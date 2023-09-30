IOJ took some time to point out some expanded issues since the case began.

The law gives us rules and tools. Use them or lose them.

We found a law for the Appellate Court which allows us to expand the “causes and grounds” of the appeal.

ARTICLE 143.-

1) The causes and grounds for the appeal may be extended in written form, only once, up to five business days after all parts of the order of admission have been notified. 2) If it meets the requirements set forth in this Code, it will immediately be made known to the parties. 3) The extension of the causes must meet the requirements set forth in this chapter for the initial appeal. Those indicated in the second paragraph of article 139 may be corrected in accordance with the rules set forth in article 141 of this same body of law. In the same way, the rules regarding flat rejection, contemplated in article 140 of this same Code, will be applicable. 4) When the holding of an oral hearing has been indicated, the resolution that makes the extension of the appeal known must be notified to the opposing party, at least two working days in advance.

Because we are the PERSISTENCE IOJ requested 5 more precautionary measures based on the fact the covid vaccine is NOT a vaccine, but is a gene therapy and a bioweapon. Also, its clear the WHO and strict regulators are in breach of function and not reliable.

We wrote an entire expanded appeal explaining about Trusted News Initiative censored us and Dr. Yeadon. A new point is how new evidence shows the WHO and the regulators have clear malice and intent to cause harm because we now know the COVID “vaccines” are toxic by design, hidden by the “health authorities” and could never have worked to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (If it even exists). We will update you soon as to the contents. We don’t want to overwhelm you.

What we just requested in the expanded appeal:

Expanded and clarified request for precautionary measures

Plaintiffs request a precautionary measure to suspend all covid-19 vaccines unproven interventions outside clinical trials in Costa Rica and if possible suspend the WHO EUL listing, FDA EUA and all other regulatory authorizations, or at least declare them all void inside and outside Costa Rica Plaintiffs request a precautionary measure to prevent the WHO definition of vaccine as void and unscientific, usurping Costa Rica legislation which defines vaccine differently. Plaintiffs request a precautionary measure to suspend use of all WHO/PAHO "application of interventions based on research on behaviors and social sciences, which include mass, community and social media campaigns, as well as training for personnel health and community workers." If the court has authority to enjoin WHO and PAHO from disseminating these programs Plaintiffs request the precautionary measure to extend to all WHO/PAHO "infodemic" and "information management" programs around pandemic preparedness and response such as Trusted News Initiative a UN Program through WHO. There are many programs that injure our right to give and receive adequate and truthful information, but all are "UN information management" programs that need to be prevented from giving bad guidance. Plaintiffs request a precautionary measure to prevent Costa Rica from taking any further WHO guidance in an emergency because IHR 43 says their guidance is binding when the science is limited. This conflicts with Article 16 of the Public Law of the Administration and is void and causes the propaganda to be binding on CR. Plaintiffs request a precautionary measure to stop all human research in Costa Rica and suspend all CONIS operations as they are in clear breach of function. law 9234 ARTICLE 71.- Precautionary measures - During the processing of administrative procedures or investigations in court that question the legality of the activity of the investigator, the sponsor or the CEC, the OIC or the OAC and for the purpose of safeguarding the health and safety of the participants in an investigation , the competent body may impose the necessary precautionary measures. The investigations, the investigator or the approval of research projects may be temporarily or permanently, partially or totally suspended in the event that the administrative authority or the judicial authority considers it necessary. The competent body, through a well-founded resolution and after hearing the interested parties, must resolve whether to confirm, modify or revoke the measure adopted. To do this, you must apply the procedure established by the Contentious-Administrative Procedure Code.

It’s up to the court whether these new requests can be handled in this preliminary informal appeal hearing on November 9, 2023. Because they are all based on new evidence tied to our case, the court is obligated to take them. We have faith.

If we are wrong and these issues are not able to be addressed at the hearing, it’s no big deal because we will be filing a MAIN CASE in 15 days after the ruling from the hearing and IOJ plans to handle literally EVERY SINGLE PROBLEM we can think of with the UN-WHO detrimental takeover of our health systems and the fake emergency with fake measures that censor truth and spread disinformation to destabilize and harm. We plan to file the largest, most important case on earth that can handle EVERYTHING in one case due to the awesomeness of this court that exists to “find the truth” and “stop Administrative overreach”. Our judge can rule on international issues and if we win it can be enforced in the international human rights court.

Justice is coming. We know its SLOW as hell. Keep the faith that there are good people here at IOJ who have have dedicated our every waking minute to fighting the WHO and States to prevent them from DESTROYING US ALL. We plan to win. We did not dedicate the past 3 years to lose.

