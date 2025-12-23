Something shifted while we were stringing up lights. IoJ is sending you hope for a prosperous new beginning. We’re here with you, in heart, breaking old habits and rising into new horizons of justice and accountability. Lets make it the best we can!

December 21st came and went - the longest night of the year, the moment when darkness held its fullest claim on the northern half of the world. And then it passed. Just like that, quietly, without fanfare. The earth tilted, the wheel turned, and now the light is coming back.

You won’t see it tomorrow morning. Maybe not even next week. A minute more of daylight added here, thirty seconds there. But it’s real. Every sunrise from this moment forward arrives a little earlier. Every sunset lingers just a little longer.

If you stood outside at the same time every morning from now until spring, you’d watch it happen. The darkness retreating, bit by bit, day by day. There’s a magic in that - the slow, patient, utterly reliable magic of the earth remembering how to turn back toward the sun.

Our ancestors understood this in their bones. They built monuments to track it, massive stone structures aligned to catch that first beam of solstice light. At Newgrange in Ireland, constructed five thousand years ago, the winter solstice sunrise floods the central chamber with golden light for exactly seventeen minutes. Seventeen minutes of proof that the sun would return, that darkness wasn’t forever, that the promise held.

They needed that proof more than we do. No grocery stores. No furnaces. No guarantee that spring would come. Just faith, and the light that showed up right on schedule every year to say: I’m still here. I’m coming back to warm your face. Hold on.

We’ve lost some of that urgency in our world of light switches and thermostats. We can make it bright whenever we want, warm whenever we need. The solstice passes and most of us don’t even notice. But maybe that’s exactly why we need to remember - need to stop and mark this turning point, this hinge between the old year and the new.

Because something profound happens after the longest night. Not all at once, not dramatically. But slowly, steadily, the balance shifts. Light gains ground. Day by day, the darkness loses its hold.

Here we are now, in these strange suspended days between Christmas and New Year’s. The decorations are still up but starting to look a little tired. There’s probably wrapping paper stuffed in the trash and cookies nobody needs anymore sitting on the counter. And underneath all the holiday chaos and year-end exhaustion, underneath whatever weight you’re carrying from 2024, there’s this quiet truth: the light is already returning.

It’s happening right now. While you’re reading this. While you’re making coffee or scrolling your phone or staring out the window wondering what 2026 will bring. The earth is tilting, the sun is climbing higher in the sky, and every single day from here forward will be brighter than the one before.

I don’t know about you, but I needed to hear that.

2024 was a lot. For all of us, I think, in different ways. Some years take more than they give. Some years are just hard, and you get through them, and that’s the victory. Maybe you lost something this year that still aches. Maybe you’re tired in a way that sleep doesn’t fix. Maybe the world feels colder than it should, and you’re not sure where the warmth went.

But here’s what the solstice teaches us: darkness is never permanent. The longest night always gives way to morning. The light always, always returns.

Not because we deserve it or earned it or manifested it with positive thinking. Just because that’s how it works. That’s the physics of living on a tilted planet circling a star. Winter comes, yes. But winter also ends.

And now we’re standing at the edge of a new year. 2026 stretches out ahead, full of blank pages and unmade choices and days we can’t yet imagine. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by that. Easy to carry all of 2024’s disappointments forward like stones in your pockets. Easy to forget that you get to start fresh.

The solstice reminds us: you can let the old darkness go. You can turn toward the returning light.

This doesn’t mean pretending the hard things didn’t happen. It doesn’t mean toxic positivity or forcing yourself to be grateful when you’re grieving. It just means noticing that something has changed. The longest night is behind you now. From here, every day is a little lighter.

And you get to decide what you do with that light.

You get to decide if you carry bitterness into the new year or leave it behind with 2024. You get to decide if you stay stuck or take one small step forward. You get to decide if you let fear write your story or if you write it yourself. You get to decide what kind of light you want to be.

Because here’s the thing, you have your own light. Not metaphorically - actually. The warmth you create when you show up for someone who needs you. The brightness you bring when you choose kindness in a hard moment. The glow that happens when you refuse to let cruelty win in your own heart. That’s real light. That’s your light. And the world needs it.

The earth turns toward the sun without any help from us. The light returns whether we notice it or not. But how we meet that light, how we participate in the turning of the year, how we step into 2026 - that’s entirely up to us.

So here’s to the light that’s already coming back. Here’s to the new year waiting just ahead, full of possibility we can’t quite see yet. Here’s to letting go of what doesn’t serve us anymore and holding tight to what does.

Here’s to mornings that arrive a little earlier, evenings that linger a little longer, and the slow, faithful accumulation of light that will carry us all the way to spring.

The solstice has passed. The darkest night is behind you.

And 2026 is waiting for your light.

Share

Hi fellow family and friends! We are sending you a magical gift of joy and warmth for the coming new year and 1st Quarter. IoJ will be launching new legal campaigns and are looking forward to having you on our next journey of uncovering truth and justice. Lets make it the best we can! Infinite blessings, love and light! Stay tuned for the up and coming launches going into 2026! Thank you for being here on this journey and also helping to support the many causes we all fight for in our hearts to make the world a better place for our children and family!

Support IoJ's Donations For Joy

Leave a comment