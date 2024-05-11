“In the situation that we would not find consensus by the end of the week, we will report that to the World Health Assembly… INB Co-Chair last week

and it’s up to the World Health Assembly (WHA) then to decide what should be happening next”

So there you go folks, the States “agreeing” to continue “progress” on the Treaty is due to the World Health Assembly deciding that “continuing” two more weeks until WHA77 May 27-June 1, 2024 “should be what happens next”. Period. States did NOT get to decide. The WHO decided to tell States they must “agree” to continue…

We put this out yesterday morning, but people are not paying attention to the fine details, and thinking the Member State Countries are WANTING to continue negotiating the Treaty on their own.

The WHO is a bunch of propagandists, trying to “polish the turd” as they say. In the latest propaganda we have to call the WHO’s bluff: The title of WHO’s “spin doctor” article yesterday is “Governments agree to continue their steady progress on proposed pandemic agreement ahead of the World Health Assembly”… But is it really true?

Depends on what you mean by “agree”. What is an “agreement” in this situation? In real life if you are bound to an agreement that someone else decides, do you REALLY agree, or just go along with what you are bound to?

We would think a real agreement should be VOLUNTARY. But is this really voluntary? To get out of continuing negotiations the more weeks as demanded by World Health Assembly, the Member States would need to literally exit WHO TODAY, an impossibility.

So look folks, Member States are totally infighting like we keep saying.

We are not buying it AT ALL that States decided to resume talks. They decided ABSOLUTELY NOTHING EXCEPT THEY AGREE ON NOTHING. THATS IT.

In our opinion, the countries merely agreed because they HAVE TO in order to be courteous to the Principles and guidelines for international negotiations : resolution / adopted by the General Assembly UN. General Assembly (53rd sess. : 1998-1999) and as courteous Member States of the decrepit organization.

The fact the Treaty failed to reach consensus just two weeks from the vote, and by the Member States own agreed upon deadline, is huge. Its a near complete win. Mark our words. Don’t get complacent, but don’t live in fear PLEASE!

A lot of fear mongering and rumors are abound, so calm down and breathe. States are sovereign. WHO quite LITERALLY can’t steal their sovereignty. Our Sovereign States have a duty to not give away personal responsibility for Health. WHO is not the boss. We all are, and our Country Member States are the bosses in the WHO negotiations, and THEY will make the final decision. WHO does not own the countries yet, and never will on our watch.

If it passes, we will all just have to annul it, so we are not going to fear monger you.

Let’s just realize the Member States did NOT decide on their own to continue talks, it was 100% the decision of the WHO’s own WHA to keep it going.

We don’t need to be hyping the States are wanting to continue negotiations. VERY few do. Not enough to pass the vote of 60 out of 194. Right now we need to be focused and doing legal kung fu.

Help us crush the WHO and force Member States to exit by invoking their breaches of duty. They are not above the law and did us all dirty. They must all be sued.

From W.H.O. May 10, 2024:

TRYING TO SAVE FACE AFTER MEMBER STATES FLAT REFUSED TO AGREE ON THE TEXT:

Governments agree to continue their steady progress on proposed pandemic agreement ahead of the World Health Assembly

10 May 2024

News release

Reading time: 2 min (509 words)

Governments of the world today agreed to continue working on a proposed pandemic agreement, and to further refine the draft, ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly that starts 27 May 2024.

Governments meeting at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva agreed to resume hybrid and in-person discussions over coming weeks to advance work on critical issues, including around a proposed new global system for pathogen access and benefits sharing (i.e. life-saving vaccines, treatments and diagnostics); pandemic prevention and One Health; and the financial coordination needed to scale up countries’ capacities to prepare for and respond to pandemics.

"During more than two years of intensive negotiations, WHO’s Member States have shown unwavering commitment to forging a generational agreement to protect the world from a repeat of the horrors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “I welcome the determination that all countries have shown to continue their work and fulfill the mission on which they embarked.”

The Member State-led Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) was established over two years ago to take this effort forward. The Bureau of the INB, which is guiding the process, will submit its outcome for consideration at the World Health Assembly.

INB Bureau Co-Chair Dr Precious Matsoso, from South Africa, said progress had been made during this latest round of discussions on a wide range of issues contained in the draft agreement.

“We are witnessing history play out before our eyes during this process, with the coming together of all countries to decide a binding pact to protect all citizens of the world,” said Ms Matsoso. “This is not a simple exercise. This is the first ever process to develop a proposed agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. Getting this done means getting it right, and the INB Bureau is committed to help finalize a meaningful, lasting agreement.”



Fellow INB Bureau Co-Chair, Mr Roland Driece, from the Netherlands, said when countries launched the process two years ago to develop a pandemic agreement, they did so knowing they had set an ambitious timeline to reach an ambitious goal.

“This unprecedented effort by all WHO Member States was launched in response to an unprecedented global emergency – the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr Driece. “These sovereign states did so recognizing that great collaboration and coordination were needed in the face of pandemics. While negotiations have been challenging at times, all countries agree that the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic. It is not a matter of if a pandemic will happen again; it is a matter of when. We cannot afford to miss this historic opportunity to make the world safer from the next pandemic threat.”

In March 2021, heads of state and government from two dozen countries issued a statement of commitment calling for global collaboration to prepare for, prevent and respond to pandemics. In December 2021, WHO Member States decided to launch a global process to draft and negotiate a legally binding convention, agreement or other international instrument to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

