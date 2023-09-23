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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Sep 23, 2023

There will be other experts testifying.

It was pure luck that, as a result of my own inexperience with US visas, I found myself & my incredible wife and lifelong partner trapped in Costa Rica a couple of years ago. If I’d known then etc I would have stayed in England to complete the visa process, which ultimately we had to do, returning to London after a few months. Put it down to (in)experience.

But the luck was, I learned of IOJ’s existence there through a mutual friend and so we were able to meet F2F, out of which grew that affidavit and it’s amended follow up. It’ll probably need amending again, we’ll see.

However I pointed out to IOJ that there’s a world of difference between having a sound opinion on a thing and being able to testify about it.

I do think I’m adequately qualified to scene set. I’m a professional research scientist and dot joiner. I’m also highly experienced in “rational drug design” and “mechanistic toxicology”.

But while I have some good knowledge of clinical development and regulatory requirements, the other side will easily make me look like a hopelessly unqualified giver of testimony. It’s not my bullseye of daily responsibility.

So rest assured, we will have other experts, people you’ve heard of.

Not going to name them, that’ll be for the lawyers & only once it’s been decided exactly what we’re going to claim and prove.

Exciting times.

Obviously we retain concern for judicial independence but we can do no more than play it straight and see what happens.

Best wishes

Mike

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Jill's avatar
Jill
Sep 23, 2023

I think you should ask Tom for his information as you go into court. And his help. I believe he will give it.

The US "justice" system works a certain way. It may be that how you did things could work in the US. I don't know that for certain. It may be that in the US what you are doing is not possible or not possible to the degree you have accomplished in Costa Rica.

What I do know is that your work has been difficult and impressive and there are many of us behind you. I would ask for the help and see what happens.

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