Notice first: Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova & IOJ Invite You To Celebrate The Restoration Of Nuremberg Code Ethics & Human Rights With Us Tomorrow. See more below

Our Substack subscribers will receive a link tomorrow just before the event at 11am EST - Save the date & time & remember to share this information to make sure everyone you know is signed up to commemorate Nuremberg Code’s 77th Anniversary with us and discuss problems, reactions and solutions to the global attack on our rights, our genome and our fertility!

Subscribe for a link to the Nuremberg Code Commemoration tomorrow.

Now today’s story about Dr. Tess Lawrie offering to learn more from Dr. Yeadon about ivermectin’s violent anti fertility effects:

Yesterday we made many, many OMG SO MANY people upset. Sorry, but these are shady times… and we are investigators for the purpose of JUSTICE! We need to follow leads. Its our dharma. It’s our gift and our burden.

Share

Apparently Dr. Tess Lawrie of World Council For Health WCH has publicly agreed to follow the lead of Dr. Yeadon, which we think is quite humble and wise, because he is merely being a good scientist and warning humanity of what he sees as a danger.

Notably, it is clear Dr Yeadon is referring to many, many studies, including studies in humans, while Tess only refers to a SINGLE study in animals in her post today. This is frankly shocking to us and everyone should be paying close attention to this!

It is noteworthy that Dr. Tess Lawrie, the woman who essentially became the face of ivermectin during the covid pandemania, has just admitted to having limited knowledge of the enormous volume of studies or facts that Tim Truth brought to Dr. Yeadon, and which Dr. Yeadon concurs proves that ivermectin is “one of the most violent anti fertility toxins I’ve ever come across”.

IOJ and Dr. Yeadon caught a lot of flack the past couple days for posting his opinion on this, but Dr. Yeadon is NOT backing down as shown by his posts today (see below).

If Dr. Yeadon is digging in and not backing down, and even Dr. Tess Lawrie is willing to hear more information on the extensive ivermectin anti fertility studies she admits to knowing noting about, let it be known that we are going to stay just as firm and resolute to get to the bottom of this. - IOJ

Dr. Yeadon explains below precisely how he came to conclude ivermectin is part of the plan to attack fertility of humanity:

From the Dellingpod Interview June 2024:

Dr. Yeadon never said everyone would drop off like flies! See video if that’s your rebuttal that people still make babies after ivermectin usage.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 19, 2024 :

I’ve already upset a good number of people with this one. I’ve been contacted. I’m not giving an inch. You don’t need ivermectin. Or any funky supplements. Even if I’m flat wrong. Save your money and don’t be sucked into this implausible nonsense. Ivermectin and it’s pushers are, in my opinion, the heroes that are provided when the people need them, as was famously said. If they’d like me to stop impliedly criticising them, since it’s absolutely not about them but their behaviour, stop behaving badly. It’s not difficult. I’m not their enemy, by the way. Look up & see our common enemy. This is total war. Lunatics are assaulting the innocent human population for no better reason than they’re evil and feel entitled to do it. Their intent is totalitarian control and mass murder. Best wishes Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 19, 2024 :

I want to point something out. I’m not making any comments about whether ivermectin works as claimed to eliminate insect parasites. It may well do that. Short course could destroy susceptible organisms. There’s no conflict between that concept and this information about mammalian reproductive toxicity. It wouldn’t be at all surprising for such a molecule to have multiple properties. It’s more common that not. Those in the West using ivermectin are not infested with parasites. They cannot gain this theoretical benefit. So don’t risk it. Obviously it doesn’t cure divoc-91. That is an imaginary “viral” illness. Review some of the old papers on ivermectin and mammalian fertility for yourself. Then ask how this anti-parasitic ended up in your consciousness.

Public Notice - share far and wide:

Tomorrow is the 77th anniversary of Nuremberg Code!

Subscribe for link to be sent just before the event at 11am EST August 20, 2024!

Join IOJ with Dr. Mike Yeadon & Sasha Latypova as we remember the history and importance of Nuremberg Code.

We will also review our case for Crimes Against Humanity that is commencing!

Live Nuremberg Code Anniversary Commemoration Tomorrow! Stay tuned!

Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova & IOJ Invite You To Celebrate The Restoration Of Nuremberg Code Ethics & Human Rights With Us Tomorrow.

More information coming shortly as we prepare the commemoration!

Subscribe to our Substack for more information and the invite link to be sent to you just before we meet at 11am EST tomorrow, Tuesday August 20, 2024.

It’s the 77th anniversary of Nuremberg Code tomorrow and we are inviting the public to celebrate ethics and humanity. We will remember Nuremberg Codes 77th year of acceptance and revere it as the beacon of ethics where informed consent of the individual is always placed above “public health research” legal waivers!

Remembering Nuremberg Code

When Gl obal Public Health Goes Terribly Wrong

Stop Crimes Against Humanity - The Plan To Rebuild Ethics In Human Research with IOJ, Dr. Yeadon & Sasha Latypova. Learn about how the prosecutors are finally taking our depositions for Crimes Against Humanity!

Share

Leave a comment

Support IOJ's work!

Leave a comment