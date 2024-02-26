This video needs to go viral! SHARE!

IoJ is filing an injunction to stop the shots pronto based on the evidence in this Substack article.

Support IOJ Injunction Now

Everyone’s going down dammit. This is just unacceptable. The human genome, heritage of humanity is at risk from the WHO and regulators cow towing to Big Pharma’s covid-19 gene therapy non vaccine scam:

From the International Crisis Summit today: Feb 26, 2024

IoJ Transcribed and translated the video into Spanish for our court here in Costa Rica. Please share far and wide with the world and your Spanish speaking friends and government officials.

Summary for laymen:

Kevin McKernan testifies about how the FDA and Regulators, funded by those who profit from the deception in a great conflict of interest, put the human genome at risk by downplaying the risk of DNA integration.

We learned about this today and are busy writing and filing a precautionary measure to stop the shots to file pronto.

Our awesome expert Dr. Janci Lindsay will be testifying to this problem as soon as a judge is assigned, and we will have a new injunction ready that will be filed hopefully tomorrow or the next day, but asap, no later than Friday. The judge will assigned shortly after.

We are not going to sit around and do nothing while the regulators fail humanity. It’s time to stop the DNA integration being allowed by reckless and negligent so called regulators who regulate nothing but their own pocketbooks.

The courts all agree and already ruled, the human genome is the heritage of humanity and is worthy of protection!!!! The shameful regulators, sponsors, investors, media profiteers all let us down and need to go to jail in our protected opinion.

Here is how Kevin McKernan’s colleague Dr. Janci Lindsay described it when asked today:

Dr. Janci Lindsay: This means that the DNA from the plasmid from the vaccines is integrating into the host genome (THE HOST DNA) of the HUMAN CELL LINE. It means that DNA integration of the spike protein sequence from the vax has been shown in a human ovarian cell line by chromosomes 19 and chromosome 12.

IOJ asked: Is it proof of getting into the germ line for future generations like Ladapo is concerned of?

Dr. Janci Lindsay replied: This is proof that this could be happening

IOJ asked: Is it reproducible?

Dr. Janci Lindsay replied: They have reproduced it but not other labs yet

We asked for a layman’s explanation and evidence for the Attorneys (really we do a lot of the work too) and she sent us the following which is very understandable that it’s urgent.

This is the lay language:

1) Pfizer Vax DNA is integrating into the human genome of ovarian cell lines. Ulrike Kaemmerer and Kevin McKernan have shown DNA integration of genetic sequences from the Pfizer mRNA vaccine adulterated with DNA plasmids used to make the vaccines and present in all vials tested across the globe, in a human ovarian cell line. Vax DNA integration into human chromosomes 9 and 12. Integration will cause cancers through insertional mutagenesis and this was a known risk of gene therapies previously.

2) Pfizer vax plasmid SV40 promoter and origin of replication are found in high copy number and through 2 passages of cells (being passed on genetically) The high amount of spike DNA and protein found in the cells indicates that the DNA is being replicated in the human cells because the manufacturer added a humanSV40 promoter sequence with an origin of replication (ORI) which was not needed. Also not needed to grow the plasmid in bacteria is the human SV40 nuclear targeting sequence (NTS) which takes the vax DNA straight to the nucleus where it can then be inserted—note that bacteria do not have nuclei so this sequence would not be needed to just make copies of the plasmid in E. Coli as they asserted. . This shows intent to integrate the adulterating DNA sequences. Note that language was added to the FD & C code under 21 CFR 360 bbb-3a that specifically allows these “medical countermeasures under EUA authorization” to be both “adulterated and misbranded” and still be deemed fully approved and licensed under FDA approval. The plasmid DNA with the spike sequence is replicating within the cells even though they said this could not happen. This means the DNA limits are superfluous as if the DNA can replicate the DNA limit has no basis. The SV40 virus is highly oncogenic and no genetic sequences of this virus would typically be allowed in any shots, none the less those that can self-replicate.

3) The modified mRNA is causing for additional proteins to be made besides just the viral spike protein through off-target translation and ribosomal “sticking” causing frame shift mutations. It is not possible to predict what proteins or parts of proteins will be made. This CANNOT be allowed. You cannot inject a gene therapy that makes unknown gene products into anyone especially children.

References:

Power point to ICS presentation in Washington DC Feb 25, 2024 https://mega.nz/file/VcolSLpa#1t41sEaLJ6-uqDLeKIRaqDHDTXnyrZF9LJintytAe00

Pray.

If the FDA, WHO and Big Pharma piss you off, and you think and you think they are attacking us for profit and motives please visit our website which we just finished this morning:

Stop Crimes Against Humanity

We made this site for explaining and sharing the first criminal part of the lawsuit IOJ just filed and for you to learn more about how we busted the Costa Rican Health Minister (and his bosses at FDA and WHO) in false testimony about the experiments.

Crimes Against Humanity Trial Is In Costa Rica. Already Filed. Coming Soon!

The WHO and FDA are intricately involved in our case in CR.

Our case here in Costa Rica will directly affect USA and WHO. It’s all their fault!

Learn about and support our case:

Stop Crimes Against Humanity

Law of Biomedical Research in Costa Rica allows us a remedy, let’s use it and file a new precautionary measure in court to stop the shots!

Biomedical Research law ARTICLE 71.- Precautionary measures - During the processing of administrative procedures or investigations in court that question the legality of the activity of the investigator, the sponsor or the CEC, the OIC or the OAC and for the purpose of safeguarding the health and safety of the participants in an investigation , the competent body may impose the necessary precautionary measures. The investigations, the investigator or the approval of research projects may be temporarily or permanently, partially or totally suspended in the event that the administrative authority or the judicial authority considers it necessary. The competent body, through a well-founded resolution and after hearing the interested parties, must resolve whether to confirm, modify or revoke the measure adopted. To do this, you must apply the procedure established by the Contentious-Administrative Procedure Code.

Support IOJ if you are able - We can REALLY use your support right now to lay in and sue to fix things. We worked behind the scenes for months and already to file. With your support behind us we can win!

Now with this new evidence of the DNA integration that we received today we are working with the Attorneys to make an extra injunction on the side to try that simple angle of stopping DNA integration and potentially affecting genome into eternity. It’s one more prong in our multi prong approach that we really believe is going to work. Pray and support by donating, sharing, telling everyone to keep faith and pray for us to be successful in shutting this down once and for all. Blessings and love - IOJ Family

Stop Crimes Against Humanity

Support IOJ Injunction Now

Open Donation Drive! Let’s Do This!

Transcript of the video:

Thank you, Senator Johnson, very much appreciate you giving us audience. Many in this audience I have been subjected to years of censorship on this topic. What I want to talk to you today is about the DNA contamination that our team at medicinal genomics discovered in the mRNA vaccines. We're specifically speaking about Pfizer and materna. In this case, this work has been replicated by many labs around the world. And now the FDA, the EMA and even Health Canada has admitted to this. The regulatory agents have admitted that Pfizer also omitted the SP 40 sequences that are in their vaccine. They've deemed this contamination to be of little consequence claiming the DNA is of too little concentration to matter or to be containing DNA have no functional consequence. These statements are false and are not supported by any independent testing by these regulators. After the regulators have admitted to being deceived, they asked the opinion of the party that deceived them how bad was the deception? They shockingly believe the answer they were given, which is that these sequences have no relevance to plasmid manufacturing. As someone who has worked on the Human Genome Project manufacturing millions of plasmids, I can assure you that this is an overt lie. DNA contamination can lead to insertional mutagenesis this is actually declared in Madonna's own patents regarding mRNA vaccines, this is US Patent 10,000,008 98574. This is also supported by limb at all which speaks to the rate of spontaneous integration in the genome during transfection. We are using transfection. After all with LLPs. The SP 40 DNA is in fact functional. It is published as a potent gene therapy tool and a new killer targeting sequence as described by David dean at all. Yes before the promoter DNA is also known to bind to the tumor suppressor gene known as p 53. This is described by dreaming at all the DNA contains the promoter for the antibiotic resistance gene and this plasmid as well. No plasmid manufacturing can occur without a promoter of antibiotic resistance gene so it is clearly functional and key to plasmid manufacturing. Despite the FDA has comments on this topic. The DNA quantity in many vials is over the 10 nanograms per dose limit, but it does vary substantially between lots when we use both qPCR and fluorometry. These differences, these two tools give us different answers that should be concerned that they're allowed to cherry pick between these different tools. Return his own patents US Patent 10 million 077439 teaches that qPCR underestimates the quantity of this contamination and the DNA regulators are once again allowing them to cherry pick between these different measurement tools. DNA guidelines used to be 1000 fold lower before the NCBI Act was established, which provided liability protection for pharmaceutical companies. The limits were devised based on the 10 Minute halflife of DNA in the blood naked DNA in the blood. This DNA contamination is not naked, it's protected and lipid nanoparticles which delivers this DNA to cells which arguably have limits set to ones prior to the nCVA. We have since found Pfizer lots one f 1042 A that are at least 10 fold over any lot we've measured before with qPCR, which is known to underestimate this quantity. For those not familiar with PCR, you may have received CT scores of 35 that will called you positive for COVID. We're seeing CT scores of 13 on the DNA that you're injecting into children. We've applied these vaccines system cancer cell lines and have evidence that it enters the cell and can survive several cell divisions. We have preliminary evidence although this requires replication other labs that this DNA can integrate into into the genome we found to spike sequence integration events and ovarian cancer cell lines of car three into chromosome 12 and 19. Very recently, since these vaccines were expected to only contain mRNA, they were never assessed for genotoxicity studies. These studies were therefore being conducted as guinea pigs US citizens, as we witnessed an unprecedented rise in cancer drug sales since the vaccines rolled out. In summary, the vaccine manufacturers own patents teach that the methods being used to monitor this DNA are not fit for purpose. Their patents teach the insertional mutagenesis risks present in LMP based mRNA vaccines. The only people who are in denial of these facts are the regulators who are routinely hired to work for these very pharmaceutical companies. To have these regulators resigned over the ones on approval of these vaccines for young patients who do not benefit from them. It is time for our representatives to repeal will review the Paducah act of 1992. This Act allows regulators to defray the costs of regulation by accepting payments directly from the companies they regulate. Over half of the FDS budget is sourced through this act. They cannot be voted into office they cannot be voted out but they can approve dangerous library free mandated vaccines. These policies have harm the public toward our country part as immune nurses are forced to choose between their jobs and useless and even dangerous vaccines. In a contamination is not part of any informed consent process in many universities, no mandate the shots based on the guidance and approval of regulators who have become nothing less than a marketing division of the companies they regulate. Thank you for the time

So Mr. MCKIERNAN in layman's terms, what is the danger of this DNA contamination? I know fact checker said it can't get into the cell can't can't to get into nucleolus. address that for us if he would. So

yes, the fact checkers have been continually wrong throughout the last year this is going on, they initially claimed this could not get into the cells. First, they claimed it wasn't there. Now, the FDA and the regulators have admitted this, in fact, there then they claimed it wouldn't get into the cells. We've now shown that in fact, that is the case. As expected anything that's inside of a lipid nanoparticle one would expect, again to a cell. Now that we're starting to see early signs of DNA integration, you know that the DNA alone may not be the cause of cancer, I think it may be a contributor. Usually, cancer requires a multiple hit hypothesis. So you need to have weakened immune systems like lymphocyte opinion which the shots do deliver, you might need some suppression from P 53, or braca. One which there are publications showing that the spike preach proteins suppresses those genes. And if you added an increased mutagenesis rate, well, all three of those things can create a perfect storm that may be driving the cancer that we're currently seeing. The

FDA does allow a certain level certain percentage of DNA in normal vaccines. This is different types of DNA, though, correct.

That is that's a very good point. I'm glad you brought that up. So those regulations were written when vaccines were grown in eggs and in other cell cultures where the contaminating DNA was genomic DNA of the cell line that was present in the in the vector or the host. This is very high copy number of DNA of a gene therapy vector, which has these nuclear targeting sequences and has DNA in that replicates inside of a million cells. So when it gets into the cell, it can make more of itself, that's a very different contamination than what they considered when they wrote those 10 anagram regulations. They also wrote those 10 anagram regulations under the pretense of a 10 minute halflife of naked DNA in the blood, and we now have that DNA protected and lipid nanoparticles. And of course, they have raised those guidelines over the last decade 1000 fold. So we've really come to I think the end of the road of how much DNA we can tolerate. Considering the tools we have to monitor and measure this our have never been faster, better, cheaper.

You mentioned the term HalfLife. One thing I don't think we've brought up yet, is how long this mRNA is lasting in the body. Again, we were told we assumed this was going to stay in the arm and be dissolved because mRNA was just so delicate that it was going to be you know, not present the body past couple days. But now we have studies it's been in the body for at least two months. And we haven't started beyond that correct. And yeah, just address that and have a component of this DNA contamination it does.

So many of the studies that are looking at this, I'll name a few krausen at all looked at this in the heart and found that 30 days out in the heart, Hannah at all found this in breast milk. I think they went out a week on that study. castriota looked at this and plasma was out 20 days. And I think outside of that were recently seeing it in in pregnant women inside of placenta, which is a real serious concern. We many of those studies do not differentiate between RNA or DNA. So it could be a combination of both of these things that are contributing to that signal. But DNA is certainly more stable than RNA. They have made modifications to this RNA that makes it last longer, but I think the verdict is still out as to which one has more longevity. We're gonna thank you, Mr. McKernan