Today, Saturday January 27, 2024 is the infamous deadline under Article 55 of WHO’s own rules for States to submit the new IHR Amendments and agree.

We think they will fail, but JUST IN CASE, we sent a scathing review and cease and desist letter to the the Health and Human Services Director Loyce Pace, Deputy Director Colin Mc Cliff and HHS Secretary Xavier Becarra as well as WHO ethics for our cases. Update: we also sent to WHO head attorney to forward to the WHO executive board and Loyce Pace’s Chief of Staff in HHS so he can rate her non performance…

WHY?

To tell them DON’T YOU DARE!

Do not continue to get in bed with WHO to change norms in the IHR or treaty.

Stop Violating Code of Conduct for Enhancing Export Controls of Goods and Technology That Could be Misused and Lead to Serious Violations

And STOP IGNORING US DAMMIT!

We went so far as to send ALL our letters and speeches the WHO & HHS ignored or censored in attached reports!

Trying to make it so they can’t get out of their duty to TALK.

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There is a lawyer drafting the docs - please help support the lawsuit against HHS & WHO regarding their breaches of duty and crimes against humanity.

HHS OGA Director Loyce Pace

(She was the gal who submitted 2022 heavily criticized IHR Amendments to WHO which were mostly withdrawn). Loyce loves WHO & WHO loves Loyce.

Deputy Director Colin McCliff

(He was the guy who dubiously read out in the WHO WHA76 that the IHR Amendments from 2022 were approved… yes Colin testified that a majority of States allegedly approved the last IHR amendment submitted by Loyce pace that was not withdrawn (and others snuck in last minute) all in a secret back room that no one has proof of yet because when Colin read out the vote was 2/3 approved the floor was pretty empty - THAT Colin from HHS - yes that one…He is really nice and listens well and responded a couple times for generic stuff, but ignores heavy letters and demands)

Here is our letter to HHS to EXIT WHO & NO IHR AMENDMENTS OR PANDEMIC TREATY!!!

(we plan to enforce this in court if needed, which we GUARANTEE court will be needed)

Friday, January 26, 2024

Dear HHS, WHO Executive Board and Member States,

This is a notice for United States HHS OGA to cease and desist the WHO funding and programs.

The protocol of the World Health Assembly Special Session in December 2021 states that participants convened to “draft and negotiate a WHO convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response” (World Health Organization, 2023, p. 1). The delegations from the participating WHO Member States drafted several potential objectives for this convention, agreement, or other international instrument, including to “combat the infodemic, and tackle false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation.” (World Health Organization, 2023, p. 28). WHO alleges Behavioral science offers a variety of insights and tools that can support the question of how to reach this objective.

First, Our organization strongly refutes the WHO’s presumption and assert the situation of WHO limiting the flow of information for “infodemic” purposes is unnecessary and constitutes the crime of scientific psychological undue serious experimentation, an impermissible ethical violation under Siracusa Principles 58 and 62b.

Second, In reality the WHO is proposing the States fund Busara (largest behavioral experimentation program on Earth) and other WHO clients to censor and persecute free opinion of dissenting experts, vaccine injury victims, journalists and whistleblowers. This interferes with free will and is akin to slavery of people through scientific manipulation illicit experiments that violate both human rights as well as recent agreements between United States, Albania, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Kosovo, Latvia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Spain, and the United Kingdom for the Code of Conduct for Enhancing Export Controls of Goods and Technology That Could be Misused and Lead to Serious Violations or Abuses of Human Rights.

Third, To be clear, the dual use PCR, dual use UN Trusted News Initiative/Busara misinformation & social listening interventions for “vaccine uptake” and the dual use gene based [non] vaccines are experiments and are clearly being weaponized against the people. The programs are subject to science integrity disputes and are akin to an attack on human rights. The attack using these technologies is being directed by the UN and WEF partnership. We are defenseless and require your oath and duty to be upheld.

Fourth, WHO & HHS have both FAILED to provide proof ordinary treatments were tried and failed prior to DoD using OTA and prior to the HHS Secretary issuing the covid-19 declaration of emergency, which means the WHO & HHS are each responsible for declaring an emergency not in good faith, a violation of WHO rules, US and international law such as Siracusa Principles.

Fifth, HHS has FAILED to provide the delegation of authority to export covid-19 experimental [non]vaccines, and is responsible for sending illicit products to COVAX and developing countries.

Sixth, Expressing concern and outrage that HHS knows and ignores IoJ repeatedly explain that UN-WEF-WHO are directing and controlling some state and non-state actors who are increasingly misusing surveillance tools and other technologies in ways that can lead to serious violations or abuses of human rights, including acts to censor political opposition and track dissidents, journalists, human rights defenders, other members of civil society, or individuals belonging to vulnerable groups;

We must get our States out of the non functional non responsive WHO - Lets do this!

Seventh, Believing such misuse by the HHS who is funding and providing assistance to UN-WEF-WHO international organizations (who claim treaty based sovereign immunity) engaging in global State sponsored censorship, DNA altering covid [non]vaccine biomedical research with no informed consent through “UN information management programs” and systemic and widespread scientific integrity breaches is contrary to our shared values, raises moral concerns amongst our citizens, and risks undermining the benefits that advanced technologies bring to the world and which they may bring in the future; The States resolved to establish and adopt the Code of Conduct for Enhancing Export Controls of Goods and Technology That Could be Misused and Lead to Serious Violations or Abuses of Human Rights, which outlines political commitments to apply export controls to ensure that relevant goods and technologies are used in compliance with international human rights law and not misused to unlawfully or arbitrarily interfere with privacy or to otherwise commit serious violations or abuses of human rights. The UN Procurement program is not functional and currently in violation of these moral values.

Eighth, Do not submit more horrible IHR amendments like Loyce Pace did in 2022.

Ninth, Do not agree to the Pandemic Treaty as it is because it allows experiments to be called health products, pushes for censorship and behavior experiments to interfere with free will and this situation is both dangerous and is void.

Tenth, HHS OGA has a duty to science integrity policy which requires HHS to withdraw from WHO, not further fund the WHO and these programs, otherwise HHS and the top officials such as Loyce, Colin and Xavier are assisting an attack on human rights with the UN-WHO-WEF that violates the science integrity of HHS.

Eleventh, HHS is ignoring IoJ. Loyce Pace smirks in a video speaking to HHS May 2023 where IoJ is explaining WHO has a lot of bad science we need to prove and how WHO will not respond to actual ethics charges for crimes against humanity and serious breaches/delicts. People comment on how rude she is under the video. Loyce Pace appears to be a WHO champion over a champion of human rights or over WHO accountability. Other similar videos of interest:May Interest Of Justice Establishes Strict Limits For The WHO; Pandemic Treaty Public Hearing / HHS and World Health Assembly the WHO clearly needs reformed & why / HHS and World Health Assembly the WHO clearly needs reformed 2nd Video / 90 Second Video To The WHO/INB Pandemic Treaty, September 9, 2022 / June 20, 2023 HHS Stakeholder Listening Session / June 20, 2023 HHS Stakeholder Listening Session / June 28, 2023 HHS Stakeholder Listening Session Protest Pandemic Treaty / ZOOM With WHO & Jeremy Farrar GPW14 CSO Consultation Protest mRNA, Climate Scam And Censorship

Twelfth, Our CSO requires a response as we keep saying since May 2022. Please find our Attached record to HHS and WHO where no one will respond to extremely urgent and serious issues which warrant exiting the WHO to prosecute the delicts rather than fund them and get in bed with the failing WHO that is using technology on our CSO and our experts to silence dissent over science. This is evil and wrong and you owe us assistance because we can’t get help from HHS and WHO and CSO’s that are marginalized and vulnerable require your extra assistance. We need to talk to HHS and show our proof of WHO attacking us directly and censoring Free Speech Association in the WHO GPW14 CSO “consultation” October 30, 2023 regarding climate science.

Thirteenth, We started a Global Science Integrity Task Force to assist HHS in science integrity through offering certified experts in Science Diplomacy. We call upon HHS to stop paying WHO to censor our experts and would like to partner in Science Diplomacy SDG’s. In 2009, the Obama Administration identified six principles of scientific integrity. Drawing on the insights and highlighted areas of needed improvement in the 2021 Task Force report, five additional principles warrant special mention: • Dissent. Science benefits from dissent within the scientific community to sharpen ideas and thinking. Scientists’ ability to freely voice the legitimate disagreement that improves science should not be constrained. • Whole of Government. Because evidence-based policymaking happens across government, scientific integrity policies should apply not only to “science agencies,” but to all Federal agencies and departments engaged in the production, analysis, communication, and use of evidence, science, and technology. These policies must also apply to all career employees, contractors, and political appointees. • Science at the policy table. For science to inform policy and management decisions, it needs to be understood and actively considered during decision-making. This requires having scientists participate actively in policy-making. • Transparency in sharing science. Transparency underpins the robust generation of knowledge and promotes accountability to the American public. Federal scientists should be able to speak freely, if they wish, about their unclassified research, including to members of the press. • Accountability. Violations of scientific integrity should be considered on par with violations of government ethics, with comparable consequences.

We call upon HHS to contact us to reach out in the spirit of cooperation to make a public or private hearing and consultation with us on these serious matters of HHS and WHO serious breaches of international obligations and easy ways to fix the mess by exiting the WHO programs and certainly not changing norms through IHR amendments or a Pandemic Treaty with these human rights violations built in.

Please see our our extensive record below and HHS ignoring us and our scientific integrity disputes and concerns regarding the WHO refusing to answer serious ethics complaints. HHS Director Loyce Pace was directly notified about WHO’s violations and instead of responding to us directly she always sends us an auto response saying she is on vacation. Recently after we were censored by the WHO October 30th 2023 in the CSO Consultation for the GPW14, Loyce Pace ignored our concerns and weeks later sent us an auto response saying she is blissfully on vacation. Our Organization is injured by the lack of attentiveness to these serious issues by director Loyce Pace who is allowing us to be censored and serious breaches left without resolution for years now. See the extensive record below and please contact us immediately.

Thank you,

IOJ

See record WHO HHS - years 2022-2024

Interest Of Justice 2022 Oversight Committee Docs And Reports 9.61MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ioj 2023 Documents And Reports Issued Comp 20.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Ioj 2024 Docs And Reports Issued Compr 3.27MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Time to EXIT The WHO through enforcing their breaches!

Below is a very interesting recent agreement between United States, Albania, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Kosovo, Latvia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Spain, and the United Kingdom called the Code of Conduct for Enhancing Export Controls of Goods and Technology That Could be Misused and Lead to Serious Violations or Abuses of Human Rights.

You tell us if you think the same states that signed it are guilty of violating it because the WHO programs have built in human rights violations and totalitarianism:

Below is a really great and wonderful agreement on dual use that we think WHO and States are violating

Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative Code of Conduct Released at the Summit for Democracy

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

MARCH 30, 2023

The United States continues to put human rights at the center of our foreign policy. The Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative – launched at the first Summit for Democracy as part of the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal – is a multilateral effort intended to counter state and non-state actors’ misuse of goods and technology that violate human rights. During the Year of Action following the first Summit, the United States led an effort to establish a voluntary, nonbinding written code of conduct outlining political commitments by Subscribing States to apply export control tools to prevent the proliferation of goods, software, and technologies that enable serious human rights abuses. Written with the input of partner countries, the Code of Conduct complements existing multilateral commitments and will contribute to regional and international security and stability.

In addition to the United States, the governments that have endorsed the voluntary Code of Conduct are: Albania, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Kosovo, Latvia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Republic of Korea, Slovakia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The Code of Conduct is open for all Summit for Democracy participants to join.

The Code of Conduct calls for Subscribing States to:

Take human rights into account when reviewing potential exports of dual-use goods, software, or technologies that could be misused for the purposes of serious violations or abuses of human rights.

Consult with the private sector, academia, and civil society representatives on human rights concerns and effective implementation of export control measures.

Share information with each other on emerging threats and risks associated with the trade of goods, software, and technologies that pose human rights concerns.

Share best practices in developing and implementing export controls of dual-use goods and technologies that could be misused, reexported, or transferred in a manner that could result in serious violations or abuses of human rights.

Encourage their respective private sectors to conduct due diligence in line with national law and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights or other complementing international instruments, while enabling non-subscribing states to do the same.

Aim to improve the capacity of States that have not subscribed to the Code of Conduct to do the same in accordance with national programs and procedures.

We will build on the initial endorsements of the ECHRI Code of Conduct by States at the Summit for Democracy and seek additional endorsements from other States. We will convene a meeting later this year with Subscribing States to begin discussions on implementing the commitments in the Code of Conduct. We will also continue discussions with relevant stakeholders including in the private sector, civil society, academia, and the technical community.

Find the text of the full code of conduct [91 KB].

Code of Conduct for Enhancing Export Controls of Goods and Technology That Could be Misused and Lead to Serious Violations or Abuses of Human Rights

https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/230303-Updated-ECHRI-Code-of-Conduct-FINAL.pdf

We, the Subscribing States, Recognizing that advanced goods and technologies are a vital part of global economic growth and communication; that they help people become more interconnected and share knowledge, and can help advance societal opportunity, freedom, and the promotion and protection of human rights and democracy; that there are legitimate law enforcement uses of these technologies with appropriate legal frameworks in place; and that properly regulated trade in these technologies, and their responsible use, has the potential to positively impact the lives of people throughout the world; Expressing concern that some state and non-state actors are increasingly misusing surveillance tools and other technologies in ways that can lead to serious violations or abuses of human rights, including acts to censor political opposition and track dissidents, journalists, human rights defenders, other members of civil society, or individuals belonging to vulnerable groups; Believing such misuse is contrary to our shared values, raises moral concerns amongst our citizens, and risks undermining the benefits that advanced technologies bring to the world and which they may bring in the future; Resolve to establish and adopt this voluntary Code of Conduct, which outlines political commitments to apply export controls to ensure that relevant goods and technologies are used in compliance with international human rights law and not misused to unlawfully or arbitrarily interfere with privacy or to otherwise commit serious violations or abuses of human rights. The Code of Conduct complements existing multilateral commitments and will contribute to regional and international security and stability. Commit to: 1. Make efforts to ensure, consistent with applicable law and existing multilateral commitments, that our domestic legal, regulatory, policy and enforcement tools are appropriate and updated to control the export of dual-use goods or technologies to endusers that could misuse them for the purposes of serious violations or abuses of human rights. 2. Engage with the private sector, academia, researchers, technologists, members of civil society, including those from vulnerable groups, in Subscribing States for consultations concerning these issues and concerning effective implementation of export control measures. 3. Share information regarding threats and risks associated with such tools and technologies with other Subscribing States on an ongoing basis, especially as these technologies develop. 4. Share, develop and implement best practices among Subscribing States to control exports of such dual-use goods and technologies to state and non-state actors that pose an unacceptable risk of human rights violations or abuses; seek assurances from recipients that such exported items will not be misused, reexported, or transferred in a manner that could result in serious violations or abuses of human rights; and require provision of sufficient relevant information to enable export control authorities to assess the risk that such exported items might be used in a manner inconsistent with the protection of human rights. 5. Consult with industry and promote non-state actors’ implementation of human rights due diligence policies and procedures in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights or other complementing international instruments, and share information consistent with national law with industry to facilitate due diligence practices when implementing export control measures. 6. Aim to improve the capacity of States that have not subscribed to the Code of Conduct to do the same in accordance with national programs and procedures, and encourage other States to join, or act consistent with, this Code of Conduct. Additionally, we commit to: 1. Hold ongoing meetings, either annually or as otherwise agreed by the Subscribing States. 2. Use these meetings to seek to further develop the workings of the Code of Conduct so as to: a. Establish procedures for the voluntary exchange of relevant information; b. Establish or maintain appropriate mechanisms to address policy questions without prejudice to relevant export control-related frameworks; c. Designate a Subscribing State to serve as the central contact for the receipt of questions and the distribution of Code of Conduct and related best practices, or to select a new central contact. d. Designate a national point of contact for inquiries about the Subscribing State’s domestic export control procedures and implementation of this Code of Conduct. e. Discuss human rights concerns relating to export license applications, including for items controlled by the four multilateral export control regimes; f. Share information/views on relevant technologies for this initiative. 3. Identify collaboration opportunities with multilateral export control regimes and related initiatives, as appropriate. Note: This document does not specifically mention any of the multilateral export control regimes, such as the Wassenaar Arrangement, as this initiative is open for all States to subscribe to, regardless of whether or not they are a participating state in any of the regimes.

*Dear readers, we really need to discuss the WHO’s authorizations of experimental unproven or dangerous dual use advanced technology. More soon!

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We must get our States out of the non functional non responsive WHO - Lets do this!

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what the fuck, bro Kevin about music? What the fuck

Link to sign the comment to HHS re: pandemic treaty and IHR asking for a hearing: https://whowatch.org/sign-to-protest-who-agendas

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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