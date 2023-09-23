Let’s listen to the thoughts of Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) as he connects the dots…

I highly recommend that you rate the time to read what I consider is a very important article by Robert Kogon.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, brags about having “vaccinated a continent”, with materials not fit to inject into anyone, let alone an entire continent

The contract with the supplier, Pfizer, shows that for all the hype - lies - about social responsibility to get jabbed, to save grandma, the contract clearly shows that the supplier did not know nor made any claims to reduce transmission (not that, in my opinion, there ever was anything to transmit).

Pfizer also stated in terms that the longer term side effect risks were unknown, obviously, since they had no data beyond a few weeks.

Despite all that, hundreds of millions of people have been subjected to what I am sure, as a veteran of biopharmaceutical research, are intentionally harmful materials, designed to trigger potentially fatal autoimmune attacks inside anyone who received them, to accumulate in ovaries and impact fertility, these being known consequences from selection of the formulation that they chose (lipid nanoparticles).

I was also disturbed to see Ursula Von der Leyen brag that they’d helped bring about a “health union”. I’m sure you remember voting for that.

This unredacted contract, had it been available to MEPs, let alone the public, at the time of acquisition of these poisons, would have been the smoking gun to the huge crime that has been committed and continues to this day.

It’s the same all over the world. Mistakes Were Not Made.

This was all long planned and coldly deliberate. It cannot be interpreted as a financial crime, “to sell lots of pharmaceutical products”.

Sure, that happened. But the manifestations of the assault upon the people of the world extends far beyond money, and includes numerous known and foreseeable injuries, some permanent and thus correctly characterised as maiming, and many deaths, also extending outwards now years beyond their administration.

Anyone looking for a word to tie together the military grade PsyOp of fear, the mistreatments in hospitals, care homes and the community, accompanied by a steady dismantling of the infrastructure of modern, civilised existence, would struggle to find a better one than evil.

These don’t look to me as the acts of rational people but truly evil psychopaths. Fight them.

Best wishes,

Mike