Alex Jones & Brett Weinstein Talk Depopulation for Valentines Day. Dr. Yeadon AGREES IT IS DEPOPULATION, however, Dr. Yeadon also comments That "the discussants in my opinion are knowingly misleading you into believing several known lies". Dr. Yeadon Cites 4 Misleading LIES below being spread by Brett Weinstein & Alex Jones while discussing the fake pandemic they pretend is real on the Alex Jones show.

Dr. Yeadon Calls Out Alex Jones And Brett Weinstein For Fraud By Omission:

Dr Yeadon, commented today under Vigilant Fox, apparently frustrated with Alex Jones and Brett Weinsteins interview yesterday, February 15, 2024, where the ‘discussants’ captured the attention of millions of viewers to touch on the true topic of depopulation, but mixing the truth and evil motive with at least 4 known lies and key omissions.

In the comment Dr. Yeadon proclaims, If called upon to do so, I would happily record a conversation with Dr Weinstein.

Why not, hell, lets do it! How do we get Alex Jones, Brett Weinstein and Dr. Yeadon in a debate? We would tune in!

But will the sponsors let Alex Jones host that debate???

Could Alex Jones or anyone on earth host the debate in a real semi-mainstream venue with a huge AUDIENCE? Is it even possible?

We would love to see the truth out about the obvious intent to depopulate and IOJ would also love to see the 4 very clear omissions and scientific misstatements of Alex Jones and Brett Weinstein corrected publicly.

It is our wish for Dr. Yeadon to have that same exposure to drop truth on the world.

“It’s not so much what these people say as what they leave out. It’s unsafe to assume that just because a person has said something that I know is true does not mean I can trust everything else they say. This method of deception is particularly despicable, in my opinion.” - Dr. Yeadon

Brett Weinstein - hyping up the pandemic that never was and other fairy tales with Alex Jones…

Comment thread left by Dr. Yeadon under Vigilant Fox February 15, 2024:

My wife pointed out a milestone of one million followers. Had she not, I probably wouldn’t have even read this. Please have a read for yourself. Then check my rebuttal. I doubt you’re more bored than I am with this kind of thing. Best wishes Mike My comment: https://vigilantfox.substack.com/p/bret-weinstein-confirms-depopulation/comment/49603092 [When sharing please use this version with all screenshots thank you https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/675 ]

Screenshots are on on bottom!

‘Population modulation’ (our words) is underway according to Alex Jones, Brett Weinstein and Dr. Yeadon.

The difference is Alex Jones has millions of followers, Brett Weinstein is now past 1M followers and Dr. Yeadon is throttled, censored, demonized and ridiculed.

Dr. Yeadon is not willing to fear monger that a real pandemic is a real risk.

Read below:

Here is Dr. Mike Yeadon’s comment under Vigilant Fox rebutting Brett Weinstein & Alex Jones false presumptions, but wholeheartedly agreeing with the nefarious plot to depopulate…

From Dr. Mike Yeadon:

truly sorry to have to write this. Very depressing. This piece maintains the falsehood that there’s been a pandemic. I can’t believe the conversationalists are unaware of Prof Denis Rancourt’s epidemiological analyses showing no pandemic, no public health emergency. The entire event is a deception. This piece fails to puncture the frightening global virus deception and you must make up your own mind what the motivations are of those failing to do so. “Early treatment” as a concept is fine for any illness but here it’s used to reinforce the falsehood of a new disease. Obviously, there was no need for any intervention into society. The fake pandemic, which this piece connives to sustain, had injury and destruction to society, the economy and to individuals as it’s goals. No lockdowns or masks, no business closures or border restrictions, no digital monitoring of “vaccine passports” were ever needed. Nor are they ever appropriate, for two reasons. First, technically, they don’t work in any way, even if the underlying narrative was truth, and it isn’t. Second, who are these people who have taken it upon themselves to tell you what level of risk you’re willing to accept in exchange for a free existence? Think: the purpose of the fear & restrictions running up to the absurd pretence of expediting a “vaccine” in 11 months was to plunge a needle into every arm. I’ve spent over 30 years in pharmaceutical R&D, working with design teams to install by design, particular features, seeking effectiveness and avoiding safety risks. I’m also a formally-trained mechanistic toxicologist. So I think you should believe me when I tell you that these superfluous injections were designed explicitly & intentionally to injure, kill & reduce fertility in survivors. This isn’t a guess or a hunch. I am absolutely certain of it. I swear on my life. I have filed technically detailed legal affidavits to this effect. It’s a serious offence to deliberately lie in giving evidence to a properly constituted courtroom. Think: the purpose of the fakery & truly dreadful military grade propaganda and fear provoking “PsyOps” was ultimately to get to this intense, totalitarian, digital control over every one of us. To coerce, force you to accept intentionally toxic materials. I wish I didn’t think this, but I believe the utterly fake pandemic was not the full attack we’ve yet to face. You might see it as part 1 of many attacks on humanity, with The West initially being the prime target. I don’t think the perpetrators had any intention to takeover & have the gloves taken off at that early time. Resistance was probably calculated to be too great. But once you’ve read my post here, and checked me out, you don’t think they’ve given up, do you? In one important respect, I’m on the same page as Brett Weinstein and Alex Jones: the unknown “they”, those who I collectively call “the perpetrators”, fully intend to permanently deprive us of our liberty AND to kill very large numbers of innocent people. There’s no reason for “them” to do this. All the propaganda about a climate change crisis, the mock overpopulation crisis & the direct lying about escalating pandemic risks, are all contributory elements to prompt you in your quieter moments to perhaps think these evil people might have a point. These lies too have been created by the same, multigenerational perpetrators. I have receipts. Nobody “needs” to be committing a long-planned global mass murder program in order to save the survivors. To conclude, the discussants in my opinion are knowingly misleading you into believing several known lies. 1. That pandemics of severe acute respiratory illnesses happen, and are at all times an extremely serious population level threat to a carefree existence. THIS IS A FALSEHOOD. 2. That these acute respiratory illness are contagious and so “countermeasures” applied by the state, or even by supranational bodies who have absolutely no authority over our lives, are essential. THIS IS A FALSEHOOD. 3. That even with some side effects, these gene-based injections have merit in the elderly or chronically ill people. THIS IS A FALSEHOOD. 4. It’s not so much what these people say as what they leave out. It’s unsafe to assume that just because a person has said something that I know is true does not mean I can trust everything else they say. This method of deception is particularly despicable, in my opinion. Do not automatically believe or trust anyone, not even me. Please do not place people on pedestals. We don’t need leaders to ensure some of our children & grandchildren survive this, to bear witness & to truly create something new from the wreckage of our civilisation. Best wishes Mike Ps: I greatly dislike personal attacks. So please know that I’d have written this message regardless of who was writing knowingly false statements. If called upon to do so, I would happily record a conversation with Dr Weinstein.

Opportunity To Help IOJ Beat Tyranny! Important Fundraiser to stop the shots:

You can help IOJ’s mission of stopping the shots & suing the wrongdoers by donating to the legal fund so we can quickly wrap this up and get Dr. Yeadon’s censored message of “toxic by design” in front of a judge, along with Dr. Janci Lindsay’s SV40 risk to genome, Dr. Ana Mihalcea on nano lipid particle DNA danger and shedding, Norman Fenton who is proving false deaths and statistics as well as excess death, and Sasha Latypova who is proving the OTA waives all normal human rights and safety protections, which violates superior law. Let’s back up Dr. Ladapo and prove the DNA is affected so we can force it off the market & stop the extermination! We are fundraising for the legal fees to stop the shots and need your help!

Donate To IoJ's Fund Drve

https://www.givesendgo.com/stopcrimesagainsthumanity

