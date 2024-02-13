Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
Feb 13, 2024

Geez, is this a commercial?.

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TnDoc
Feb 13, 2024

The Schwabian goals tell you everything you need to know: "international regulatory harmonisation and convergence..."

By moving a clearly WEF/UN program under the umbrella of the US FDA, TPTB hope to avoid the links to the real evil behind the curtain. Many still look to the US FDA as a bastion of truth and honesty when, in fact, it is the center of corruption for the US governmental Med Inc Complex.

This project to enslave all humans by the 0.001% (while killing off 90% of us) is so massive and so far along that I despair that it can be stopped.

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