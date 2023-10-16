There are only 23 days left and counting down to IOJ’s Nuremberg Code hearing on November 9, 2023.

T-minus until the hearing on appeal asking for the entire country to drop the toxic shots.

This grassroots mission to take down the global health regulator experiments with a biological agent known to cause harm is funded entirely by readers like YOU. Thank you!!!



We are probably launching the website for interveners to join by tomorrow or the next day. Sorry it’s taking so long to get you a portal to join in. We are going as fast as we can! Just stay tuned.

Here’s a quick recap of whats going on.

Costa Rica along with a lot of other countries were in our opinion “duped, swindled, beguiled, defrauded, finessed, bamboozled, bilked, deceived, ripped off, hoodwinked, scammed and overcharged, into purchasing a horrible product that the Pharmaceutical companies knew they were selling them a lemon. IoJ has been legally uncovering it since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

What is happening and is about to happen:

IoJ started a multitude of Administrative processes between the national agencies of Costa Rica to uncover the truth and corruption within their ministries.

IoJ are stakeholders and did the rounds throughout the international community of international organizations WHO, FDA, HHS OGA, and others, protesting and exposing the disinformation they produce. They seem to produce contradictory statements throughout time so everyone is confused.

This all led up to where we are today, we filed an injunction called a “precautionary measure” a year ago in October 7, 2022 to stop the mandates against children and adults. Our claims include the confession from the head secretary of the Vaccination commission of CR that the importation of the biological agents called “COID-19 non “vaccines” are still “investigational” (which also means experimental) imported through Costa Rica’s biomedical research laws. The laws state that the products are solely for use in human research, but shockingly the State has FALSELY been testifying for 3 years the covid vaccines are NOT experimental. This hearing to to put an end to the lies and suspend the experiments to take them off the market for denying informed consent and being illegal in a few other ways as well.

After this November 9, 2023 Public Hearing we will need to file the MAIN CASE which is a very, very, very lengthy case to discuss many, many, many topics regarding the WHO takeover and the global regulators failure and frauds. The MAIN CASE is due 15 days after we win this hearing. (right now we are having to work on the MAIN CASE as well as prepare for this preliminary hearing November 9, 2023) NOTICE: The Supreme Court sent us to this wonderful Administrative Contentious court (created by the Constitution to protect our rights from illegal government Acts) to oversee the Administration and to “have a lengthy discussion” to be able to “use our power to change policies”. We have a real chance at stopping things here in Costa Rica and also globally.







