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On December 29, 2023 at 11:45 eastern we will be having a symposium on exiting the UN-WHO Health Monopoly, why its so important to take action and actions you can easily do to stick a wrench in the gears of the failing UN-WHO regime of the worlds top tyrannical and pseudo-scientific health overlord [non] vaccine peddlers.

You really should join us for this eye opening and important symposium and learn a few of the viable ways to get out of UN-WHO that are being undertaken globally.

Here’s a tentative order of the presenters who will be speaking approximately 20 minutes each:

Welcome from Host Todd Callender

James Roguski

Interest of Justice

Dr Rima Laibow

Dr Ana Mihalcea

Joseph Sansone

David Meiswinkle

Doc Pete Chambers

Lisa McGee

Thank You For Coming! Watch more on CloutHub for the next lineup!

Here is the link to watch live:

https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice - Please share far and wide!!!

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