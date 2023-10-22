Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Oct 22, 2023

In 1976-9 I worked in the Commissioner's Office at FDA. It took some time and trouble to get new drugs approved back then. But the pressure was beginning to build to short-circuit the process. The floodgates began to open under Reagan, and today the process is totally corrupt. Bill Gates is a major big-time crook and civilization-destroyer who has his fangs in every aspect of modern medicine, including FDA. On the COVID-vaccine, actually developed by the military, FDA has become complicit in mass murder. I try to show how the US got this way in my new book, "Our Country, Then and Now."

https://www.claritypress.com/product/our-country-then-and-now/

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Dianna b's avatar
Dianna b
Oct 22, 2023Edited

I remember Gates on CNN. Anderson Cooper asked him if he made any money off the so called vaccines? His answer, No. And he did it with a straight face. Everyone, including Cooper knew he was lying. You can go to multiple videos where he brags about his returns on his investments. Not to mention just about every organization tied to healthcare has some connection to his organizations. Keep bragging Gates, eventually it will lead to begging for mercy.

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