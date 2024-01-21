Bill Gates, speaks to Davos about how GAVI was introduced at Davos and wonders if governments will increase or lower GAVI’s funding. Apparently Bill is saying the budgets are DOWN FOR DELIVERY!!!

Bill, a vaccine “investor” monopolist thinks this is a problem. IOJ thinks the lack of budget for delivery of the toxic covid [non]vaccines is a very GOOD development to hear of. Now you know. GAVI is out begging and shilling at Davos because their government funding is clearly not as reliable as one may think.

Is it the right time to take GAVI down and expose them and get the funding reduced and defunded to invest in better interventions? Probably.

Bill Gates also went on to discuss how AI is the greatest productivity tool ever and will be a teacher and also a doctor/nurse.

AI nurse health worker is partners with WHO by the way - see:

Look, these Davos nutballs are out of control with their government contracts for crazy emerging technology. Its time to rein them in.

Dear Bill, PLEASE stop your Philanthropathy. The investments you choose are a waste of our Countries money and your “help” is causing major human rights violations rather than uplift rights as purported. PS: AI heath workers is an absurd idea to roll out in mass. How about you use WHO’s AI doctor and we will use the censored Doctors you persecute. IOJ Team

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