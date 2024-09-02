We here at IoJ are the proprietors of Free Speech Association and StopGlobalCensorship.org and we promote free speech!.

SO! “Say It Loud” is our motto and we support Free Speech.

Member States need to give back the peoples their countries, they need to take back their governments. Then they can have a voice in the policy’s which affect them.

Apparently Klaus Schwab has “infiltrated the cabinets” and so it seems to us that the governments are no longer the peoples of the world, but rather belong to the technocratic global communists.

It’s a “big Oligarch club, and we ain’t in it” as George Carlin would say!

Source: Reuters

Mon, Sep 2, 2024, 8:39 AM CST1 min read

BRASILIA (Reuters) -A five-member panel of Brazil's Supreme Court formed a majority on Monday to uphold Justice Alexandre de Moraes' ruling to shut down social media platform X in the country for not complying with local norms.

Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin sided with Moraes, forming a majority even if Justices Luiz Fux and Carmen Lucia were still to cast their votes.

X was taken down in Brazil, one of its largest markets, in the early hours of Saturday following a decision by Moraes, after the platform missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in Brazil as required by local law.

Moraes also ordered that those who continued to access X via VPNs be fined up to 50,000 reais ($8,865.56) per day.

Moraes and X owner Elon Musk have been locked in a months-long feud after the social media giant challenged legal orders to block accounts implicated in probes of alleged spreading of distorted news and hate in Brazil.

"It is not possible for a company to operate in the territory of a country and intend to impose its vision on which rules should be valid or applied," Justice Dino said as he sided with Moraes.

"A party that intentionally fails to comply with court decisions appears to consider itself above the rule of law. And so it can turn into an outlaw."

Zanin said non-compliance with Brazil Supreme Court decisions was "extremely serious," arguing that "no one can develop their activities in Brazil without observing the laws and the constitution."

($1 = 5.6398 reais)

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Andrea Ricci)

BRASILIA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court panel voted unanimously on Monday to uphold the suspension of social media giant X in the country for defying a court order, blocking access to more than 20 million users.

Justices Flavio Dino, Cristiano Zanin, Carmen Lucia and Luiz Fux sided with Justice Alexandre de Moraes. He last week ruled that X should be suspended in Brazil because it did not name a local legal representative as required by law and a prior court order that set a deadline for compliance.

Three of the justices on the panel said the suspension could be reversed if the platform complied with previous rulings.

X was taken down in Brazil in the early hours of Saturday following Moraes' decision. Brazil is X's sixth-biggest market globally with about 21.5 million users as of April, according to Statista.

Moraes and X owner Elon Musk have been locked in a months-long feud after the social media platform challenged orders to block accounts accused by investigators of spreading misinformation and hate.

Musk has argued that Moraes sought to censor users and closed the X office in Brazil in August without appointing a new representative, triggering the suspension.

On Monday, Musk replied, "Exactly," to a post that described the suspension as an attack on freedom of expression and Brazilians' rights.

Siding with Moraes, Justice Dino wrote, "It is not possible for a company to operate in the territory of a country and intend to impose its vision on which rules should be valid or applied."

Dino, Zanin and Fux, nonetheless, indicated that they would be open to reconsidering the decision if X complied with court rulings.

Chief Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, who was not on the review panel, said that removing legal representatives to avoid complying with court decisions "is a behavior that would not be acceptable anywhere in the world."

As X remained inaccessible for most users in Brazil, local telecom regulator Anatel told Reuters that Starlink, a satellite internet provider also controlled by Musk, was not blocking X.

Starlink was refusing to do so until a freeze on its Brazilian bank accounts was lifted. Moraes last week froze Starlink's accounts after X did not pay fines imposed for failing to turn over documents.