Dr. Yeadon: "Pandemics are not a thing. Think back through your life. How many pandemics have there been? Covid wasn’t one...I don’t believe there has ever been even one."
IOJ supports Dr. Yeadon in his mission to EXPOSE THE DAMN LIES.
THIS is precisely why we need to Sue the W.H.O.!
A bunch of damn scam artists. The industry of fear, censorship and pushing poisons MUST BE STOPPED.
By Dr. Michael Yeadon January 30, 2024
It is surely obvious to any dispassionate observer that this coalition of the powerful intends to spring some health crisis upon the people of the world.
When have the rich and powerful given care about the health of poor people? That’ll be never.
Pandemics are not a thing. Think back through your life. How many pandemics have there been? Covid wasn’t one. The Spanish flu nonsense wasn’t one. None of the flu-like illnesses reported in the 1960s were one. I don’t believe there has ever been even one.
Scary infectious diseases are only scary until you stumble across medical research literature going back as far as a century and more, in which numerous, serious clinical research studies were set up to detect and measure symptomatic transmission (causing a well person to fall ill with similar symptoms to those of the donor person).
Try as they might, that didn’t happen. Contagion in this specific scenario (acute respiratory diseases) does not happen.
So when they come at you with the next bunch of lies, try to spot the lies as the mealy mouthed, wet, TV presenters talk nonsense!
Then to this “100-day vaccine” idiocy. As you really going to roll your sleeve up and receive an injection of mRNA wrapped in lipid nanoparticles? They will be toxic.
Do note that Porton Down, the government’s own formerly named Chemical Defence Establishment, has been tapped as the people to do it! Wouldn’t you want to work with the people who claimed to have whipped up by far the world record speed of vaccine R&D and product delivery?
They cut down the time needed by 90%. Surely you’d give the task to those people? So they’re giving it to a military group who haven’t ever done anything like this before?
You don’t need a vaccine. Even if everything else was true, it’s out of the question to rustle up a jab in 100 days. Impossible to do it in under several years which, by the way, is FAR FAR longer than the length of time that it’s claimed for the longest lasting pandemic, ever.
I hope this helps you to respond appropriately, before the next nonsense arrives!
Best wishes,
Mike
REMINDER FOLKS:
“Pandemics are not a thing. Think back through your life. How many pandemics have there been? Covid wasn’t one...I don’t believe there has ever been even one." - Dr. Mike Yeadon
The IOJ attorney team is nearing completion of our newest case to stop covid vaccines NOW and take care of a lot of WHO frauds. We are suing WHO and Costa Rica for serious charges of crimes against humanity and international crimes, as well as challenging many authorities, definitions and emergency laws for procurement and authorizations. We have a venue for Nuremberg 2.0 and once the attorney is paid we can file. Thanks for supporting team IOJ and our awesome expert witnesses Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Norman Fenton who REALLY need to be heard in a real court and get real rulings in our favor to change future pandemic policy.
If you haven’t signed yet- please sign the 2 notice and demands below
* If you were having trouble signing earlier, we fixed the issue & it works now on all devices!
1st action: Demand no treaty accord
If you want to take action to ensure the treaty is prevented by the WHA 77, please sign the form below which is sent to HHS who asked us to comment. They are still listening, so make some noise to be heard. The pen is mightier than the sword and we are going to slash the ridiculous dreams of the WHO to create a pandemic accord that is binding upon the states to listen to the WHO and invest in their human experimentation racket. SIGN NOW to make a real difference while they are still deciding.
Link To Sign: https://whowatch.org/sign-to-protest-who-agendas
2nd action: Demand US to not approve IHR amendments
Support our friend James Roguski and Interest of Justice’s demand to HHS and US Government to enforce article 55 of the IHR and officially notify the WHO DG Tedros that US will not approve any IHR amendments at the WHA 77
Link To Sign: https://whowatch.org/enforce-article-55-prevent-late-ihr-amendments
Biological attacks should not be called pandemics.
WHO is a branch of Big Pharma. A genocidal scam.