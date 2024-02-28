Today is a BIG DAY in the fight to Stop Covid Vaccines NOW and to Stop Crimes Against Humanity Interest of Justice (IOJ) has an announcement to make.

IOJ is officially adopting this VIDEO for the Stop Covid Vaccines Now & Stop Crimes Against Humanity Message.

Video posted on www.StopCrimesAgainstHumanity.org

IOJ wants to thank Margaret Anna Alice and Dr. Yeadon for the inspired reading of her poem “Mistakes were not made, an anthem for justice”, which is the OFFICIAL anthem for our campaign to ACTUALLY Sue the WHO, Stop Covid Vaccines Now and Stop Crimes Against Humanity! Look folks, the covid plot is an enormous crime against ourselves, our families and way of life. We better support Margaret Anna Alice and Dr. Yeadon’s message: MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE WE ARE UNDER A COVERT ATTACK UNDETECTABLE BY MOST THEY COERCED US, SHAMED US AND BLAMED US, DEFAMED US THEY KILLED MEMBERS OF OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT!'

The only remedy we see is by finally actually ensuring a series of key COURT CASES AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL and don’t stop until we have a real trial in a real court for the multiple crimes against humanity.

There is a real and very solid indictment filed here in CR, in a unique court of Universal Jurisdiction that can actually prosecute global crimes against humanity under Article 386 of the Penal code!!! We do NOT need an international court - we can act as an international court under Universal Jurisdiction.

The Costa Rica PROSECUTOR CONFIRMS THE ADMINISTRATION LIED UNDER OATH about experimentation. The testimony shows Tedros and the WHO/FDA are at fault as the Superiors in charge. We have this in the bag!

NUREMBERG CODE IS LAW HERE, BUT IT TAKES A WINNING LAWSUIT, FUNDS AND DEDICATION TO ENFORCE IT! We have the winning case and dedication - The deal is that you all need to provide the funds, whoever can afford it, and LETS GO! The lawyers are ready to file and need us to help them with the full downpayment so they can finish paying their team for working so hard for us all to fix things and sue top wrongdoers. We will still have monthly payments for two years. They are working with us all and have our back, so let’s get behind the team and ensure their success!

The Experiments Are ILLEGAL, UNETHICAL & WE MUST DO ALL WE CAN TO IMMEDIATELY STOP THEM!

We are determined to stop covid vaccines NOW.

Their Plan: Not regulate and call experiments “safe”, knowing its a lie

OUR Plan: SHUT the global experiment DOWN with dogged PERSISTENCE!!!

Since our November 9, 2023 Nuremberg Code hearing where the Costa Rica Appellate judges said we can file a main case and the lower court cannot dismiss without hearing our experts first, we have hatched a DIVINELY GUIDED PLAN WE ARE ABOUT TO ACCELERATE AND MAKE THE CREATION OF JUSTICE OCCUR

Dr. Ladapo Florida Surgeon General recently called for a halt on covid vaccines across the board for the very IMPORTANT REASON OF DNA INTEGRATION INTO THE GERMLINE, affecting future generations! IOJ is going to the TOP OFFICIALS to stop covid “vaccines” NOW. You have NO IDEA how much diplomatic work we do behind the scenes that cant be posted.

LETS FINISH THIS & SAVE THE GENOME - HERITAGE OF HUMANITY!

Are we going to let them get away with Crimes Against Humanity? No.

No, we are NOT going to let them get away with it. We have tools and we need to use them faster and better than we all are.

IOJ has filed a new criminal complaint against the Costa Rican Health Minister and it leads to WHO DG Tedros.

Before you jump to conclusions and say we can't get anywhere and the States are all rigged, be aware the very same prosecutor investigated our complaints for almost 2 years and concluded the investigation to agree with IOJ that the the former Health Minister Daniel Salas Peraza indeed lied in 7 cases of ours under oath to the top court.

IOJ achieved the only real indictment against a covid tyrant Health Minister accusing him of lying under oath. It’s a huge deal and was really hard to accomplish. It took 3 years. It PROVES a Nuremberg Code violation on its face!

Read the whole saga of how we totally busted the WEF hired Health Minister, which is finally being dealt with - it’s a crazy and interesting story - learn what happened here. It’s the story of how the WORLD broke through the lies by busting the first health minister. It will affect the world by what we intend to do next in court here:

If you want to read each of the charges for crimes against humanity, please read the article below which has the indictment to read.

The case of the LYING ASS HEALTH MINISTER CAUSING COSTA RICA’S HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION BREACHES OF NUREMBERG CODE was transferred by the Criminal Court to the correct Criminal Jurisdiction in June 2023.

It got lost…

Are you surprised? This is the ONE case to rule them all that can literally bring down WHO and all States with regulators that authorized covid vaccine experiments.

Its lost in space - times going by and the criminal case against the Health Minister is at a standstill.

NO MORE. New case filed. This time with more charges.

We are not going to let them get away with it!

Mistakes were not made.

We are UNDER ATTACK by the International Organizations and Philanthropaths.

They want to experiment on our minds, bodies, free will and very souls to use us as mere merchandise. We are being deceived, denied adequate and truthful information, fed propaganda and disinformation, manipulated, coerced, threatened and LIED TO UNDER OATH.

OUR TOP COURT WAS LIED TO UNDER OATH BY THE HEALTH MINISTER THAT THE COVID VAX IS NOT EXPERIMENTAL.

ONLY IOJ HAS PROOF FROM THE PROSECUTOR IT WAS FALSE TO BE ABLE TO HELP COSTA RICA & THE VICTIMS OF EXPERIMENTATION!

LOCKSTEP LIES?

AND THEN MORE LOCKSTEP LIES?

NO MORE.

We are ABSOLUTELY NOT going to let them get away with it!

Costa Rica was used and abused.

The judges themselves were forced to take it and lied to under oath it’s not an experiment and is a safe approved vaccine. They will be incredibly LIVID.

Costa Rica is ground Zero for Justice

The Nuremberg 2.0 trial with real police force and real judges will be in Costa Rica’s Universal Jurisdiction.

This is not a drill. Humanity needs to get their act together, NOW. Join us!

It’s time to sue for the actual crime of Crimes Against Humanity under CR Penal Code Article 386. To win we must prove 1. An attack on civilians. 2. Knowing of the attack & the criminal still gave assistance 3. prove a violation of the crimes in Rome Statute, or human rights treaties signed by CR.

See Costa Rica Penal Code:

ARTICLE 386.- Crimes against humanity. A prison term of ten to twenty-five years shall be imposed on anyone who commits or orders to be committed, as part of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population and with knowledge of such attack, acts that may be classified as crimes against humanity, in accordance with the provisions of international treaties to which Costa Rica is a party, relating to the protection of human rights, and the Rome Statute.

ARTICLE 381.- Crimes of an international nature. A prison term of ten to fifteen years shall be imposed on those who lead or are part of international organizations dedicated to trafficking in slaves, women or children, drugs and narcotics, commit acts of kidnapping for ransom or terrorism, and violate the provisions of the treaties signed by Costa Rica to protect human rights.

We all know covid vaccines are not vaccines and instead they are really experimental gene therapy with unreasonable risk. Thy know it too and LIED to our top courts its a safe and effective APPROVED vaccine.

The Attorney General says it’s a lie and IOJ agrees. Some covid criminals are GOING DOWN sooner than they think. Mark our words! Others will take time to get.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

IOJ will agree to work pro bono to help humanity prosecute every wrongdoer from CR, US, UK, WHO and beyond, if you all agree to fundraise and help us pay the attorney fees.

How did they do this crime?

The DoD misused OTA authority to waive human rights protections for experiments.

The DoD directly shaped the narrative with UN and WEF by PAYING FOR THE DIRECT CENSORSHIP of Dr. Yeadon by paying for the Virality Report (Virality Report is a doc telling government to censor & it insanely mentions Dr. Yeadon 10x - presumably because of the criminals threat of being exposed by a credible scientist with integrity).

Yes, DoD and HHS OGA assisted the attack by financially supporting the UN Trusted News Initiative persecution and censorship of groups program that censored TRUTH TELLING WHISTLEBLOWERS warning of the attack. We will NOT let that stand. The UN is assisting a crime against humanity. Enough is enough already!

They are ALL GOING DOWN. IOJ has been plotting and planning and are now re-launching to WIN ONCE AND FOR ALL.

We have a case against HHS and DoD which is part of this. Once again, you all do not realize what we do behind the scenes, but we have trapped the HHS and DoD to sue them over the OTA waiving human rights and allowing illegal experimentation with no informed consent. We are challenging US laws in the end or it will never end.

From Dr. Yeadon:

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/eua-countermeasures-are-neither-investigational It’s well worth reading this carefully. We’re most of us guilty of using the wrong terms for the mRNA preparations. This short piece explains why that is. As you read this, if this is new to you, you may experience disbelief. It’s a strictly legal way to do horribly wrong things. Don’t let them get away with it. Best wishes Mike

Thank you

for the poem which so eloquently states what we all feel. We are so proud that this poem, read by Dr. Yeadon, our Chief Scientist who helped work on this case with us since 2021, is now the OFFICIAL video for our very, very serious campaign to Stop Crimes Against Humanity! Let’s do this!

Please share far snd wide! We need more eyes on this campaign! And the message of this video!

Don’t Let Them Get Away With It!

