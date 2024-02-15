Share

We are behind schedule, and already wanted this done by now. IOJ is scrambling behind the scenes and just about to launch the worlds most serious list of legal actions to fix the list of covid frauds, attacks and problems.

Today we just filed a quick legal question that if answered correctly, that it IS INDEED an experiment, it could resolve many issues right off the bat.

We are also asking if it is indeed still experimental, is it being administered without informed consent that its experimental? Is that a crime?

Are Covid-19 Vaccines Actually ILLEGAL Human Experimentation?

The reason we asked a judge if it’s illegal experimentation is the Minister lied it was not an experiment over and over.

Look, is it approved or not?

NO…

OK then its still experimental - we do NOT care about inferior laws and weird loopholes like US laws allows. Its a damn experiment and we want that decreed by a court in order to come back down on the Mengele Mafia at FDA, EMA and WHO who’s inferior rules allow them to pretend its safe and not an experiment.

What is the experiment?

It is a dosing tolerance experiment!

Dosing tolerance literally means they are “studying” just how much of a dose can you tolerate before dying.

Evil and profane authoritarian psychopaths.

Pray we can get this ruling that it’s still experimental & administered with no informed consent. It would solve so many issues up front!

That’s it for now - IOJ has to go back to work on the HUGE cases about to be filed!

