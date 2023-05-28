Another lesson in law to give you hope for our success to Sue The WHO

For those who don’t yet know, IOJ is preparing day and night to Sue The WHO (including FDA, all regulatory bodies, States, etc) to Stop the experiments and more using the power of the judiciary for oversight of WHO acts and omissions.

Stop the Treaty/IHR Amendments

Stop the UN misinformation programs that punish the exercise of rights with UN approved unethical Censorship, de-banking, de-platforming, de-faming, etc:

Stop Agenda 2030

Exit the WHO globally by discrediting them, prosecuting the wrongdoers, defunding, and PROHIBITING the WHO corrupt and non reformable private health monopoly in the public interest.

its a VERY extensive case in a court that is built to hear “lengthy discussions” and where we have “power to change policy”

How will we win against the treaty?

We found a very interesting conflict between Costa Rica biomedical research law and the new unedited draft treaty, which, if used in court can nullify the treaty.

Lets start at the top with Article 10 of the Unedited draft Pandemic treaty released by the WHO INB May 22, 2023.

Below is the new WHO Draft Treaty Article 10:

Article 10. Liability Risk Management

1. The Parties shall establish, no later than XX, using existing relevant models as a reference, regional or international vaccine injury compensation scheme(s) for injuries resulting from the use and/or administration of vaccines developed for response to pandemics that is /are transparent and complements any liability protections and/or other liability risk management mechanisms.

2. Each Party shall consider implementing and/or participating in vaccine injury compensation scheme(s) for injuries resulting from the use and/or administration of vaccines developed for response to pandemics, and shall consider developing strategies for sufficiently funding the scheme(s).

3. Each Party shall develop national strategies for managing liability risks in its territory regarding the manufacture, distribution, administration, and use of vaccines developed for response to pandemics. Strategies could include, for example, the development of model contract provisions, vaccine injury compensation mechanisms, insurance mechanisms, policy frameworks and principles for negotiation of procurement agreements and/or donation of vaccines developed for response to pandemics, and building expertise for contract negotiations in this matter.

4. Each Party shall endeavour to ensure that in contracts for the supply or purchase of vaccines developed for response to pandemics, buyer/recipient indemnity clauses, if any, are exceptionally provided as a last resort arrangement, and are reasonably time-bound with the end date expressly defined from the outset. The Parties further agree that such buyer/recipient indemnity clauses should be accepted for novel products only.

5. The Parties shall work with WHO and other relevant organizations and entities on the foregoing, including to develop recommendations for and capacity building tools on, liability risk management during pandemic emergencies, regarding the manufacture, distribution, administration, or use of pandemic-related products. A/INB/5/X 16

6. In accordance with national laws, each Party shall make publicly available information regarding any global, regional, or country-level liability frameworks and vaccine compensation scheme that apply to the manufacture, distribution, administration, or use of pandemic-related products during pandemic emergencies in its jurisdiction.

Unedited Draft Pandemic Treaty 854KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The WHO's Pandemic Treaty Draft Demands Indemnity For Novel Vaccine (EXPERIMENTS)

BUT wait!

First rule of WHO ethics is they must uphold national laws - so check it out:

Below are 2 Articles from Costa Rica’s biomedical research law 9234 proving the WHO and member States are obviously negotiating a treaty (as we speak in the 76th WHA May 21-30, 2023) that is ILLEGAL and thus doomed to epic FAILURE on the world stage once proven in court.

CR law below FORBIDS Article 10 of the May 22, 2023 WHO unedited draft treaty from indemnifying experiments.

See CR law 9234

ARTICLE 53.- Obligations of the sponsor

The sponsor's obligations are: i) Cover the costs of the treatment of the participants who suffered an injury as a result of the investigation. i) Compensate those participants who suffered injuries or heirs in case of death, as a direct consequence of the clinical investigation and that are related to its procedures, as long as these are not inherent risks of medications and/or standard procedures; To do this, you must have a valid insurance policy that covers from the beginning of the research and up to a minimum of two years after the participant's participation in the research has ended. Guarantee legal coverage and a civil liability policy in favor of the researcher and his human team, in order to deal with possible claims for injuries or damages attributable to clinical research, as long as it is not due to negligence, incompetence or violations of the protocol,

CR law 9234

ARTICLE 58.- Contract

All biomedical research that has external sponsorship to the public or private entity, where such activity is carried out, must have a contract that regulates the rights and obligations of both the sponsor and the researcher who carries out the research. This contract must indicate the agreed payment for carrying out the research and include a clause whereby the sponsor is responsible for short-term and long-term adverse events resulting from the research. The absence of such clause does not relieve the sponsor of its responsibility. Said contract must be signed by the representative of the sponsor, the principal investigator and the representative of the public or private entity, and must be signed prior to the start of the research.

Did you read that law above? RE-READ:

“Art 58: “Must include a clause whereby the sponsor is responsible for short-term and long-term adverse events resulting from the research…. The absence of such clause does not relieve the sponsor of its responsibility.”

Dear WHO, you cannot have your VOID pandemic treaty because the WHO Treaty clearly violates CR Biomedical Research Law, prohibiting novel vaccine experiments without insurance, even in emergencies.

Illegal & Obviously Doomed to FAIL.

Notice: If a treaty is drafted with even one void clause (such as Article 10 of the Unedited draft pandemic treaty released May 22, 2023 ) the WHOLE TREATY is VOID.

Notice from IOJ to humanity:

This problem will not go away without a serious legal battle. Just because we found this law and are right doesn’t make it all end. They are coming for us and they want to indemnify human researchers for the next so called pandemic. We have a LOT of legal work to do to prevent the States from adopting the treaty and nullifying it.

The catch is we will need to show the court and make publicly known about the existence and FORCE OF Costa Rica law 9234 Article 58, which is a MANDATORY COMPLIANCE LAW REACHING TO FDA, WHO, UN, ETC and mandates insurance in the research contracts. How many other countries have laws like this? We can solve this with serious legal action. Did we the people just get a lucky break now that IOJ hunted and hunted and found this law? The WHO Draft Treaty Article 10 section 6 above clearly demands States to make public their laws on indemnity for experiments. OK. Boom! We will just have to ask a judge to force the State of Costa Rica to make it publicly available before the treaty is adopted next May WHA 2024 and use it to STOP THE TREATY.

Power of the People.

Power of ACTION over apathy.

We are going to have to sue the WHO and Member States to legally prove the Draft Treaty is ILLEGAL and thus the WHO and their sell out cohorts are absolutely POWERLESS to waive immunity for novel vaccines in pandemics. PERIOD.

We are blessed with this unique CR powerful law 9234 Article 58 to back us.

Indemnification For Novel Vaccine Experiments Violates CR law 9234 Article 58 & Nuremberg!

US based PREP and CARES act can’t ever indemnify international crimes against humanity or serious undue experimentation that violates this law which binds all international parties involved such as WHO and FDA. Thats absurd and obscene.

The draft Treaty Article 10 listed above is illegal and therefore is not valid now or ever.

Pfizer and Sponsors MUST Pay For Insurance For Injuries! IOJ prays to raise the money quickly needed to ask the court if this law means worldwide insurance is owed due to the way the law is written to protect ALL research participants (not just Costa Ricans).

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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