WHO, Big Pharma and the global vaccine regulators, even winning 4 cases against the Costa Rican Health Minister and convincing the Costa Rican Comptroller and Attorney General to open investigations along the way. Our co-founders literally stopped regular lives and jobs and worked on this full time because we truly believe we can be of service and win back Justice For Humanity.

IOJ is a stakeholder in WHO, FDA and HHS who speaks in the global public hearings to protest covid and climate scams on behalf of humanities interests and will speak in HHS OGA April 5, 2024 for the 3rd year in a row to explain why USA cannot sign the IHR Amendments or Treaty (because IOJ will SUE THEM if they do).

Visit IOJ's current donation drive:

www.givesendgo.com/stopcrimesagainsthumanity where you will find all of IOJ’s information and links to IOJ's series of cases it will take to actually sue the WHO, stop the shots, censorship, persecution of groups and then prosecute the global covid criminals under Costa Rica Penal Code 386 Crimes Against Humanity, in Universal Jurisdiction.

To be clear, there must be cases filed internationally for human rights regarding the censorship and experimental injections being illegal for violating Human Rights, in Costa Rica for crimes against humanity, in USA to get to the source of major regulatory and censorship issues that affect the world, and in Costa Rica where the first and only actual attack on a child with the bioweapon occurred, and where our record allows top officials to be questioned and where the Contentious Administrative court is unique insofar as it allows our discovery to be more extensive and complete than most courts around the world.

IOJ is committing ourselves for the next 5-10 years or as long as this takes to achieve Justice For Humanity.

The governments and WHO will absolutely appeal our cases and delay and drag us through hell, so IOJ will be forced to go into serious time consuming and mentally draining battles for our collective future that will absolutely last years. If we are lucky, and win some actions up front, which is very likely, we will obtain injunctions to stop the attack sooner than later, while we sort it out in court over many years to come. This is not for the faint of heart and IOJ really, really needs support.

Donations can also be made to support individual campaigns rather than the Justice For Humanity Legal Fund on givesendgo, which is IOJ’s main fund for all necessary cases.

The individual cases are below and will be fought in multiple courts.

StopCovidVaccinesNow.org/donate

StopCrimesAgainstHumanity.org/donate

SuetheWHO.org/donate

StopGlobalCensorship.org

Subscribe and read IOJ's legal saga posts at www.interestofjustice.substack.com.

Justice is slow but inevitable if we stay the course and insist on rule of law and truth. The only way to lose is to let them get away with it and do nothing.

Be bold. Take meaningful action with IOJ and file strategic court cases with teeth.

Why be the resistance, when you can be the PERSISTENCE? This is the Great Reset of Rule of Law!

