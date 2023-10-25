Share

A Message from our amazingly awesome Chief Scientist Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) on his Telegram channel .

I can get behind this message! There are several, deliberately built-in mechanisms of toxicity in the mRNA “vaccines”. It would be hard to come up with a more unsafe & ineffective “vaccine” if you tried. And they did try. The worst part of this whole thing is I personally know three of the four people who are in charge of & responsible in their company for the design, research and development of these products. I’ve publicly accused these three senior biopharma executives of murder. None has sued me or even injuncted me not to repeat these allegations. I find that odd, to say the least. Best wishes Mike

In another post by Dr. Yeadon he explains HOW TO STOP THE SHOTS:

The laws of Costa Rica look to be incredibly well written such that they readily encompass a huge crime of the nature of the one we are living in. First, we must impress upon the judge of the necessity to order removal from the "market" in CR of gene-based "c19" "vaccines". In that event, it looks like a trial of crimes against humanity in CR would be indicated. Proving the impossibility of consent looks like a low bar to me. The combination of the harmful-by-design injections, examples of the predictable and predicted harms & thr demonstrable impossibility of consent (we're not even told the contents of the injectables) looks well-articulated. What would happen if the judge ruled in favour of all these allegations is another matter entirely. That looks insuperable from here, but let's see if we can get to that threshold anyway. Too easy to give up early, citing improbability of a useful ultimate goal. We're not going to do that. I am no legal scholar so I make no other comment on the processes involved. Best wishes Mike

Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al

Dr. Yeadon will be testifying as an expert witness at our November 9, 2023 Nuremberg Code Hearing ORDERED by a judge to take the unethical experimental covid-19 [non] vaccines off the market.

The covid vaccines MUST be taken off the market. We can still win this and stop future mRNA vaccine development or at least stop the unethical unproven interventions outside clinical trials on masses!

To watch the public hearing LIVE Go to StopCovidVaccinesNow.org & sign up for a link to be sent to you.

Support the Nov 9 Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica Public Hearing about Nuremberg Code violations where we are asking to take covid "vaccines" off the market!

From Dr. Mike Yeadon: Just fyi, people often bandy about the expression “bioweapon”. In this short post I describe that I use different & I hope more precise, less uncertain expressions. Best wishes Mike

