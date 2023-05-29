Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Carol's avatar
Carol
May 29, 2023

IOJ I don't know how to say this, I just hope and pray you are taking care.

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bluearea's avatar
bluearea
May 29, 2023

Tar and feather the guilty, as an honest representative wouldn't be scart to show the truth unless their guilty and want to hide the truth

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