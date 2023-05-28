Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Eris's avatar
Eris
May 28, 2023Edited

👍👍👍...What else is rotten about how the vaccines are imposed today , is that the vaccines, traditionaly, were supposed to prevent a desease, were made before a desease, not in the time of a whatever they decide that is pandemic even is not. Knowing that the fancy new ones do not prevent anything, they changed the definition. But in this case, when is not a prevention, nor a treatment, nor a stop for the transmision and when a viral desease is treated with antivirals, the need of vaccines is void too, nobody need them and can not be forced as a unique solution for everything. Their mess of words creates a lot of confusion...

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
May 28, 2023

I don't know who your working with, and I've mentioned it before, you need to get wider reach and very soon!! Reach out to James Roguski, Joel Smalley, El Gato, Katherine Watt, Unbekoming, Aaron Siri, Jeff from Coffee&Covid, ExcessDeathsAU, Edward Slavquist, and theres many more. Each of those mentioned is in a different part of the globe. Your work need to get to a broader audience, asap.

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