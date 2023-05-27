Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Piki V's avatar
Piki V
May 27, 2023

Dear IoJ, do you think there are enough courts and judges left who would look into this with open and honest hearts and minds? I pray to God!!

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Gumnut123
May 27, 2023

Appreciate your acknowledgement. Time is so precious and must not be wasted-and with IOJ one MUST help.

Your right with your quick summation. It further PROVES the direction and resources (of taxpayers $$ too) given to this AGENDA ...

In Australia we had a Commentator (former I'nal Player)) he was a commentator for The big cricket matches.

When becoming very excited at some moves by a Cricket player/team, he would say "GO you GOOD THING GO" Memory of this saying comes to mind and is applied to you ALL at Interests of Justice.

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