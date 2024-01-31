Share

Help IOJ Sue The WHO, et al

By Dr. Michael Yeadon January 30, 2024

It is surely obvious to any dispassionate observer that this coalition of the powerful intends to spring some health crisis upon the people of the world.

When have the rich and powerful given care about the health of poor people? That’ll be never.

Pandemics are not a thing. Think back through your life. How many pandemics have there been? Covid wasn’t one. The Spanish flu nonsense wasn’t one. None of the flu-like illnesses reported in the 1960s were one. I don’t believe there has ever been even one.

Scary infectious diseases are only scary until you stumble across medical research literature going back as far as a century and more, in which numerous, serious clinical research studies were set up to detect and measure symptomatic transmission (causing a well person to fall ill with similar symptoms to those of the donor person).

Try as they might, that didn’t happen. Contagion in this specific scenario (acute respiratory diseases) does not happen.

So when they come at you with the next bunch of lies, try to spot the lies as the mealy mouthed, wet, TV presenters talk nonsense!

Then to this “100-day vaccine” idiocy. As you really going to roll your sleeve up and receive an injection of mRNA wrapped in lipid nanoparticles? They will be toxic.

Do note that Porton Down, the government’s own formerly named Chemical Defence Establishment, has been tapped as the people to do it! Wouldn’t you want to work with the people who claimed to have whipped up by far the world record speed of vaccine R&D and product delivery?

They cut down the time needed by 90%. Surely you’d give the task to those people? So they’re giving it to a military group who haven’t ever done anything like this before?

You don’t need a vaccine. Even if everything else was true, it’s out of the question to rustle up a jab in 100 days. Impossible to do it in under several years which, by the way, is FAR FAR longer than the length of time that it’s claimed for the longest lasting pandemic, ever.

I hope this helps you to respond appropriately, before the next nonsense arrives!

Best wishes,

Mike