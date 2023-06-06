Interest of Justice (IOJ) stands by Dr Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) and kindly requests Dr Malone to promptly answer these critical questions with evidence that we can all examine to prove the alleged existence of a virus.

The urgent need for truth is critical as our organization IOJ prepares the largest global lawsuit for remedy against the WHO, their Regulator and pharmaceutical cohorts!

Just this morning we asked Dr. Yeadon to please help us understand more about Dr. David Martins testimony about a virus and to please clarify some key issues for court about how there are no viruses at all, its all a grand hoax.

Open Call For Dr. Malone (and Dr. David Martin)

We will really appreciate Dr. Malone promptly and fully answering Dr. Yeadon because it will clarify things for humanity, IOJ and the judge so we can all put an end to the debate once and for all and rise our collective vibration into TRUTH.

From Dr Yeadon’s Telegram on June 6 👉 https://t.me/DrMikeYeadon

My plea to Dr Robert Malone. I fear he & David Martin are using their extensive platforms inter alia to reinforce the idea that there’s been a novel & often lethal respiratory virus striding across the globe. It wasn’t true. But they speak as though it is true. This is why I’ve paid such close attention to the topic. Please don’t shoot the messenger 🙏 Best wishes Mike

Dr Mike Yeadon — just now — Edit

Dear Robert, I’m impressed by your work rate and your insightful passion. I’m troubled by one really important thing, though! You’re surely aware of the epidemiological analyses by Denis Rancourt and colleagues? This shows by analysis of state by state all causes mortality (age, sex, date only, ignoring claims of cause of death, since this is subject to manipulation) that there was no excess death anywhere until after WHO called a pandemic. They did so based on “confirmed cases”, which you & I know if essentially fraud, since PCR cannot be used as a clinical diagnostic. What Rancourt’s findings rule out is a pandemic. His analyses show this in several ways (one of which I’ve just mentioned). Another is the age profile of the dead: completely inconsistent with a respiratory viral illness. Third is that all causes mortality varies according to jurisdiction and that points firmly to policy and not a spreading pathogen as cause of death.

The bottom lines are two fold.

1. There is no evidence of any kind of pandemic

2. Therefore there wasn’t a novel respiratory virus, either. It was all lies.

There’s copious evidence of planning for a “pandemic” going back over 25 years. All had authoritarian regimes and mass vaccination as objectives. Now, Event 201 (autumn 2019) crowned these tabletop simulations, the fictional occurrence was “a novel coronavirus emerges in China & spreads around the world”. We’re expected to believe this astonishing concurrence with claimed reality just 3-4 months later is luck. I find it not credible.

The pandemic is a lie, like the other nine or so lies that were promulgated by main media. The evidence that matters shows there wasn’t a pandemic. The authorities knew there wasn’t a pandemic. In light of this, all the oppressive “measures” should rightly be seen as planned terrorism. Not “mistakes”. No mistakes were made. The objective was to get a needle in every arm.

You & I know that causing expression of a non-self protein axiomatically drives lethal autoimmune attack on every cell that took up the injected material, this is Immunology 101.

It’s how our immune system distinguishes friend (self) from foe (non-self).

The mRNA based injections were formulated with lipid nano particles (LNP). We’ve known for years in peer reviewed papers that LNP formulated macromolecules migrate everywhere in the body, but accumulate in certain organs, notably ovaries.

It is my contention that there never was a novel respiratory virus pandemic. Furthermore, it is my contention that the massed lies of governments around the world bore down on people and frightened & coerced or even mandated them to receive deliberately toxic injections. Their design brief was to cause injury, to maim & to kill.

I’d be VERY keen to hear you comment about Rancourt’s analyses and my assessment of foreign protein encoded mRNA products. It’s very important that you level with your large audience which you’ve worked hard to create and cultivate (bless you!). Please tell them there wasn’t a novel virus & that the injections were carefully designed to hurt people. If you don’t do these things, I fear you’re inadvertently amplifying the perpetrators intentions. They’ll tell us “There’s another virus, come get your jabs”. You almost alone can bring this massed global crime to a halt. Please use your substantial powers so to do.

Best wishes and thanks Mike ~

Dr Mike Yeadon (Pls search using eg Yandex & not eg Google. Why the extensive differences in what’s returned and what’s the meaning of such differences).

Dr. Yeadon also posted the following LifeSite News link written by Dr. Malone

Who has trusted science?

