Notice: This is different from the last post!

Apparently the regulators are doing lots of reforms and hosting multiple conferences.

We know these meetings are not for everyone, we are just trying to get this critical information out for the researchers and small groups this may actually interest or help! In reality, it’s pretty interesting to us because these crazy regulators are running some kind of experimentation racket and we like to listen in on their psycho schemes to try to derail them!

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We are raising $ for the most serious case ever to stop these damn non vaccine toxic injections. We need your help to sue the regulators to fix their gaps and loopholes, as well as prove they are EXPERIMENTING ON US WITH NO HUMAN RIGHTS PROTECTIONS.

The last post was about a symposium being held February 13-15, 2024:

We asked some pretty good questions worth reading if you have not yet seen them. Hope they answer & stop covid “vaccines” pronto.

New post below is for a “Special Regulatory Pathways” forum held March 11-15, 2024:

Someone in or around DC please attend and report on whatever the heck the Global Experimenters will be doing and discussing about “Special Regulatory Pathways”!

REGISTER: https://events.espinc-usa.com/imdrf032024/4669056

IMDRF 25th Session | March 11-15, 2024 | Washington, DC

The International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) 2024 sessions will be held in the United States and hosted by the United States.

The IMDRF Management Committee (MC) invites regulators and professionals from across the IMDRF community to attend the IMDRF MC meetings in Washington, D.C. from March 11 to 15, 2024. We welcome our current members and new Regional Harmonization Initiative and affiliate members.

Washington, D.C. is not just the capital of the US, it is a reflection of the nation’s diverse culture and food, historic architecture, and natural beauty.

WELCOME TO IMDRF 2024

REGISTRATION DEADLINE:

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

REGISTER NOW

COUNTDOWN TO IMDRF MARCH 2024

Questions about Registration & Attending IMDRF?

IMDRF2024@fda.hhs.gov

AGENDA

Please check back soon for updates on the agenda as it is developed.

Virtual attendance will be offered on Day 1 & Day 2.

Day 1 - Joint IMDRF/ Stakeholder (DITTA-GMTA) Workshop - Specialized Regulatory PathwaysRegistrationMonday, March 11, 2024FoyerRegistration & Morning NetworkingMonday, March 11, 2024FoyerGeneral SessionMonday, March 11, 2024AmphitheaterBreakMonday, March 11, 2024FoyerLunch BreakMonday, March 11, 2024FoyerGeneral SessionMonday, March 11, 2024AmphitheaterBreakMonday, March 11, 2024FoyerDay 2 - IMDRF Stakeholder ForumRegistration & Morning NetworkingTuesday, March 12, 2024FoyerGeneral SessionTuesday, March 12, 2024AmphitheaterBreakTuesday, March 12, 2024FoyerLunch BreakTuesday, March 12, 2024FoyerGeneral SessionTuesday, March 12, 2024AmphitheaterBreakTuesday, March 12, 2024Foyer

Time Zone: (UTC-05:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada) [Change Time Zone]

REGISTER HERE: https://events.espinc-usa.com/imdrf032024/begin

ABOUT IMDRF

The IMDRF was established in October 2011 and is a voluntary forum for medical device regulators from different jurisdictions who have agreed to work together to advance international regulatory harmonisation and convergence in the field of medical devices. The IMDRF builds on the strong foundational work of the Global Harmonization Task Force on Medical Devices (GHTF) which was established in 1992 with the United States as one of the founding members.

IMDRF 2024

The International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) 2024 sessions will be held in the United States and hosted by the United States.

The IMDRF Management Committee (MC) invites regulators and professionals from across the IMDRF community to attend the IMDRF MC meetings in Washington, D.C. from March 11 to 15, 2024. We welcome our current members and new Regional Harmonization Initiative and affiliate members.

Washington, D.C. is not just the capital of the US, it is a reflection of the nation’s diverse culture and food, historic architecture, and natural beauty.

IMDRF MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Are they drinking wine and making deals about regulating human experimentation? Hope they are drinking water during these meetings.

The IMDRF Management Committee includes representatives from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.

Argentina, Switzerland and The World Health Organization (WHO) are official observers to the IMDRF.

Affiliate Members are Chile, Cuba, Egypt, Israel, Montenegro, South Africa and Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, Chinese Taipei.

1Begin Registration

2Personal Information

3Agenda

4Confirmation

By completing this registration, you understand that you may be photographed, taped or recorded during the IMDRF 2024 and that you grant US FDA & IMDRF permission to use your image or voice in all forms and media as permitted by law. You waive the right to inspect or approve versions of your image or voice or the written copy that may be used in connection with either.

US FDA/ IMDRF / ESP accepts no responsibility for loss or damage to personal property at the IMDRF 2024.

The impact of COVID-19

The International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) acknowledges the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all countries and citizens. The use of essential medical devices such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, syringes and test kits contributed to the efforts of pandemic responses around the world, as with other products regulated in some countries such as surgical face masks.

The IMDRF held a Joint Workshop on COVID-19 in March 2021 and held regular discussions about the impacts, experiences and challenges during the pandemic. Members continue to share information about changes made to regulatory frameworks that aim to assist preparations for future pandemics. Some of these included emergency use or other systems to expedite access and supply of essential medical devices, flexible and pragmatic approaches to regulatory processes such as remote inspections, and publishing information about approval pathways and availability of critical medical devices.

A link to each member country's website is below, where you can find more detailed information.

Affiliate Members

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Regulatory Authorities who would like to engage with IMDRF, but do not wish to become or are not Official Observers, may apply to become Affiliate Members. As an Affiliate Member, the regulatory authority will participate in IMDRF by attending “open” meetings and using IMDRF documents in part or in whole as the basis for their own regulatory framework. Affiliate Members may also participate in open Working Groups.

Affiliate Member Representatives

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), South Africa

Dr Dimakatso Mathibe

Senior Manager, Medical Devices and Radiation Control

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

Email: dimakatso.mathibe@sahpra.org.za

Ms Portia Nkambule

Chief Regulatory Officer

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

Email: portia.nkambule@sahpra.org.za

Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), Chinese Taipei

Ms Cheng-Ning Wu

Senior Technical Specialist

Division of Medical Devices and Cosmetics

Email: emilywu@fda.gov.tw

Mr Hsiu-Te Lin

Section Chief

Division of Medical Devices and Cosmetics

Email: shoulder0705@fda.gov.tw

Centro para el Control Estatal de Medicamentos, Equipos y Dispositivos Médicos (CECMED), Cuba

Dr Mario Cesar Mu ñ iz Ferrer

Head of Medical Devices Department

Email: mario@cecmed.cu

MSc Yadira Alvarez Rodriguez

Specialist of Medical Devices Department

Email: yadira@cecmed.cu

Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Egypt

Dr Miriam Boles

Head of the Central Administration of Medical Devices (CAMD)

Email: miriam.boles@edaegypt.gov.eg

Dr Sondos Moshtohry

Office of the Chairman

Email: sondos.moshtohry@edaegypt.gov.eg

Medical Technologies, Health Information, Innovation and Research (MTIIR), Israel

Dr Sarit Sivan

Head of the Medical Device Division

Email: sarit.sivan@moh.gov.il

Dr Anat Boehm-Cagan

Head of Medical Technologies Regulation and Regulatory Partnerships

Email: anat.boehm-cagan@moh.gov.il

Institute for Medicines and Medical Devices (CinMED), Montenegro

Mira Kontić LL.M.

Deputy Managing Director

Email: Mira.Kontic@cinmed.me

Maja Petrović, PharmD

Medical Devices Expert

Email: Maja.Petrovic@cinmed.me

Public Health Institute (ISP), Chile

Maria Cecilia López

Head of the Medical Device Registration Office

Email: mclopez@ispch.cl

Catalina Valdés

Head of Medical Technovigilance Office

Email: cvaldes@ispch.cl

Information document

IMDRF/MC/N80

18 December 2023

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We are raising $ for the most serious case ever to stop these damn non vaccine toxic injections. We need your help to sue the regulators to fix their gaps and loopholes, as well as prove they are EXPERIMENTING ON US WITH NO HUMAN RIGHTS PROTECTIONS.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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