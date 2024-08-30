Elon Musk's X Suspended In Brazil After Musk Refuses To Comply With ORDER To Name A Legal Representative In The Country - LAWFARE Goes To The Heart Of The Global TownSquare?
Elon: “When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts,”
The ATTACK on free opinion and it’s exercise, on free speech and truth is in full force and dangerously ramping up
X had posted on its official Global Government Affairs page late Thursday that it expected X to be shut down by de Moraes, “simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents.”
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk’s social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of the decision seen by The Associated Press…
This is on the heels of the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durav (who we also just learned is a Young Global Leader), which many believe his arrest and 6 criminal charges are because he refuses to allow governments to access the users data in the encrypted platform.
Telegram Founder Charged With 12 Counts - France Prosecutor Issues Official Press Release - Sign & Share Demand Now To Free Pavel Durov & Allow Consulate!
Thanks to everyone who signed the demand to allow consular access - we never did hear of them allowing access to the consulate, but we have to try to stand up for these basic rights and protections as a norm. The urgent demand is over for now, but we do want to thank everyone who stepped up to sign quickly to send a united message for rule of law.
Sign Now: Free Pavel Durov & ALLOW CONSULAR ACCESS - Sign To Tell France To Cease Violation Of Article 36 Of The Vienna Convention On Consular Affairs! - It's A Duty France! Free Speech Platforms!
Elon’s side of the story:
The move further escalates the months long feud between the two men over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes had warned Musk on Wednesday night that X could be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative, and established a 24-hour deadline. The company hasn’t had a representative in the country since earlier this month. De Moraes said the platform would remain blocked until it complies.
Brazil is an important market for X, which has struggled with the loss of advertisers since Musk purchased the former Twitter in 2022. Market research group Emarketer says some 40 million Brazilians, roughly one-fifth of the population, access X at least once per month.
Video Above: Go f**k yourself,’ Elon Musk tells advertisers who left X
“When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts,” the company wrote. “Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored. Judge de Moraes’ colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him.”
Our goal is to sue UN Trusted News Initiative and all the Member States as a monopoly on information and totally illegal. We can stop these jerks! Its NOT legal.
Global Censorship is incoming from a few treaties and conventions. We know it’s overwhelming! Don’t get apathetic!
The United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime is worth protesting before they adopt it soon!
UN Member States Approves First Treaty Targeting Cybercrime Despite Fierce Opposition From Human Rights Activists Who Have Warned Of Potential Surveillance Dangers.
Take Action: http://stopglobalcensorship.org/uncybercrimetreaty
Text of above demand:
U.N. member states approved a treaty targeting cybercrime despite fierce opposition from human rights activists who have warned of potential surveillance dangers and also the committee for the treaty was set up, despite U.S. and European opposition
Considering the lack of transparency and Citizen participation, I am formally protesting this treaty/agreement until there is more transparency.
I agree with Nick Ashton-Hart who heads the Cybersecurity Tech Accord delegation to the treaty talks, representing more than 100 technology companies, including Microsoft and Meta. It is regrettable the committee adopted a convention without addressing many of the major flaws identified by civil society, the private sector, or even the U.N.'s own human rights body. Wherever it is implemented the Convention will be harmful to the digital environment generally and human rights in particular.
For these reasons I am strongly objecting and calling on nations not to sign or implement the United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime
I denounce it as being far too broad in scope, it could amount to a global "surveillance" treaty and be used for repression.
Until this is debated, I object to everything!
Thank you
THE EVILS HAVE NO CLUE OF ,,,,,,,
It's government tyranny plain and simple. Our OWN deep state CIA conspired to rig the election in Brazil, and they installed Luna, and then went after Balsonaro, just like they went after Trump.
NOW they are using their ill-gotten power to go after Elon and X in an effort to shut down all speech so they can attempt to steal OUR election. Elon will NOT back down, he is fully on board the Trump train.