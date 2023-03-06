Today we want to get to the bottom of the rumors that DoD is behind the vaccine rollout. What we can say for sure is that it is NOT TRUE that FDA is only taking orders from Dod who is in charge. In reality, it appears the DoD may use their peacekeeping role to help rollout the [non]vaccine program and assist with the contracts. It is our understanding FDA still has the duty to ensure their own duties are met to give the authorization.

We want to find out all the information we can to get to the bottom of these rumors.

Below is a list of laws under the US CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM for you to check out to create a more full understanding of the DoD peacekeeping role.

Dear astute readers, when reading the laws always remember to look for clues! For instance, there was a clue in the section: 50 U.S. Code § 1520a (d)”Prior notice to Congress” and another clue in 50 U.S. Code § 1524 “Agreements to provide support to vaccination programs of Department of Health and Human Services” that we can turn into a potentially revealing freedom of information request.

IOJ’s FOIA OF THE DAY!

Yes, it is true, a lot of people are saying the covid-19 vaccine program is under the DoD. It is time to find out for sure and ask for as much information is available.

Lets see what comes back folks:

IOJ SENT THE FOLLOWING FOIA REQUEST TO: Secretary of Defense the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives Secretary of Health and Human Services

Please provide the report setting forth a full accounting of those plans for “any experiment or study to be conducted by the Department of Defense (whether directly or under contract) involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a biological agent covid-19 vaccine research” as required by 50 U.S. Code § 1520a - see: “the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans” Please provide the The Secretary of Defense agreement with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for covid-19 vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” see: “The Secretary of Defense may enter into agreements with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” - United States - Unless otherwise indicated, as used in this chapter the term “United States” means the several States the District of Columbia, and the territories and possessions of the United States. Please also provide the delegated authority for international export of the biological agent covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica and all other countries the US exports covid-19 vaccines to. Please provide the annual report of the Secretary under section 113(c) of title 10 and ensure all covid-19 vaccine program information is included un-redacted. Is covid-19 vaccine considered a biological agent capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism?

Thank you for your prompt assistance,

Dustin Bryce on behalf of Interest of Justice

O.K. everyone, there you have it… Time will reveal all. IOJ just did our part to get the world the full information and all the available reports regarding the covid-19 vaccine program so we can all know for sure if DoD is involved. Lets see what interesting information comes back!

One thing everyone should know is:

The Department of Defense Use Of Human Subjects For Testing Of Covid-19 Vaccine Biological Agents Requires INFORMED CONSENT Under 50 U.S. Code § 1520a!

For those researchers who want to go more in depth:

50 U.S. Code § 1520a - Restrictions on use of human subjects for testing of chemical or biological agents

(a)Prohibited activities

The Secretary of Defense may not conduct (directly or by contract)—

(1)any test or experiment involving the use of a chemical agent or biological agent on a civilian population; or

(2)any other testing of a chemical agent or biological agent on human subjects.

(b)Exceptions

Subject to subsections (c), (d), and (e), the prohibition in subsection (a) does not apply to a test or experiment carried out for any of the following purposes:

(1)Any peaceful purpose that is related to a medical, therapeutic, pharmaceutical, agricultural, industrial, or research activity.

(2)Any purpose that is directly related to protection against toxic chemicals or biological weapons and agents.

(3)Any law enforcement purpose, including any purpose related to riot control.

(c)Informed consent required!!!

The Secretary of Defense may conduct a test or experiment described in subsection (b) only if informed consent to the testing was obtained from each human subject in advance of the testing on that subject.

(d)Prior notice to Congress

Not later than 30 days after the date of final approval within the Department of Defense of plans for any experiment or study to be conducted by the Department of Defense (whether directly or under contract) involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a chemical agent or a biological agent, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans, and the experiment or study may then be conducted only after the end of the 30-day period beginning on the date such report is received by those committees.

(e)“Biological agent” defined

In this section, the term “biological agent” means any micro-organism (including bacteria, viruses, fungi, rickettsiac, or protozoa), pathogen, or infectious substance, and any naturally occurring, bioengineered, or synthesized component of any such micro-organism, pathogen, or infectious substance, whatever its origin or method of production, that is capable of causing—

(1)death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism;

(2)deterioration of food, water, equipment, supplies, or materials of any kind; or

(3)deleterious alteration of the environment.

(Pub. L. 105–85, div. A, title X, § 1078, Nov. 18, 1997, 111 Stat. 1915; Pub. L. 106–65, div. A, title X, § 1067(4), Oct. 5, 1999, 113 Stat. 774.)

50 U.S. Code § 1524 - Agreements to provide support to vaccination programs of Department of Health and Human Services

(a)Agreements authorized

The Secretary of Defense may enter into agreements with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.

(b)Report

Not later than February 1, 1994, the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the congressional defense committees a report on the feasibility of providing Department of Defense support for vaccination programs under subsection (a) and shall identify resource requirements that are not within the Department’s capability.

(Pub. L. 103–160, div. A, title XVII, § 1705, Nov. 30, 1993, 107 Stat. 1856.)

50 U.S. Code § 1523 - Annual report on chemical and biological warfare defense

(a)Report requiredThe Secretary of Defense shall include in the annual report of the Secretary under section 113(c) of title 10 a report on chemical and biological warfare defense. The report shall assess—

(1) the overall readiness of the Armed Forces to fight in a chemical-biological warfare environment and shall describe steps taken and planned to be taken to improve such readiness; and

(2) requirements for the chemical and biological warfare defense program, including requirements for training, detection, and protective equipment, for medical prophylaxis, and for treatment of casualties resulting from use of chemical or biological weapons.

(b)Matters to be included The report shall include information on the following:

(1) The quantities, characteristics, and capabilities of fielded chemical and biological defense equipment to meet wartime and peacetime requirements for support of the Armed Forces, including individual protective items.

(2) The status of research and development programs, and acquisition programs, for required improvements in chemical and biological defense equipment and medical treatment, including an assessment of the ability of the Department of Defense and the industrial base to meet those requirements.

(3) Measures taken to ensure the integration of requirements for chemical and biological defense equipment and material among the Armed Forces.

(4) The status of nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) warfare defense training and readiness among the Armed Forces and measures being taken to include realistic nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare simulations in war games, battle simulations, and training exercises.

(5) Measures taken to improve overall management and coordination of the chemical and biological defense program.

(6) Problems encountered in the chemical and biological warfare defense program during the past year and recommended solutions to those problems for which additional resources or actions by the Congress are required.

(7) A description of the chemical warfare defense preparations that have been and are being undertaken by the Department of Defense to address needs which may arise under article X of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

(8) A summary of other preparations undertaken by the Department of Defense and the On-Site Inspection Agency to prepare for and to assist in the implementation of the convention, including activities such as training for inspectors, preparation of defense installations for inspections under the convention using the Defense Treaty Inspection Readiness Program, provision of chemical weapons detection equipment, and assistance in the safe transportation, storage, and destruction of chemical weapons in other signatory nations to the convention.

(9)A description of any program involving the testing of biological or chemical agents on human subjects that was carried out by the Department of Defense during the period covered by the report, together with—

(A) a detailed justification for the testing;

(B) a detailed explanation of the purposes of the testing;

(C) a description of each chemical or biological agent tested; and

(D) the Secretary’s certification that informed consent to the testing was obtained from each human subject in advance of the testing on that subject.

(10)A description of the coordination and integration of the program of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) on basic and applied research and advanced technology development on chemical and biological warfare defense technologies and systems under section 1522(c)(2) of this title with the overall program of the Department of Defense on chemical and biological warfare defense, including—

(A) an assessment of the degree to which the DARPA program is coordinated and integrated with, and supports the objectives and requirements of, the overall program of the Department of Defense; and

(B) the means by which the Department determines the level of such coordination and support.

(Pub. L. 103–160, div. A, title XVII, § 1703, Nov. 30, 1993, 107 Stat. 1854; Pub. L. 105–85, div. A, title X, § 1078(f), Nov. 18, 1997, 111 Stat. 1915; Pub. L. 109–364, div. A, title X, § 1041, Oct. 17, 2006, 120 Stat. 2390.)

Full 50 U.S. Code Chapter 32 - CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL WARFARE PROGRAM

