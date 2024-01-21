Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bandit
Jan 21, 2024

🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮

All these demons make me physically ill. I wish for Satan to recall all of them for retrofitting.

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Michael Kramer's avatar
Michael Kramer
Jan 21, 2024

While visitingMayo Clinic (GAVI partner), noticed a sign still promoting Fraudci's 6 foot distancing rule. Fraudci admitted he pulled the :science" out of the air like the US Govt prints money!v vBeware of the Philanthropaths.

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