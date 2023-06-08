Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Autumn
Jun 8, 2023

This whole COVID non vaccine issue will be Trump's nemesis while running for Pres again.

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jayh
Jun 8, 2023

Historically HHS had oversight for disease issues. Trump for some reason pushed it into DOD at the beginning of the epidemic. Some people feel that this is evidence that the whole thing was related to (possibly US) military experiments.

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