Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Dorothy N.'s avatar
Dorothy N.
May 28, 2023

As always - THANK YOU!

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Piki V
May 29, 2023

I had read this too and I thought, these low people use our taxes to kill everything on this earth. I still can't believe what we are dealing with. How are we ever going to be able to come to terms with this kind of betrayal. I didn't know cowards of this magnitude existed. THANK YOU IoJ!!

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