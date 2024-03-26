Florida Supreme Court Closes Mandamus To Ban The Jab For Criminality
The mandamus filed by pro se litigant was closed and transferred To Circuit Court March 20, 2024 to see if it will be thrown out or proceed. What Next? Will The Circuit Court Make DeSantis Answer?
We Need Justice For Humanity! Legal Justice Tactics Underway In Florida?
The process server managed to serve the Writ of Mandamus filed by Dr. Joe Sansone on named defendants Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody on March 18, 2024:
However, only 2 days after the Defendants were served, on March 20, 2024 the Supreme Court closed the case and transferred it to Circuit Court…
03/20/2024
Disposition Transferred The petition for writ of mandamus is hereby transferred, pursuant to Harvard v. Singletary, 733 So. 2d 1020 (Fla. 1999), to the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit, in and for Leon County, Florida. The transfer of this case should not be construed as an adjudication or comment on the merits of the petition, nor as a determination that the transferee court has jurisdiction or that the petition has been properly denominated as a petition for writ of mandamus. The transferee court should not interpret the transfer of this case as an indication that it must or should reach the merits of the petition. The transferee court shall treat the petition as if it had been originally filed there on the date it was filed in this Court. Any determination concerning whether a filing fee shall be applicable to this case shall be made by the transferee court. Any and all pending motions in this case are hereby deferred to the transferee court. Any future pleadings filed regarding this case should be filed in the above mentioned circuit court at 301 S Monroe St Ste 100, Tallahassee, Florida 32301.
Where does that leave the case?
Under Florida law, the term “mandamus” is defined as a remedy to command performance of a ministerial act that the person deprived has a right to demand, or a remedy where public officials or agencies may be coerced to perform ministerial duties that they have a clear legal duty to perform.
A duty or act is defined as a ministerial when there is no room for the exercise of discretion and the performance being required is directed by law.
The writ of mandamus is intended to accomplish certain limited functions and not to redress every grievance or disagreement. Relief is available only where the pleader asserts a clear legal right to the performance of a clear legal duty by a public officer and that he has no other legal remedies available to him.
In order for a court to issue a writ of mandamus, a person bringing the petition must establish that he has a clear legal right to the performance of a clear legal duty by a public officer and that he has no other legal remedies available to him.
HOT TIP FROM IOJ TO DR. SANSONE:
Due Diligence : ). Law work is rough. Time to dive into the brain work!
Law work truly is excruciating and is really, really tough work. And let’s face it, this is a legal riddle not a single attorney on Earth has figured out, but it is doable! Let’s go! Justice for humanity is the mission and we are going to learn and use the law.
WHAT NEXT FOR CITIZEN LITIGANT DR JOE SANSONE TO PURSUE IT ALL THE WAY?
Well, it looks like Dr. Joe Sansone is going to need to VERY QUICKLY DIVE IN AND STUDY to learn the entire rules of Civil Procedure in that particular court and argue the following in the courts format they will accept.
Mostly, in order to help Florida stop the shots, we think its important that Dr Joe knows it was his burden of proof and his obligation to explain in detail with evidence why he thinks mandamus is correct and precisely how he exhausted ALL other Florida court remedies, and therefore he has no other legal remedies available to him. That had to be in the original filing document.
This will be pretty much impossible because the case was filed and started as a Mandamus. It is likely not going to be enough for Joe to try to claim to the Circuit Court that there were no more remedies available other than the extraordinary writ of mandamus. Albeit, the Mandamus was filed by Joe after an administrative default where the defendants failed to respond to 3 cease and desist letters, but the normal procedure is to sue in civil and criminal courts to determine the merits and if correct get an injunction to prevent the jabs and alleged crimes.
The Circuit Court will need these issues clarified by Dr. Sansone if he expects to have the court proceed rather than dismiss. If it proceeds, which is unlikely, it could go to a real trial which requires intense study, organizing and legal strategy.
To be very clear, as a law and civics research institute, we are friends with Dr. Joe, think he is a fearless hero doing SOMETHING, and are NOT trying to critique, AT ALL!!!. This is only to clarify for the public and Joe what is required by law to move forward now the case is closed in Supreme Court and transferred to Circuit Court to see if it will be proceeding or dismissed.
IOJ’s role is to help participants that seek to jump in the legal game STUDY UP & get clear on the many, many details regarding law and procedure. We want to WIN, not SPIN in circles.
Circuit Courts Initial Task When Assessing the Petition for a Writ of Mandamus In Florida
When a trial court receives a petition for a writ of mandamus, its initial task is assessing the petition to determine whether it is facially sufficient. Holcomb. v. Dep’t of Corr., 609 So.2d 751 (Fla. 1st DCA 1992). If it is not facially sufficient, the court may dismiss the petition. Id.
If the petition states a legally sufficient claim, the court must issue an “alternative writ in mandamus” ordering the respondent to show cause why the writ should not be granted. Fla. R. Civ. P. 1.630(d)(3).
After a Show Cause Order is Issued
(If it’s granted we get to settle facts )
Once a show cause order has been issued by the court, it becomes in all respects the complaint and subject to the same rules of pleading as are any other complaints. West Palm Beach v. Knuutila, 183 So.2d 881 (Fla. 4th DCA1966); Fla.R.Civ.Pro. 1.630(e).
It is then up to the respondent to admit or deny the factual allegations upon which relief is based and to present any and all affirmative defenses.
All facts alleged in the order to show cause, which generally incorporates by reference the original petition, that are not specifically denied are admitted to be true. Arnold v. State ex rel. Mallison, 147 Fla. 324, 2 So.2d 874 (1941).
Material Issues of Fact in Dispute
If the respondent raises material issues of fact, a trial to resolve such disputes is appropriate. Bal Harbour Village v. State ex rel. Giblin, 299 So.2d 611, 615 (Fla. 3d DCA1974), cert. denied, 311 So.2d 670 (Fla.1975).
The burden is on the respondent for coming “forward with exact facts upon which it refused to perform the act required by the alternative writ.” Id.
If the respondent does not meet this burden in the return, then no trial is necessary and the court can decide the issues based upon the sufficiency of the legal issues raised. Id.
Once an alternative writ has issued, the burden is on the respondent to come forward with the facts it contends support its refusal to perform its legal duty. Smith v. State, 696 So.2d 814, 816 (Fla. 2d DCA 1997).
IOJ has been super busy this week preparing the most amazing global plan to EXIT the WHO and stop the shots globally. We are so, so, so VERY HAPPY to say many of you stepped up and had our back where it counts and as a result of your love and support we raised $30k are now only $5k short of the down payment for our lawyers to start the global case to stop the shots.
A $5,000 Down Payment and continued monthly payments is all it will take to stop complaining and actually get Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, Sasha Latypova, Norman Fenton to get in front of a real judge to prove the shots must be taken off the global market.
We do not earn any money. We have tirelessly worked pro bono for free the past 3 years to build the worlds most solid case to have a chance to discredit the WHO’s science and experimental shots they authorized globally.
The team at IOJ are REALLY wanting this $5,000 paid by the end of the week, so the attorneys can resume working on our case and finally file the worlds biggest cases against Big Pharma, WHO and Regulators like FDA and EMA which can stop the shots globally and hold wrongdoers to account for crimes against humanity.
Praying big this case against the evildoers will win in the courts and cause an avalanche of justice to ensue.
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
A vast majority of so-called leaders and Public 'Serpents' around the world have been bribed, blackmailed/coerced into serving the interests of their technocratic New World Ordure parasite masters and not We the People.
GREED is behind every evil assailing us in the world!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again! They are behind everything bad! At it for decades and cronies like The Rothschilds and the Black Nobility and The Khazarian Mafia have been plotting planetary domination for centuries! ALL BECAUSE OF AVARICE!
We the People must try harder to live by The Golden Rule, doing so would solve most problems!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
Migrant/Entrant invasion - all part of the destructive plot to achieve total slavery!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Interest of Justice's and Dr. Joseph Sansone 's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links. https://virustruth.net
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
I'm afraid to speak out, afraid they'll read something in it.keep me posted.