Today is one day until WHA has a duty to answer our charges of Tedros ignoring charges of breach of duty.

We wind into the inevitable default of WHO DG and the top WHO bosses in the WHA tomorrow.

The WHO has a big legal problem right now because they will surely not meet their own deadline to address our letter which explains we ratted the WHO out to USA HHS May 3rd for repeatedly not answering IOJ’s multiple charges. (see article on bottom)

Meanwhile, lets look at another reason to sue the WHO to prevent the treaty:

From May 22, 2023 Unedited Draft Pandemic Treaty:

Article 11. Co-development and transfer of technology and know-how Section 6 Multilateral benefit sharing (a) The Parties agree that benefits, both monetary and non-monetary, arising from facilitating access to pathogens with pandemic potential shall be shared fairly and equitably in accordance with the provisions of the PABS System. Accordingly, it is understood that production of pandemic vaccines or other pandemic-related products, irrespective of the technology, information or material used, implies utilization of pathogens with pandemic potential, their genomic sequence, components and related information; (b) Facilitated access shall be provided pursuant to a Standard Material Transfer Agreement, the form of which shall be set out in the PABS System and that shall contain the benefit-sharing obligations that the access to pathogens with pandemic potential is subject to

IOJ’s thoughts on the above two paragraphs of the draft Pandemic treaty:

They are all apparently wanting to make PROFIT on sharing pathogens with pandemic potential, which if released accidentally or intentionally will create a pandemic. The ex CDC director essentially testified that there is no benefit of Gain of Function to prevent a pandemic, it can only create one. See below: The risk of sharing of pathogens with pandemic potential outweighs any alleged benefit and requires a lengthy discussion that has not been had REGARDING ETHICS, therefore IOJ rejects this idea and treaty as void and unethical, potentially criminal. If its “understood that production of pandemic vaccines or other pandemic-related products, irrespective of the technology, information or material used, implies utilization of pathogens with pandemic potential, their genomic sequence, components and related information” like the section (a) says then WHY FAKE THE PCR test? Why not prove covid-19 virus exists and actually test for it? And if the so called vaccines “imply utilization of pathogens with pandemic potential, their genomic sequence, components and related information;” what “COMPONENTS” or “related information” about the pathogen with pandemic potential is needed? Does a PATHOGEN really have components and related information other than genomic sequences? Nanotech? Bioweapon info? What related information? Do they mean synthetic man made pathogens or natural? A human body can never create immunity to a synthetic pathogen, only develop auto immune disease, so what gives? This sounds reckless to IOJ team. Facilitated access and benefit-sharing shall be provided to pathogens with pandemic potential. The WHO apparently wants a free for all novel situation where they facilitate access to pathogens with pandemic potential in a way that benefits and creates PROFITS for those involved. This will incentivise more gain of function type work as well as create an unnecessary risk of future pandemics by increasing the risk of production and potential release of pathogens with pandemic potential.

What could possibly go wrong with this idea about sharing pathogens of pandemic potential for profit?

Dear WHO, A LOT could go wrong! We are going to have to call this out and stop it now. Too bad.

Sign the notice and demand to terminate Tedros:

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See related article with our demand to WHO served on May 21, 2023:

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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