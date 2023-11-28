Alberta protects right to use their natural gas and reject Federal clean energy regulations under sovereignty act.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with reporters in Edmonton about her government’s decision to use its sovereignty act in response to the federal government’s proposed clean electricity regulations. Alberta opposes the federal target date of 2035 to achieve a net-zero electricity grid, arguing that a 2050 date is more achievable. This marks the first time that the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act will be invoked since it was passed in December 2022. The act allows the province to ignore overturn federal laws or regulations that it deems harmful to Alberta or to be encroaching on provincial jurisdiction. The premier is joined at the news conference by provincial ministers Rebecca Schulz (environment) and Nathan Neudorf (affordability and utilities).

Looks like Alberta is NOT on board with the unscientific and absurd Federal Governments plan to destroy the power grid by 2030-2035 through imposing “clean energy targets”.

Alberta invokes sovereignty act, sets groundwork for Crown corporation to be 'generator of last resort'. They did reserve right to bring in nuclear and emerging generation technology as they “move to carbon neutrality by 2050”.

They decided it is not right that to save the Earth, just limit energy to freeze grandma!

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