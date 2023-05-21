Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Doreen
May 21, 2023

Let's suppose everything in your claim is accurate and true. If Tedros is arrested, tried, convicted and incarcerated, what changes?

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Doreen
May 21, 2023

Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights. Date and place of adoption: 19 October 2005 - Paris, France. Article 6 Consent https://www.unesco.org/en/legal-affairs/universal-declaration-bioethics-and-human-rights?hub=66535

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