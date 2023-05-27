Want to be smarter than most attorneys & hold WHO responsible?

Learn about jus cogens and you will easily see why the WHO pandemic treaty Unedited new draft is VOID for not harmonizing to customary international law.

Yes, The WHO New Unedited Pandemic Treaty Is A Threat To International law norms and as a result it is VOID!

To know more than most people and attorneys about why the treaty, IHR amendments, vaccine passports, misinformation censorship and current WHO schemes are void, please watch these 3 quick videos which add up to a total of less than 10 minutes to enlighten yourself (and others)!

First learn about on void treaties & know that IOJ is indeed standing up for humanity to remind all member states and the UN-WHO that their stupid 76th WHA meeting is discussing many void topics, wasting their time and money!

To begin for those who do not know, a non derogable right is a right that is a natural right, existing outside governments ability to regulate it, and therefore can never be limited, even in emergencies.

Non derogable rights are protected under jus cogens norms and include free thought, right to be free of medical or scientific experimentation, free of torture, slavery, genocide. They are widely accepted by all States and can only be changed by a subsequent norm of the SAME character.

Clearly the WHO and WHA are out on a limb not understanding they act WITHOUT AUTHORITY to interfere in natural rights protected by jus cogens. Where is THAT in the WHO constitution or authority?

Jus cogens (explained below).

Watch the video and tell us if you think the WHO’s Unedited Draft Pandemic Treaty is void for:

ERROR (based on error that there is a climate emergency that requires intervention to curtail)

FRAUD or COERCION (based on overly pushy UN agenda’s that they claim must be accelerated

LACK OF AUTHORITY (WHO constitution does not grant authority to change jus cogens norms or to create binding recommendations)

or

VIOLATIONS OF JUS COGENS = ABSOLUTE GROUNDS (read more and see we are right - WHO is trippin if they think they will get this void treaty adopted)

IOJ promises you the Pandemic Treaty is VOID on absolute grounds that certain proposals violate jus cogens. How? The vaccine or climate passports are a threat to freedom and akin to slavery. The misinformation censorship is a violation of their obligation to protect free thought and expression (non derogable right) 76th WHA is wasting a bunch of time and money on a void treaty.

Lets learn more about our rights and the LIMITS of the WHO authority:

What are Jus Cogens and Erga Omnes Obligations?

Why are they the KEY to the plan to exit the WHO?

Because jus cogens norms are HIGHER THAN ANY NATIONAL LAW they use to screw us over and it prohibits medical and scientific experimentation and suspending your right to free thought and opinion which includes its expression.

The WHO & member states are wasting time in the 76th WHA negotiating really lame concepts which violate rights protected under jus cogens. Long story short - they will get away with it if we don’t wake up, learn the law and our rights and their LIMITS under superior international law of jus cogens. Learn more and FEEL EMPOWERED!

If you want to read their un Unedited draft pandemic treaty where they have the audacity to think they MISTAKENLY presume they can negotiate and actually change jus cogens and invade our property, privacy and bodily autonomy rights it is below:

Get your very own copy of the VOID Unedited Draft Pandemic Treaty released May 22, 2023:

Unedited Draft Pandemic Treaty 854KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The globalist trailers of humanity acting against jus cogens norms in the WHO 76th WHA are so absurd and low vibe they have to ignore us, the light-bringers of truth and justice just to keep the charade going.

Our duty is to remind them of their human rights obligations.

We are the PEOPLE. We demand SUPERIOR LAW of jus cogens OBLIGATIONS ARE MET. WE THEREFORE REJECT THE IHR amendments and Treaty draft.

Period. No negotiations with terrorists.

Take your void treaty and throw it in the trash bin of histories bad ideas where it belongs! - IOJ

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URGENT! Sign The Notice And Demand for tjhe WHA To Terminate Tedros & Prosecute!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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