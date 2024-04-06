Costa Rica’s Agenda 2030 Protestors Went NUTS In Final Day Of Huge Protest Against "Eco-Barrio's" (15 minute city) Being Adopted By Perez Zeledon. Videos below!

Below is a short clip of the key highlights of IOJ’s actions on the frontlines of the protest April 4, 2024. The video below shows us getting our formal legal protest documents served to police just before the City Council gave in to the public pressure and closed the hearing… with no vote! The people won! The city listened & shut themselves down!

(the official protest we served is on the very bottom of this post to read!!!)

Below are all the raw videos and story line : )

Share

April bills are due and after paying the full down last week for the first case to stop the shots we are short for the lawyers fees and our bills this month! We are so close to filing. PLEASE help the real workers at IOJ take the stress off this months bills so we can focus and not freak out the lights will be shut off & lament quitting and running off to Tahiti to relax instead of all this stress! This case is so important to take the shots off the global market - lets get it funded.

Justice For Humanity Legal Fund

It’s been a couple days since IOJ posted. We are working OVERTIME to help wrap up the worlds most serious covid cases to sue the WHO and many others! As if we are not overly burdened enough, we came to find out we have an issue. A big issue.

IOJ Headquarters is UNDER ATTACK BY AGENDA 2030!!!!

“Eco Barrio” - the Latin American 15 minute city? Here? Please God. No.

These eco fascist maniacs running “land management” in Perez Zeledon have a city street planned, smack dab, right over our private river! The map shows they intend to put a highway in front of our very private agro eco tourism resort that we have spent the past decade building (which actually got put on hold for us a few years ago to expose the covid crimes and fight full time for humanity legally, using our pen).

IOJ, being valiant, reluctantly had to drop everything we are doing in our cases, which are so close to being filed, and stop everything to draft a legal PROTEST, which the whole town asked us to do (warming our hearts to be of value and service) and showed up on the front lines with the Costa Rican’s (called Tico’s lovingly).

IOJ In Front Of Line To SERVE PAPERS!!!

Yes, like many of you, we just learned the Mayor of Perez Zeledon pulled a fast one and made a Decree that apparently turned our OASIS Agriculture acreage into a “POPULATION CORE”, overnight, without out knowledge or approval.

See the purple? At present moment it is rural mountains for agriculture, but they just designated it as “population core” with stack em and pack em very small side by side subdivided lots, and farming is NOT allowed, nor will it be preserved for habitat.

All because of the UN, WEF & WHO’s climate scam…

April 4, 2024 was day 3, the final day of huge protests in San Isidro, the fastest growing city in Costa Rica.

The town of San Isidro, Perez Zeledon, is used to large protests and kindly blocked the streets off with partitions and allowed local Costa Rican’s to GO CRAZY and freak out in defiance and solidarity to say HELL NO.

Costa Rica's Angry Mob Of Agenda 2030 Protestors Fill Streets, Manage To Serve IOJ's Papers On The City Council Meeting, Which Police Took Minutes before Official were to vote yes on rezoning 15 minute city!

At 6:32 pm, April 4, 2024, the Municipality listened all the people outside protesting whilst barricading themselves inside. Instead of please UN & vote away our property rights and put in the countries first “eco barrio” (15 minute city for Latin America apparently), the Mayor and City Council decided to shut the session down and go home without even addressing the contentious “offer” of rezoning and “land use” management. Go Costa Rica!

Below is the whole scene from April 4, 2024. We are proud to be a part of the legal side, with the documents to serve prior to the vote! (the papers were served by hand and also by email prior to the vote. We do this to be able to unwind it after, if adopted. - always prepared, dear activists! Now we are opening a legal battle with the city, which we are personally affected by, and will diplomatically reach out to the city to red pill them as we take care of it.)

Mayhem in Paradise?

Dustin Bryce from Interest of Justice reporting from the front of the historic and successful UN SDG - Agenda 2030 protest! People singing, going wild in defense of freedom! Interest of Justice was at the front of the line to SERVE PAPERS to protest and to demand a hearing on science disputes, and other critical legal issues.

It was really epic because the whole town took to the streets and the defiant people have spoken to protest the whole rezoning scheme… which was NOT adopted by the Municipality of Perez Zeledon! Wahoo!!!!!!!

Municipality of Perez Zeledon served papers by IOJ & the Citizens!!!

Must watch: Check out our smooth move to get the police to shove the papers in the door just before the 6 pm scheduled vote.

Why do we need this land rezoning 15 minute city “eco barrio” nonsense? What’s with the rush, dear Globalist treasonous sellouts? People were not having it.

At least one nice policeman took the papers and shoved them in the door. We are not silent. We do not consent & it’s in writing. This move allows us standing to sue as an interested party if they do not respond in the legal Costa Rican Administrative timeline of 10 business days (they already responded nicely to say they will answer us on time).

Thank God for the one nice police officer who helped us make it happen and got the documents inside the building. We were relieved in case something went wrong and if they actually voted yes.

The Mayor will still need to provide a hearing and due process if they ever want to resume this crazy idea and try to pitch to the 82% rural farm people that live here precisely why do we want to live in “land use” zones and be forced to get a yearly permit to continue activities of our choice that they “let us” do?

No one will agree to be micro managed with our own land that is often times passed down generationally here. It’s our rights and the land use of our own property we are talking about.

On the bright side, Costa Rica is a very, very prideful country and they have roots to family, neighbors and heart. They sue presidents. They champion human rights!

Perez Zeledon was heard by our Municipality and thankfully they did not adopt the scheme. The town folk and City Officials are getting red pilled and educated in reality and forced to never try to overhaul society to interfere with property rights again!

We love Costa Rica! This is why we chose here for our headquarters - Justice! Its where humanity will WIN freedom against Globalism. Mark our words. Costa Rica was the only country that kicked the Spanish Conquistadors butts out of the country and won against them, because we are fierce about our dignity and property rights.

The singing and music - you cannot keep Costa Rican’s pissed off for long before they start singing!

The deafening noise of protests, honking and singing was NOT able to be ignored by the Municipality of Perez Zeledon!

There was a huge march to walk through town in protest!

Here is the crowd outside the Municipality:

Honking and cheering in unity… Ahhh… The sounds of Paradise!

If you have ever been to Costa Rica you know they absolutely adore drunken Karaoke, which these videos below are very much like drunken Karaoke. Can’t keep us down. Too happy.

Gotta love Costa Rica! You want our property rights restricted?

We will sing…. almost in key … in unison and with heart!

Yes, Interest of Justice headquarters is ground zero for the climate scam rezoning and stack em pack em plan & seriously under attack!

We the people of Perez Zeledon are defending our way of life and land use liberties with the power of song and unity.

Remember...Police guarded the doors which were shut, so none of the Citizens could even enter into the doors.

There you have it. The initial reaction to Costa Rica’s first “eco barrio” and “land rezoning” scheme was not a very warm welcome by the people who live here. The Municipality has shown they actually care about their inhabitants and stood down!

We think the UN “eco barrio” (15 minute city) is a DOOMED plan here and everywhere. Watch it play out and fail midstream. We will sue for as hard and as long as it takes to prove its either unconstitutional or illegal (or both). We are not accepting these insane, disproportionate and unnecessary plans to restrict our land use and change our lifestyle by the Mayor of the Municipality and his cohort handlers at UN, WEF and WHO.

Citizens are not accepting your vote to limit our rights, dear Municipality!

We think the Municipality of Perez Zeledon is going to have a very tough time fighting this mob of land owners marching in the streets in outrage, if they plan to resume another attempt. We think it’s dead in the water here and will NOT be revived after the outrage of citizens forced the city to back down.

Thank you Josue Ceciliano, who red pilled the town and organized the protest, showing one man can gather the town and directly help kick out Agenda 2030.

Successful protest organizer Josue Ceciliano helps save Perez Zeledon - very soon we will post his victory speech - we are transcribing it to English!

This Agenda 2030 debate is moving from the streets now, and moving into to court where discovery and dialogue is forced. Lets talk it out right? Due process, remember that concept?

We exist to defend the defenseless, and to protect the rights of literally ALL those frustrated people you see in the videos surrounding our spokesman Dustin Bryce on the street. The whole town really does still need our help to shut it down forever with a judicial decree! Agenda 2030 comes with mandatory vaccines and other social ills that we need to prevent here and in all countries and fast.

This was just the first round here being won! There is more work to do to continue the winning momentum here. We will not let the locals down, or ourselves. Our own headquarters is at stake.

For our part, we came through Thursday, April 4, 2024 with legal blocks and information requests, as requested by many town folk, and will finish the job administratively and in court.

It is so beautiful the City of Perez Zeledon actually heard & respected that the people were clearly and loudly saying, “OH HELL NO, we do not want what nonsense you eco fascist maniacs are selling”. The people affected are the primary stakeholders in the scheme. WE DON’T WANT THE “BENEFIT”!!!

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. We have legal arguments we are preparing for you all to use globally as well. You will all get a lot of help last minute. We cant go faster to release the actions humanity needs to do, because its scholarly and must be prepared perfectly to fight this 7 headed Beast of Babylon!

Hang tight, we will be back shortly and on time to legally deal with the impending d’WHO’m of the WHO treaty, IHR, vaccine certificate, censorship and Agenda 2030 schemes set to go down WHA77 May 27-June 1, 2024.

Sign up for Sue the WHO Initiative (Idiots Guide To EXIT The WHO) below, and if you are already signed up, please know that we are not posting much because we do not want to clutter that site! We are still coming through with the most epic & critical legal plan to stop the international WHO and UN takeover, so just wait for the next Sue the WHO post shortly where we will all start actually taking actions.

Sign up to IOJ & share this post to give hope to humanity that the globalists are FAILING IN A SAD AND PATHETIC WAY:

Share

Also sign up below for Sue the WHO Legal Initiative (Idiot's Guide to EXIT the WHO) below in order to take a series of very serious actions to prevent the WHO takeover of Public Health.

Sue the WHO Legal Initiative (Idiot's Guide to EXIT the WHO)

Blessings, love and solidarity dear soldiers of light,

IOJ - The people can still win if we organize.

It’s now the beginning of Quarter 2 of 2024. IOJ needs your support this month and quarter to continue to legally fight in court for humanity! We are working hard to expose, assess, address and sue to be able to ask a judge to denounce the WHO/UN schemes.

We must get a judge to denounce the mRNA platform and experimental shots, global censorship and agenda 2030 as illegal and/or unconstitutional, which must not be funded and must be stopped. Help us help humanity - we fight for your rights, freedoms and against the misuse of power by using the courts and diplomacy.

It’s a full time job and we need to secure the support needed for April’s bills.

Our chances to win are greater now more than ever, as we are on the pinnacle of actually getting into court and tackling these global issues for the world at the highest levels, but our budget is the lowest ever due to actually paying the legal bills for humanities top cases to stop the shots and more that no one else on the planet filed so far! Lets kick the Globalists shady schemes and trickeries out of our local lives and countries! We are your full time team on the ground to get the most important things done to impede the NWO. We have your back and deeply appreciate all of you who have our back!

Justice For Humanity Legal Fund

Read IOJ’s Legal Demand that the police shoved in the door (also sent by email):

(By Costa Rica Administrative law, they owe IOJ a response in 10 business days and already wrote to say they will comply)

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Dear Friends,

Municipality of Perez Zeledon Costa Rica and the Government of Costa Rica and others,

My name is DUSTIN BRYCE ROSONDICH, without a second surname due to his U.S. nationality, older, in Union Libre, environmental farmer, protector of human rights and I have certifications in Diplomacy from the Government of Malta, who is also a member of the OCED, neighbor of La Bonita de Perez Zeledon, with passport of that nationality number A04047829, with due respect I hereby present this petition on this day of Thursday April Fourth in the year of two thousand and twenty four, and I represent a group of diffuse interests

1. We are formally protesting in this petition to the Municipality and the Costa Rica Government for the adoption of the PLAN DE ORDENAMIENTO TERRITORIAL DEL CANTÓN DE PÉREZ ZELEDÓN 2024 and all of it's processes including any adaptations of prior documents and also new and revised editions. We are formally protesting any actions taken in the future until the required due process is taken into consideration and acted upon.

1. We are requesting a formal hearing in regards to these measures being taken in order to preserve the state of things and have the necessary due process before any action be taken because we have many questions:

For instance we require to see:

Feasability Studies

Environmental planning studies

All scientific basis for the presumptions that this intervention through land management is necessary to curtail carbon output for the purpose of protecting the environment. This is a scientific presumption that is widely believed, however it is still not proven and undisputed and we require all scientific data regarding the municipalties presumptions that there is a climate emergency and that these interventions are necessary according to the unequivical rules of science and NOT disproportionate.

All cost benefit analysis

Proof that the citizens were involves at every step of the process and are able to exercise their right to participate.

A list of all motivations why this path was chosen over others.

A list of the motivations why this area in particular was chosen over others to begin this program.

We have more questions and believe that many inhabitants also have more questions which require a hearing.

We require the Municipality to halt all decision making until our group with diffuse interests get our questions answered regarding certain criteria involved with Urban Renewal Monitoring Commissions decisions and finalizations. Example, Article 50 of the document states measures regarding telecommunications in which there are unresolved petitions in process which question the safety and validity of the telecommunication systems. The ministry of health has not responded to our requests and is still in process of the new implementation of the systems. Also, we have an open protest and are formally refuting the States presumptions regarding Agenda 2030 and Marco De Cooporacion which surely influenced the decision of the municiplaity to take these drastic and possibly disproportionate measures. For these reasons and many more, we will be amplifying this petition and demand, with more evidence and requests, complying with due process. We are protesting the Urban Renewal Monitoring Commissions decisions and require due process before any laws or policy is passed other wise affecting the legitimate interests and substantive innate rights granted by our creator of our group and of the inhabitants of Perez Zeledon and possibly more.

Formal information request:

Please provide all mail, emails, text, notes, telephone calls, messages, or any other types of communications regarding the planning of these acts, between the City of Perez Zeledon Employees and it's hierarchies within the National territory such as any administrative municipality offices outside of Perez Zeledon example San Jose hierarchy, and also between any international governmental organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, Ministry of foreign Affairs Costa Rica, Ministry of Health of Costa Rica or any other entity or person involved. Please provide all resources and legal documents, minutes, drafts, plans, archives of this entire process, on a USB drive so we may assess the procedure as well as other audits and assessments necessary: Provide the Main Archive Please provide a list of names of all delegates involved in the Urban Renewal Monitoring Commission and their contact info.

Thank you for you time,

IT’S IOJ BITCHES (OK we actually signed it normal haha)

Justice For Humanity Legal Fund