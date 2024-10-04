Heads up - Some people are going to be let in as reviewers of UN climate science. The deadline to apply is 11 days...

For the record, WHO’s Chief Scientist with ties to the Climate Industrial Complex Jeremy Farrar CENSORED us in a meeting last October 30, 2023 just for saying climate science is a scam, and for pointing out to the youth and civil society attending that UN says they “own the science” so they rigged Google to put UN climate science first (and shadow-ban any disputes). This dispute of us being censored by WHO October 2023 in WHO’s FIRST EVER Civil Society “consultation” is referred to National Authorities by WHO internal oversight. We are demanding climate science is reviewed by unbiased experts because WHO should not be allowed to censor any science dispute, including about climate science.

This open call for volunteers below asking people to apply to review climate science is close to our hearts. They will likely cherrypick climate champions, BUT, maybe someone savvy could slip through and make one of the the best impacts on the planet - to help discredit the bogus UN climate science, and consensus by fraud to the policy makers? Who will apply, sneak in and CRUSH the climate scam with truth there is NO climate emergency, only climate fear mongering and UN alarmism, that makes $?

Call for nomination of reviewers for GEO-7 Second-Order Draft and for Summary for Policymakers First-Order Draft

29 August - 15 October 2024

UNEP is seeking external reviewers to provide feedback, including identifying any issues, data, or information to be included in the Global Environment Outlook (GEO-7) Second-Order Draft (SOD) report and for the Summary for Policymakers (SPM) First-Order Draft (FOD) of the Summary for Policy Makers (SPM).

The application can be done through the application portal by 15 October 2024.

About the GEO-7

The Global Environment Outlook (GEO) is the flagship report of UNEP, providing an integrated assessment of the drivers of environmental change, the current state of the environment, the effectiveness of policy responses and the options for achieving different possible futures in the medium to long term.

As requested by Member States in resolution 5/3 of the UN Environment Assembly, UNEP initiated the preparation of the seventh edition of the Global Environment Outlook (GEO-7) assessment and its accompanying Summary for Policymakers, to be launched at UNEA-7 in December 2025.

The GEO-7 SOD and FOD SPM peer review period is currently planned for 01 November 2024 -15 January 2025.

Further details will be communicated via email to nominated experts from the mailboxes unep-ewad-geohead@un.org or georead@cedare.int.

https://www.unep.org/events/working-group/call-nomination-reviewers-geo-7-second-order-draft-and-summary-policymakers

Share

Donate

Leave a comment