Let me get out of the way that I’ve no idea if the particular application is good or not.

I’m sharing this article because it contains relevant & useful information.

Concepts like “centralised”, “decentralised” & “distributed” aren’t too difficult to comprehend, but I confess I’d given only very superficial thought to any of this until recently.

I contend that halting the perpetrators entirely is not a likelihood. I never abandon hope, but the longer this PsyOp and attack on humanity as well as support systems continues, the more my aspirations adjust towards delaying & deflecting the outcomes (away from the perpetrators presumed destinations).

There is additional matter that’s growing in my mind as something well worth s that I lack expertise in any of this. I get it, conceptually. Fortunately, in my network since 2020, there are many clever people, some of whom have been working on the essentials of a decentralised life for some years now.

So I’m excited by the possibilities to take action.

Very little has the motivational power than being able to take action, to do things that are likely to increase resilience in many future scenarios.

More as I learn more.

I’m sure a number of you are well down the road on this one. I’m eager to learn from you all. Here is a high level run down in where Joanna & I.

1. My initial focus is continuing to do whatever I can to protect some of my life savings, given I have no way to earn money (the industry has blacklisted me & in my case, I would no longer accept a commission to consult to a biotech company. Sterling & other fiat currencies left with deposit-taking institutions are assumed (by me) to be subject to seizure un the event of a “crisis”. I’m exploring digital wallets and crypto.

2. Another focus is decentralised communications (via “de-Googled” devices, VPN, WiFi-only devices, etc). I’m definitely going to invest in a small clutch of these so that all adults in my U.K. family get compatible devices.

3. Food is a biggie. We need there to be a number of food producers & importers, who are not willing to comply with absolute & central control. Those very people must assemble would-be customers. I plan to be one of them.

Most people can find the room to at least have a few planters and a water catchment system

4. Medicine & more specifically, care for your health. I’ve long known we’ve allowed ourselves to become over-medicalised & over-prescribed. I’ve never favoured regular “check ups”, because the limited research & evaluation that I’d done was not encouraging that this is even a net positive outcome (except for those who make a living out of it). We are not cars. I don’t believe many of us need or benefit from many prescription pharmaceuticals. For a limited subsets of generic medicines, we absolutely do need to retain ready access to them. I plan to work with whoever has good diagnostic skills of the “old school” and understands pharmacology, together to identify a Schedule of Essential Medicines (this thought has prompted me to review WHO’s own list, the one which includes ivermectin!) & I may even purchase a small “stockpile” of some of these. As a rough, rule of thumb, some defined substances purified from natural sources can be very effective if used carefully. Another category includes selected, synthetic drugs, whose mechanisms of action mimic natural processes. Pain relief, systemic & local can be “wonder drugs” (eg. I have a regular prescription for a synthetic opiate. This saved my life in 2016 when “Moderate to severe, chronic, neuropathic pain” was diagnosed. I’ve also not had the best dental health & topical or local analgesics, mimicking cocaine-type substances, are astonishingly good. There’s more of course, but in my opinion it’s not a long list. Those who do have an existing need are advised to find suppliers of generic products outside of the NHS, because I envisage restrictions of essential medicines in the event of severe disruption to supply chains.

5. Mobility - no idea beyond a good bicycle! Given 1 & 2 above, I refuse to accept that the perpetrators koan to deprive most of us of privately owned personal transportation.

Anyway, more anon. I wanted to get a ball rolling on some of the actions that some of may be able to do, in order to increase our resilience to whatever the next nonsense is to be. There is going to be a next one. That’s not conspiracy theory. The perpetrators have told us a number of the things the intend dropping our heads.

Hoping you have a good Sunday. Please consider taking a little private time to offer a prayer for deliverance and to give thanks for all that is good in your life. Be assured I’m not didactic or evangelical about matters of faith. Don’t do anything you’re not comfortable with.

Best wishes

Mike

Dear readers,

It’s difficult not to agree with these sensible plans. As we move towards the globalist utopian future set out for us in the agenda 2030 scheme, all of us would be wise to take every precautionary action and protect ourselves, our independence and our material assets as best we can. As the old saying goes, “failing to plan, is planning to fail.

Have fun with it. Get creative and persistent about your personal power. They want us powerless, so hop to it and become “sustainable” and find ways to thrive off grid if needed.

Dr. Yeadon is our awesome Chief Scientist and we are busy building the worlds most viable lawsuit to stop the non vaccines, censorship and experimentation with no informed consent using novel genetic unproven interventions outside clinical trials. Listen to him, he is a ninja level dot joiner and his council is wisely heeded. If we take all the positive actions we can now, IOJ is certain we can still beat the Globalist dystopian nightmare planned for us and thrive. Partner with us! Build a better future without them.

