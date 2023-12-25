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Greetings dear readers and Justice Tribe! Its that time of year again for holiday cheer and who better to bring cheer than us over here at IOJ. As eternal optimists we have a gift for you:

Hope and Faith

Hope for the Holidays.

You haven’t heard much from us all month, not because we don’t love you, but because we love you so much we fully focused on the drafting of our new legal case for Nuremberg Code Violations. The attorney is through the first 10,000 pages or more and has already written most of the main case against the WHO and FDA, et al to stop covid [non] “vaccines”. We are redoing our websites now to bring you all the new information and solutions we figured out, and are almost ready to start the new launch for the new year!

Be prepared for the up and coming new years launch by team IoJ where we intend to invoke international law of responsibility against UN, WHO, Big Pharma, States and all wrongdoers who faked the COVID emergency in order to justify limitations of free speech which exposes the dangers of the health monopolies bio medical experimentation on humanity. They are definitely going to lose because we are CORRECT and JUST!

For Christmas we feel a strong sense of wanting to sooth the neigh sayers and lift up the believers in justice. Hope. We give REAL hope!

Enjoy time with your family and friends knowing that the international law does not allow the United Nations, World Health Organization, Big Pharma and States to experiment on us psychologically and medically without serious repercussions. IOJ is working overtime without a single day off to build the worlds most solid case to get back into court(s).

Be prepared for the hugest launch you have ever seen towards justice for humanity on many levels globally.

We have been behind the scenes preparing The One Case To Rule Them All! We do intend to file lawsuits in United States, Costa Rica and internationally to cover all bases and change many policies.

You will be hearing a lot more from IoJ within the next few days where we will return to our normal posting schedule and will be very active with the actions being set forth for the new year of 2024!

In the meantime, we are giving the gift of gratitude for all of our supporters who have helped us to be the thorn in the side of COVID tyranny since 2020.

If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t be able to do our work to hold the wrongdoers accountable and we cannot thank. you enough for standing behind us and having our back.

When ever you do not hear from us, it means we have our super hero capes on and are doing something amazing!

Merry Christmas to those who celebrate it and for everyone else, Happy Holidays!

Cheers and infinite blessings, love and light,

IoJ Family

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Other Relevant Articles From IoJ:

Merry Christmas To Our Tribe! And To The Globalist Eco Fascists, You Get COAL In Your Stockings. Interest of Justice · December 25, 2022 Dear tribe we want to reach out on Christmas to tell you all how much we cherish and appreciate you being on the side of justice throughout the covid-19 fake pandemic horror show. Our work to fight the tyranny began as a calling and personal duty which we decided to take on with full passion and force of love. We did not know how we would actually fund … Read full story

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org