Did States Really Happily Agree To Resume Talks On The Treaty Two More Weeks? NO. In Reality, WHO World Health Assembly Got To Decide What Happens After Member States Flat Refused Consensus May 10
States have no choice but to go along with it due to the laws on international negotiations where they need to play nice as a form of niceties and diplomacy.
“In the situation that we would not find consensus by the end of the week, we will report that to the World Health Assembly… INB Co-Chair last week
and it’s up to the World Health Assembly (WHA) then to decide what should be happening next”
So there you go folks, the States “agreeing” to continue “progress” on the Treaty is due to the World Health Assembly deciding that “continuing” two more weeks until WHA77 May 27-June 1, 2024 “should be what happens next”. Period. States did NOT get to decide. The WHO decided to tell States they must “agree” to continue…
We put this out yesterday morning, but people are not paying attention to the fine details, and thinking the Member State Countries are WANTING to continue negotiating the Treaty on their own.
Pandemic Treaty Article 18 Already Agreed In Consensus | FINAL PANDEMIC TREATY REVEALED TODAY!!!
The WHO is a bunch of propagandists, trying to “polish the turd” as they say. In the latest propaganda we have to call the WHO’s bluff: The title of WHO’s “spin doctor” article yesterday is “Governments agree to continue their steady progress on proposed pandemic agreement ahead of the World Health Assembly”… But is it really true?
Depends on what you mean by “agree”. What is an “agreement” in this situation? In real life if you are bound to an agreement that someone else decides, do you REALLY agree, or just go along with what you are bound to?
We would think a real agreement should be VOLUNTARY. But is this really voluntary? To get out of continuing negotiations the more weeks as demanded by World Health Assembly, the Member States would need to literally exit WHO TODAY, an impossibility.
So look folks, Member States are totally infighting like we keep saying.
We are not buying it AT ALL that States decided to resume talks. They decided ABSOLUTELY NOTHING EXCEPT THEY AGREE ON NOTHING. THATS IT.
In our opinion, the countries merely agreed because they HAVE TO in order to be courteous to the Principles and guidelines for international negotiations : resolution / adopted by the General Assembly UN. General Assembly (53rd sess. : 1998-1999) and as courteous Member States of the decrepit organization.
The fact the Treaty failed to reach consensus just two weeks from the vote, and by the Member States own agreed upon deadline, is huge. Its a near complete win. Mark our words. Don’t get complacent, but don’t live in fear PLEASE!
A lot of fear mongering and rumors are abound, so calm down and breathe. States are sovereign. WHO quite LITERALLY can’t steal their sovereignty. Our Sovereign States have a duty to not give away personal responsibility for Health. WHO is not the boss. We all are, and our Country Member States are the bosses in the WHO negotiations, and THEY will make the final decision. WHO does not own the countries yet, and never will on our watch.
If it passes, we will all just have to annul it, so we are not going to fear monger you.
Let’s just realize the Member States did NOT decide on their own to continue talks, it was 100% the decision of the WHO’s own WHA to keep it going.
We don’t need to be hyping the States are wanting to continue negotiations. VERY few do. Not enough to pass the vote of 60 out of 194. Right now we need to be focused and doing legal kung fu.
Help us crush the WHO and force Member States to exit by invoking their breaches of duty. They are not above the law and did us all dirty. They must all be sued.
From W.H.O. May 10, 2024:
TRYING TO SAVE FACE AFTER MEMBER STATES FLAT REFUSED TO AGREE ON THE TEXT:
Governments agree to continue their steady progress on proposed pandemic agreement ahead of the World Health Assembly
10 May 2024
News release
Reading time: 2 min (509 words)
Governments of the world today agreed to continue working on a proposed pandemic agreement, and to further refine the draft, ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly that starts 27 May 2024.
Governments meeting at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva agreed to resume hybrid and in-person discussions over coming weeks to advance work on critical issues, including around a proposed new global system for pathogen access and benefits sharing (i.e. life-saving vaccines, treatments and diagnostics); pandemic prevention and One Health; and the financial coordination needed to scale up countries’ capacities to prepare for and respond to pandemics.
"During more than two years of intensive negotiations, WHO’s Member States have shown unwavering commitment to forging a generational agreement to protect the world from a repeat of the horrors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “I welcome the determination that all countries have shown to continue their work and fulfill the mission on which they embarked.”
The Member State-led Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) was established over two years ago to take this effort forward. The Bureau of the INB, which is guiding the process, will submit its outcome for consideration at the World Health Assembly.
INB Bureau Co-Chair Dr Precious Matsoso, from South Africa, said progress had been made during this latest round of discussions on a wide range of issues contained in the draft agreement.
“We are witnessing history play out before our eyes during this process, with the coming together of all countries to decide a binding pact to protect all citizens of the world,” said Ms Matsoso. “This is not a simple exercise. This is the first ever process to develop a proposed agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. Getting this done means getting it right, and the INB Bureau is committed to help finalize a meaningful, lasting agreement.”
Fellow INB Bureau Co-Chair, Mr Roland Driece, from the Netherlands, said when countries launched the process two years ago to develop a pandemic agreement, they did so knowing they had set an ambitious timeline to reach an ambitious goal.
“This unprecedented effort by all WHO Member States was launched in response to an unprecedented global emergency – the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr Driece. “These sovereign states did so recognizing that great collaboration and coordination were needed in the face of pandemics. While negotiations have been challenging at times, all countries agree that the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic. It is not a matter of if a pandemic will happen again; it is a matter of when. We cannot afford to miss this historic opportunity to make the world safer from the next pandemic threat.”
In March 2021, heads of state and government from two dozen countries issued a statement of commitment calling for global collaboration to prepare for, prevent and respond to pandemics. In December 2021, WHO Member States decided to launch a global process to draft and negotiate a legally binding convention, agreement or other international instrument to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
Interest of Justice is FINALLY able to accept paid Substack subscriptions to help us pay for the complex global lawsuits to stop the covid vaccines and hold WHO and their cohorts responsible. Your monthly support will ensure Dr. Yeadon and other top experts get heard by a judge with a brilliant law team behind them. We cant sue without YOU!!!
Help us crush the WHO and force Member States to exit by invoking their breaches of duty. They are not above the law and did us all dirty. They must all be sued.
Can't say this often enough!
The WHO is a totally criminal entity that must be litigated and dismantled off the face of the earth and its upper level employees tried and jailed. Nothing THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION does has any legitimacy.
EQUITY is Orwellian doublespeak for equal ENSLAVEMENT of us proles under the technocratic parasitical malevolent rule by control freak, power-mad psychos. The word EQUITY makes my blood boil whenever I hear it now that I understand its true meaning.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
The world needs a lot more rejections of the WHO's nefarious schemes.
So much admiration for James Roguski, may 2024 see the fruition of their indefatigable efforts and the defeat and dismantling (jailing?) of these noxious power-mad money-grubbers!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
'The WHO is a criminal organization that must be disbanded and prosecuted along with its individual members and member organizations to the full extent of the law.
There can be no negotiating with it or explaining to it beyond what is necessary to remove any records, assets, power, or immunities it has, and to pursue such criminal charges.'
Thanks to James Roguski for constantly reminding us about the insidious wickedness threatening us all, embodied in DEMENTED DOCUMENTS DEPLOYED by crooks and liars!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant parasites are perpetrating!
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
May the WHO and all its affiliate parasite scum be made to vanish from the face of the earth!
SCREW THE WHO AND THE HORSE THEY RODE IN ON! They can stick their damned treaties, slave passports and IHR where the sun don't shine and if you follow the 'Early Treatment Protocols' and get plenty of regular exercise, which I do, you will never get sick!
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
Kudos also to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. RejectDigitalEnslavement.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Migrant/Entrant Invasion/Infrastructure Attacks - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://virustruth.net
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213
Seeking Authority through the 'Democratic Process is the ultimate Hypocrisy!
Very few (if any) have the qualifications or the Moral Standards to earn the Authority they seek.
Therefore, most "Candidates" are simply aspiring "Thieves and Murderers"?
To fulfill their aspirations, they must achieve Total Control.....The WHO is the ultimate expression of this goal. The WHO is seeking the power of Life and Death, over every Human! The lesser "Elected" minions are just riding the coat-tails of this overarching central Authority for their own benefits.