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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
Jan 27, 2024

James Roguski : MORE ANTI-WHO GRAPHICS

The negotiations are NOT going well for the World Health Organization. Spread the word!

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/more-anti-who-graphics

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
Jan 27, 2024

Signed!

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