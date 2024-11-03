Is Eco Fascism NOT As Popular As The Globalists Expected? “It’s OVER”

COP16 FALLS APART IN A BIG WAY!

(AFP) COP16 "came to an end" on Saturday November 2, 2024 after more than ten hours of intricate negotiations over funding for a roadmap to save nature, summit president Susana Muhamad told AFP. a link to COP 16

"It's over (...) the Colombian government made a great mobilization and sent all its capacity, the people of Colombia put everything, there was a very good atmosphere but in the end, it depends on the parties and the negotiation process," said the Colombian environment minister from the city of Cali.

Earlier she had announced the suspension of the summit due to lack of quorum.

Interest of Justice thinks it fell apart because countries are onto the Climate Scam - Pledge your communal lands and resources - NAH… Yawn… Moving on now…

Share Interest of Justice

Countries literally were not “buying it” HAHA. COP16 died Sat Nov 2. GOOD.

We’re having a NurembergHearing November 11, 2024, Please JOIN the community and also we can really use your support

Share

Donate To The Nuremberg Hearing 11-11

Leave a comment