It never ends folks.. the quest for the governments to provide TRUTH!

So Many Wrongdoers Hiding Truth!

This Requires Judicial Assistance! IOJ Is On It!

HHS and DoD can count themselves in as defendants for hiding reports about the DoD military rollout of the "The Experimental Biological Agent Covid-19 Vaccine" they said they would give us a month ago.

The HHS will not even respond to a password Request Change Within The HHS FOIA Department.

HHS is inefficient and inactive so IOJ is unable to even check and see if they delivered the FOIA request as asked by IOJ. We know the topic of the DoD rollout of the manufacturing and use of the "The Experimental Biological Agent Covid-19 Vaccine" is one that some entities would like to keep under wraps, but we the people have an interest to know, so IOJ asked and is following up!

Below is the original FOIA request sent by IOJ 3 months ago:

Please provide the report setting forth a full accounting of those plans for “any experiment or study to be conducted by the Department of Defense (whether directly or under contract) involving the use of human subjects for the testing of a biological agent covid-19 vaccine research” as required by 50 U.S. Code § 1520a - see: “the Secretary of Defense shall submit to the Committee on Armed Services of the Senate and the Committee on Armed Services of the House of Representatives a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans” Please provide the The Secretary of Defense agreement with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for covid-19 vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” see: “The Secretary of Defense may enter into agreements with the Secretary of Health and Human Services to provide support for vaccination programs of the Secretary of Health and Human Services in the United States through use of the excess peacetime biological weapons defense capability of the Department of Defense.” - United States - Unless otherwise indicated, as used in this chapter the term “United States” means the several States the District of Columbia, and the territories and possessions of the United States. Please also provide the delegated authority for international export of the biological agent covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica and all other countries the US exports covid-19 vaccines to. Please provide the annual report of the Secretary under section 113(c) of title 10 and ensure all covid-19 vaccine program information is included un-redacted. Is covid-19 vaccine considered a biological agent capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism?

Thank you for your prompt assistance,

Dustin Bryce on behalf of Interest of Justice

HHS FOIA DELIVERY IS A NO SHOW… .

As of today, May 29, 2023 we hear pure radio silence from HHS on our FOIA request. They failed to give it, and we even waited a lot longer than the deadline in good faith.

Crickets. Where is HHS?

Where are the DoD reports on the experiments?

Hidden.

The military rollout of the "The Experimental Biological Agent Covid-19 Vaccine" is being hidden by the US government!

We KNOW the HHS and DoD are responsible for the rollout of the experiments before safety testing could be complete! see:

Now that we asked for the FOIA request and HHS said they would provide the reports that are located in various agencies, we also KNOW HHS has admitted having the reports on “The Experimental Biological Agent Covid-19 Vaccine", meaning they ADMIT the vaccine is an EXPERIMENTAL BIOLOGICAL AGENT!

IOJ notes the epic FAIL by HHS to do their duty of providing full information regarding the reports to DoD from HHS regarding "The Experimental Biological Agent Covid-19 Vaccine".

RELATED POSTS:

Read more - there is a LOT more very interesting information in the following two related posts:

Below is when we first asked for the reports:

Below see HHS promptly and honorably requests more time before ghosting us and disappearing:

Go down the rabbit hole regarding law applicable to DoD: 50 U.S. Code § 1520a - Restrictions on use of human subjects for testing of chemical or biological agents

Below is the HHS response requesting more time because our request is “unusual”:

Notice: Suing HHS for the reports is part of IOJ’s HUGE case to Sue The WHO and all regulatory bodies involved in the psychological and medical covid non vaccine experiments.

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As a side notice while 76th WHA is in session: Get involved. Terminate Tedros!

Sign Now To Demand the 76th WHA Respond To IOJ's Unanswered Criminal Charges Against WHO Director General Tedros. WHA Has A Duty To Terminate Tedros On The Spot Without Benefits & Prosecute! SHARE!

IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

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